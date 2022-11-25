ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBC News

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

Many Bed Bath & Beyond Shelves Empty For Holiday Shopping: Report

A recent study by DataWeave Inc. reveals that more than 40% of Bed Bath & Beyond's products were out of stock in October, which is close to twice the level in the first half of 2022. What Happened: Bed Bath & Beyond Inc BBBY is struggling to lure customers for...
CNBC

Inflation? Recession? Starting Black Friday, holiday shoppers are planning to spend

Black Friday remains the most popular holiday sales event for Americans, and while inflation is a top concern, consumers are not saying they will cut back sharply on spending, according to an annual shopping poll conducted by CNBC and SurveyMonkey. More in-person shopping is slowing pandemic gains made by e-commerce.
CNN

Shoppers are pulling back at Macy’s and Kohl’s

New York CNN Business — Middle-income shoppers have tightened their spending on clothing and home furnishings. That’s squeezing Macy’s, Kohl’s, Target and other chains. Macy’s (M) sales dropped 3.1% last quarter from a year ago, while Kohl’s (KSS) tanked 6.9%. Kohl’s (KSS) also withdrew its financial...
CBS Sacramento

Is Black Friday shopping a thing of the past?

This season, holiday sales are expected to hit at least $942 billion dollars, which is a 6% increase from last year, according to the National Retail Federation. But with online shopping and earlier sales, does Black Friday still hold the same power in holiday shopping as it has in the past?Kristen Gall, the president of the cash-back app Rakuten Rewards, says Black Friday "is not dead" but instead that "it's just changing a lot.""A lot fewer of us are willing to go to the stores on Black Friday and battle people and use our elbows," Gall said. The National Retail Federation...
WESH

Dangerous toys to look out for while holiday shopping

ORLANDO, Fla. — The hunt for that special toy for that special boy or girl is on, but the rush to land the perfect holiday gift can sometimes present a danger to children. According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission, in 2020, toy-related incidents in the U.S. led to nine deaths in kids under age 15. Nearly 200,000 children were treated in emergency rooms for injuries, all age 14 and under.
ORLANDO, FL
FOX59

The best deals of the holiday shopping season are here with these Thanksgiving 2022 bargains

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. It’s official: The holiday shopping season has arrived. This means consumers can get the best deals on the widest range of products because discounts are expected to be steeper than ever. Inflation and excess inventory along with consumers’ expectations for lower prices have put pressure on retailers to […]
CBS Miami

Americans already setting shopping records this holiday season

MIAMI – The holiday shopping week is setting records and still going strong both in stores and online sales thanks to Small Business Saturday. All across the country, Americans were on a big shopping spree this weekend to buy small. More Americans plan to shop on Small Business Saturday than on Black Friday. Business owners are grateful to see customers in their stores after what many say has been a tough year with high inflation and increased labor costs.  But retailers are seeing a boost this weekend with 166 million Americans expecting to do holiday shopping. That is 8 million more than last year. Two thirds of those shoppers plan to visit stores in person. While 60 million Americans plan to shop on Cyber Monday. It would seem many shoppers are getting their holiday list done early. 
C. Heslop

$4,000+ National Stimulus Rebate Program For All Americans

States have rebate programs to help citizens make their homes more energy efficient. But if your state does not have one such initiative, that is okay. There is one at the federal level. This project will give rebates for all energy-efficient purchases. So, it is best to keep your receipt and labor invoices.
NBC News

NBC News

547K+
Followers
61K+
Post
354M+
Views
ABOUT

The leading source of global news and info for more than 75 years.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy