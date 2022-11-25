ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Open Source: The man behind the jobs headlines

By Brian Gordon
The News & Observer
 3 days ago

Hey all. I’m Brian Gordon, tech writer for The News & Observer, and this is the Open Source. Happy Black Friday, everyone. Here’s a quick rundown of this week’s Triangle tech news before you go off to find a bargain.

Chung Q&A

You may not know Christopher Chung, but he’s the man behind the recent spate of big job announcements in North Carolina: Apple coming to the Triangle, Vinfast and Wolfspeed to Chatham County, Toyota in the Piedmont, plus dozens of smaller economic projects each year.

Chung leads the public-private partnership that recruits new companies to North Carolina and encourages existing businesses in the state to expand here. He is also The N&O’s latest Tarheel of the Month recipient. In our Q&A, he shared his philosophy on attracting businesses, his early career mistake, and what the Theranos/Elizabeth Holmes scandal can teach state business recruitment agencies.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13J2Ni_0jNNLh1q00
Christopher Chung, CEO of the Economic Development Partnership of North Carolina, photographed Nov. 17, 2022, in Raleigh, N.C. As CEO, he heads the public-private partnership that attracts new companies to the state and encourages existing companies to expand here Travis Long/tlong@newsobserver.com

FujiFilm expands, tech jobs plentiful

While perhaps still best known for cameras, the Japanese conglomerate FujiFilm has expanded into health care in recent years, including vaccine manufacturing. In 2021, the company announced plans to build a $2 billion plant in Holly Springs. This week, the company said it would add a $188 million-facility in Research Triangle Park which FujiFilm says will create more than 100 jobs.

Speaking of jobs, the Triangle reportedly has a lot of unfilled tech positions. According to a recent report from the North Carolina Tech Association , Raleigh had more than 12,300 open IT positions in October. That’s a 35% increase from just two months earlier. Durham and Chapel Hill had almost 3,600 openings last month, an increase from past months despite the broader industry trend of layoffs.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RlSTp_0jNNLh1q00
Jobs graph

Job grants end early

In less positive job news, a pair of companies exited their job agreements with the state : Conduent in Raleigh and S&D Coffee in the city of Concord. Each company cited the impacts of COVID-19 as a reason why they couldn’t meet their original hiring goals.

National Tech Happenings

Podcast Pick of the Week

“Stuff You Should Know” is a delightful podcast, and this 2018 episode explores how Black Friday works. Timely and informative. Enjoy it on your trip to the mall (or while ordering everything online).

Thanks for reading, and remember to buy me a gift or two today.

This story was produced with financial support from a coalition of partners led by Innovate Raleigh as part of an independent journalism fellowship program. The N&O maintains full editorial control of the work.

