ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Qatar loses on World Cup field, makes gains on global stage

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — The gilded stadiums are among the most spectacular in the world. The seafront is sparkling and the skyscrapers are draped with larger-than-life banners featuring the stars of the World Cup. Fans crowd around big screens throughout the city to watch soccer along the waterfront in...

Comments / 0

Community Policy