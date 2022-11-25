Read full article on original website
Related
wrrnetwork.com
Sports Update 11/26/22
This is your sports update brought to you by WRTA Bus Line, the most cost-effective way to get almost anywhere in Fremont County, because your ride is free! Get a copy of the latest schedule in the Ranger, Lander Journal, Wind River News or online at WRTA Buslines.com.
wrrnetwork.com
Aircraft Loses Landing Gear in “Hard Landing” at CWRA, No injuries
Riverton Airport Division Manager Paul Griffin reported a student pilot had a hard landing in Mooney Aircraft at 4:04 p.m. Friday at Central Wyoming Regional Airport. “The landing knocked the front wheel off and collapsed the other landing gear,” he said. “The aircraft skidded off the runway sideways and back on just a bit before stopping, no landing lights were damaged and there was no damage to the runway.”
wrrnetwork.com
SNF’s Loop Road above Lander Closed for the Season Today
The Washakie Ranger District of the Shoshone National Forest has now closed the entirety of the Loop Road, FSR 300, to motorized travel. This seasonal closure is being implemented to ensure public safety ahead of winter storms predicted for this week. The annual closure of the Loop Road, also known...
cowboystatedaily.com
64-Year-Old Riverton Woman Mauled By Pit Bull On Bike Path; Owner Of Dog Gets Citation
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. The owner of a pit bull in Riverton has been cited after the dog brutally attacked a 64-year-old woman during a morning walk on a local bike path. At about 8 a.m. Wednesday, a tan-and-white pit bull “came up out of...
cowboystatedaily.com
Riverton Dad Charged After Newborn Twin Girls Found With Broken Bones
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. After hospital scans revealed broken bones and bruises on his 24-day-old twin daughters, a Riverton man has been charged with two counts of felony child abuse. Anthony Michael Long, 27, faces up to 20 years in prison if convicted on both...
Comments / 0