Photo of the Day: Marching Back Into Framingham
FRAMINGHAM – Look who is marching back into the City of Framingham today, November 28. Workers could be seen installing the soldiers all over the City. The replicas of the Shoppers World soldiers are being delivered to their locations across the City of Framingham, including the new women and soldiers of color created last year by former Mayor Yvonne Spicer.
Middlesex Savings Bank Donates $100,000 for MassBay’s Center for Health Sciences, Early Childhood, and Human Services
FRAMINGHAM – Middlesex Savings Bank recently presented MassBay Community College President David Podell with a check for $100,000 towards the construction of MassBay’s Center for the Health Sciences, Early Childhood, and Human Services. The donation will provide additional funding for the construction project as well as the Middlesex...
City of Framingham’s Christmas Tree Arrives
FRAMINGHAM – The City of Framingham’s Christmas tree was installed in front of the Memorial Building in downtown Framingham early this morning, November 28. The tree came from “City property,” this year, said Framingham DPW Director Bob Lewis. The City of Framingham will hold its 31st...
Mary C. (McLaughlin) Delaney, 90, Crossing Guard at Walsh Middle For 3 Decades
FRAMINGHAM – Mary C. (McLaughlin) Delaney, 90, a longtime resident of Framingham, died Sunday, November 20, 2022. Born in Somerville, she was the daughter of the late Arthur & Margaret (Coughlin) McLaughlin, and the beloved wife of Richard F. Delaney. Mary grew up in Somerville and after high school,...
Cindy L. Walsh, 64, Dental Assistant
ASHLAND – Cindy L. Walsh, 64, died November 26, 2022, after a courageous year-long battle with GI cancer. Daughter of the late Paul E. Murphy and late Nancy (Jennings) Murphy of Needham, Cindy is predeceased by her dear husband, Brian J. Walsh of Hopkinton. She leaves behind her daughters Kirstin Click & husband David of Upton, Kelly Burke & husband Michael of Needham, & Kara Francis and husband Zac of Adelaide, Australia and her five beloved grandchildren Brian, Esme, Evie, Lila, and Liv. She also leaves behind her brother, Paul. E. Murphy Jr & wife Karin Murphy of Chester, NH, and many brothers and sisters-in-law and nieces and nephews.
Framingham Garden Club’s Annual Greens Sale December 2-3
FRAMINGHAM – On December 2-3 the Framingham Garden Club, Inc. is launching our annual Holiday Greens Sale, offering hundreds of wreaths, swags and baskets. We’re excited to be back to our in-person sale at the Cushing Maintenance Building in Framingham.. “For over 30 years our members have annually...
For 38th Year, Mass State Police Collecting For Toys For Tots
FRAMINGHAM – For the 38th straight year, the Massachusetts State Police are proud to assist the United States Marine Corps Reserve with the annual Toys for Tots holiday drive. Donors may drop off new, unwrapped, non-violent toys for boys or girls, ages infant to 14, at any State Police...
Photo of the Day: 10th Reunion For Framingham High Class of 2012
FRAMINGHAM – The Framingham High School Class of 2012 held its 10th reunion last night, November 25. About 70 classmates attend the reunion held at China Gourmet on Route 9 West in Framingham. Photo submitted to SOURCE media.
Framingham Police Arrest 4 For Breaking & Entering into Apartment
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police charged 4 individuals with breaking & entering after they were found inside an apartment in downtown Framingham. Police were called to Irving Square Apartments at 75 Irving Street at 8;37 a.m. on November 22. “Management notified police that several individuals were inside of an apartment...
Framingham Police Arrest Natick Man on Motor Vehicle Violations
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police arrested a Natick man on multiple motor vehicle violation on November 25, including operating a motor vehicle after license suspended for an operating under the influence arrest. Police arrested at 11:43 a.m. on Blandin Avenue Fernando Mendez, 36, of 164 West Central Street of Natick.
Kathryn ‘Kitty’ (Flynn) Seariac, 94, Framingham South High Secretary
FRAMINGHAM – Kathryn “Kitty” L. (Flynn) Seariac, age 94, a longtime resident of Framingham, died Friday, November 22, 2022 after a period of declining health. . She was the beloved wife of the late William “Buzz” L. Seariac, a retired Framingham firefighter, who died in 1992.
Framingham Police Cite Drive in Main Street Crash
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police cited a driver after a crash at Main Street and Route 9 on November 26. The two-vehicle crash happened at the intersection at 7:45 a.m. on Saturday. There were no injuries, said Framingham Police spokesperson Lt. Rachel Mickens. One driver was cited for a stop...
Elvira ‘Vera’ Antonio, 94
FRAMINGHAM – Elvira “Vera” Antonio, 94, a lifelong resident of Framingham died Saturday, November 26, 2022 after a period of declining health. Born in Framingham, she was the daughter of the late Albino & Laurinda (Brito) Antonio. Vera was raised and educated in Framingham, and worked with...
Framingham Library Hosting Self-Publishing Workshop Wednesday
FRAMINGHAM – The Framingham Public Library will host a workshop on how to self-publish on Wednesday, November 30 at 7 p.m. via Zoom. “Have you been working hard on your novel for NaNoWriMo or any other writing project? Come learn from freelance writer and cookbook author Margo Gabriel about how to self-publish your work and effectively market yourself,” wrote the library.
Boy Scout Troop 21 Selling Wreaths in Saxonville Saturday & Sunday
FRAMINGHAM – Boy Scout Troop 21 will be selling wreaths today, November 26 and Sunday, November 27 in Saxonville. Stop by 1 School Street Saturday until 3 p.m. Sale continues on Sunday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
City of Framingham’s Christmas Tree To Be Installed Monday; Expect Detours Downtown
FRAMINGHAM – Expect delays on several roads Monday morning, November 28, as the City of Framingham’s holiday tree makes its way to the Memorial Building. The tree is coming “City property and will be put up Monday, November 28,” said Framingham DPW Director Bob Lewis to SOURCE.
Framingham Police Cite Driver In Route 126 Thanksgiving Crash
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police cited a driver in a rear-end crash on Route 126 on Thanksgiving morning. No one was injured in the crash, involving 2-vehicles during the 10 o’clock hour, said the Police spokesperson. One driver was cited for unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, said Lt....
Delicious Treats Focus of Library’s December Brown Bag Learning Series
FRAMINGHAM – The Framingham Public Library’s Brown Bag Lecture Series will feature the owner of Ducle D Leche on Friday, December 2. “Take a break from the Holiday frenzy and escape to the delicious world of local restaurant Dulce D Leche Gelato Cafe. Co-Owner, chief recipe designer and chocolatier, Jules Remenar shares his passion for and journey towards learning the art and science of creating sweet confections. And we won’t just hear about it. We’ll get to taste some of Jules’ creations, too,” wrote the library.
Home of the Week: 3-Bedroom Framingham Campanelli Ranch at $489,900
FRAMINGHAM – This week’s home of the week on SOURCE is a 3-bedroom ranch house in the City of Framingham. It is one of just three properties listed at under $500,000 in Framingham. The 4 Norman Drive property is priced at $489,900. Built in 1955, the property has...
Jeanne M. Martin, 81, Retired Keefe Technical Nurse
FRAMINGHAM – Jeanne M. Martin, 81, of Hopkinton passed away November 23, 2022, at St. Patrick’s Manor in Framingham after a long battle with dementia. Born in Worcester, she was the daughter of Nina (Hamilton) and Edmund Christian of Westborough. She was the wife of 64 years to...
