Read full article on original website
Gary Eubanks
3d ago
Look at family as suspicious, it had to be close relations most likely parent. If it was a stranger the parents would have come forward and identify her
Reply(3)
7
Tony Battee
3d ago
It was an apartment building on da west side not a house I kno because I lived rt across da street frm dat building n in da early 1970s me n my friends use to play n dat building n dat basement was always scary to us so we wouldn’t really go dnw thre to play n I could nvr understand y she couldn’t nvr b identified n they nvr found da little girls head r nobody nvr has claimed dat their daughter was missing…
Reply(4)
3
Michael Wyrick
3d ago
Of course the law suspects, rightly a family member. I still don't believe they've done as much DNA testing they can. Family, DNA, put it in the database!
Reply
3
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Dietician Shares 12 Foods You Can Eat A Lot Of Without Getting FatGreg Wilson, CFA
Where to get the best steak in townJake WellsSaint Louis, MO
3 Great Steakhouses in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
Where to find the best barbecue in townJake WellsSaint Louis, MO
Here’s how St. Louis plans to spend the $790 million received in the Rams relocation settlementJalyn SmootSaint Louis, MO
Comments / 21