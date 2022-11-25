San Antonio Spurs vs. Los Angeles Lakers Expected Lineups, Match Predictions, Injuries

The scheduling quirk gives the Lakers two opportunities to notch up two more wins against the rebuilding San Antonio outfit.

Credit: Fadeaway World

The San Antonio Spurs hope to turn their fortunes around when they host the Los Angeles Lakers — another side looking to do the exact same thing.

This will be the second time both sides will face off, with a third in the offing in the form of a back-to-back. The scheduling quirk gives the Lakers two opportunities to notch up two more wins against the rebuilding San Antonio outfit.

It's good news and bad news for Los Angeles as their superstar LeBron James is all set to suit up after missing five games due to his left adductor strain. The dampener will be the absence of Patrick Beverley, who was suspended for three games for shoving Phoenix Suns' Deandre Ayton.

On the other side, the Spurs have lost six games on the trot and will look to inject some momentum into their stuttering run. They head into the clash as underdogs on the back of a 6-13 run. They may have one win more than the 5-11 Lakers, but consecutive defeats will see them in the penultimate position in the West as they reach the 20-game mark.

Ahead of the encounter between the two sides, we take a look at the expected starters, injury updates, and the prediction.

San Antonio Spurs Expected Lineups And Injury Updates

Per ESPN's latest injury updates, guards Jordan Hall (finger) and Josh Richardson (ankle) are listed as day-to-day, while Doug McDermott is questionable following his sprained left ankle. Zach Collins is out for the Friday fixture.

The Spurs received a boost, with Devin Vassell making his way back into the side. He suited up against the New Orleans Pelicans, notching up 26 points, 4 rebounds, and 8 assists. He has been one of the more consistent players for the unit and will find a starting role against Los Angeles.

Devin Vassell (G), Tre Jones (G), Keldon Johnson (F), Jeremy Sochan (F), and Jakob Poeltl (C) will likely be the starters.

Los Angeles Lakers Expected Lineups And Injury Updates

With LeBron James expected to return , the Lakers, who have gone 3-3 without him, will still welcome his presence on the floor. According to ESPN , Juan Toscano-Anderson is doubtful, while Anthony Davis is probable. Cole Swider continues to miss out on basketball action.

It also remains to be seen if the Lakers decide to give Davis a rest. Beverley is set to miss the next three games, meaning Austin Reaves, who has shown glimpses of being a reliable point guard, may start again. Lonnie Walker (G), Austin Reaves (G), Troy Brown Jr. (F), LeBron James (F), and Anthony Davis (C) may be the first five.

San Antonio Spurs vs. Los Angeles Lakers Prediction

The Lakers are still favorites to have this in the bag, but there have always been storylines where the underdog lands the big punch. Despite their loss to the Suns, LA has shown that they are improving by the game but can't take the Spurs lightly.

The next couple of games gives the Lakers a chance to make up for their bottom-of-the-table three-point percentage ranking . They're 30.6% from downtown, while the Spurs are placed 16th with 35.2%. This could very well determine the outcome if the Purple and Gold have another off night from beyond the arc.

All things considered, the Spurs have been erratic so far this season, and the upcoming contest serves as a good comeback game for James and a chance for Davis to extend his rich vein of form.

With Russell Westbrook spearheading the second unit, the hosts' job in the non-James or Davis minutes doesn't really get any easier. We're backing the Lakers to win this away game.

We sincerely appreciate and respect you as a reader of our site. It would help us a lot if you follow us on Google News because of the latest update.



Thanks for following us. We really appreciate your support.