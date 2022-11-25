ASHLAND – Cindy L. Walsh, 64, died November 26, 2022, after a courageous year-long battle with GI cancer. Daughter of the late Paul E. Murphy and late Nancy (Jennings) Murphy of Needham, Cindy is predeceased by her dear husband, Brian J. Walsh of Hopkinton. She leaves behind her daughters Kirstin Click & husband David of Upton, Kelly Burke & husband Michael of Needham, & Kara Francis and husband Zac of Adelaide, Australia and her five beloved grandchildren Brian, Esme, Evie, Lila, and Liv. She also leaves behind her brother, Paul. E. Murphy Jr & wife Karin Murphy of Chester, NH, and many brothers and sisters-in-law and nieces and nephews.

ASHLAND, MA ・ 16 HOURS AGO