Riverton Airport Division Manager Paul Griffin reported a student pilot had a hard landing in Mooney Aircraft at 4:04 p.m. Friday at Central Wyoming Regional Airport. “The landing knocked the front wheel off and collapsed the other landing gear,” he said. “The aircraft skidded off the runway sideways and back on just a bit before stopping, no landing lights were damaged and there was no damage to the runway.”

RIVERTON, WY ・ 16 HOURS AGO