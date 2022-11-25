Read full article on original website
Red Wing Man Shot by Deputy Charged With Felony Assault
Red Wing, MN (KROC-AM News) - Conditional bail was set at $10,000 today in the case of a Red Wing man who was shot and wounded in an officer-involved shooting last week. 23-year-old Fernando Carbajal was formally charged today in Goodhue County court with two felonies, third-degree assault and fourth-degree assault on a peace officer, along with a gross misdemeanor count of fourth-degree assault on a peace officer. His conditional bail was set at $10,000.
myaustinminnesota.com
Hayfield man sentenced to jail time, supervised probation on felony DWI charge in Mower County District Court
A Hayfield man who pleaded guilty to a felony DWI charge in Mower County District Court after a traffic stop on January 17th of this year has been sentenced to jail time and supervised probation. 44-year old Dwight David Blanchard was sentenced Monday to 30 days in jail and seven...
voiceofalexandria.com
Man charged with neglect for leaving child outside mother's apartment building, Dodge County authorities say
JUNEAU – A 43-year-old Illinois man made his initial appearance in a Dodge County courtroom on Wednesday after being charged with neglect for leaving his 5-year-old child alone outside of the apartment building of the child’s mother last Monday. Anthony Skaug faces a felony count of child neglect...
Pine Island Woman Charged After Alleged Alcohol-Fueled Incident
Mantorville, MN (KROC-AM News) - A Pine Island woman is facing a first-degree burglary charge, a couple of gross misdemeanor DWI charges, and three other misdemeanor offenses stemming from an alcohol-fueled incident in Kasson on Sunday. The criminal complaint against 39-year-old Crystal Ondler indicates she was arrested after a police...
winonaradio.com
Formal Charges Pending for Stockton Man
(KWNO)-On Sunday, November 27th, at 2:28 a.m., a deputy patrolling in the city of Stockton noticed a vehicle in the Tiger Lily Tattoo and Piercing parking lot on the 8100 block of E. Main St. with a person slumped over the steering wheel while the vehicle was running. The deputy...
KAAL-TV
Pine Island woman arrested after allegedly blowing 3.5 times legal BAC, strangling Kasson dog
(ABC 6 News) – A Pine Island woman faces burglary, DWI, disorderly conduct and cruelty to animals charges after allegedly invading a Kasson home. Chrystal Marie Ondler, 39, allegedly drove to a house on the 100 block of 8th Avenue NE, Kasson, walked into the garage, and attempted to strangle the homeowner’s dog.
KAAL-TV
3 of 4 weekend DWIs arrested at more than twice legal limit, including Rochester man
(ABC 6 News) – The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office reported four DWI arrests over the holiday weekend, plus two “partial” DWIs who were arrested but tested under the legal limit later in custody. Of those four DWI arrests, three blew a BAC over twice the legal...
KIMT
Empty vehicle found in median on Highway 14 leads to Rochester man being arrested
OLMSTED COUNTY, Minn. - A 21-year-old Rochester man is facing DUI charges following a crash early Sunday morning that left authorities searching for the driver. The sheriff’s office said it found a vehicle just after 2 a.m. upside down in the median at Highway 14 and County Rd. 3 in Kalmar Township.
Witness Aiding Rochester Police in Catalytic Converter Theft
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Rochester Police Department is investigating another catalytic converter theft. Police Captain Casey Moilanen says the latest reported theft of the car part occurred around 12:30 p.m. Saturday in the parking lot of Walmart in northern Rochester. Moilanen said the converter was reported stolen off a Ram pick-up that belongs to a 60-year-old Nevada man.
KAAL-TV
Sentencing rescheduled for former RAC employee who assaulted teenager
(ABC 6 News) – A former Rochester Athletic Club employee’s sentencing was rescheduled to Feb. 15, 2023. Bradley Dorsher, 39, pleaded guilty to one count of 5th-degree criminal sexual conduct involving a teenager in August of this year. Dorsher who lists a Brandon, MN address, was accused of...
KAAL-TV
Olmsted County man convicted in drug conspiracy
(ABC 6 News) – An Olmsted County man was convicted in federal court Nov. 17 for conspiring to distribute controlled substances and possession with the intent to distribute cocaine. Christopher Allen Edwards, 39, was arrested in Oct. 2021 with four kilograms of cocaine in his Rochester-area rental car. Olmsted...
KIMT
Two drivers sent to the hospital after Spring Valley collision
SPRING VALLEY, Minn. – Two people are sent to the hospital after a two-vehicle collision in Fillmore County. The Minnesota State Patrol says it happened just before 3:30 pm Monday at the intersection of Main Street and Highway 63 in Spring Valley. Terry Winjum Allard, 62 of Grand Meadow, was driving north and a 16-year-old male was eastbound when they crashed.
Grinch Stole $40k of Items From Amazing Rochester Nonprofit
Thanksgiving Day turned out to be a day of stealing rather than giving in Rochester, Minnesota. Unfortunately, what was stolen impacts many in our community that a local nonprofit helps, and the loss to the organization is heartbreaking. This theft is devastating for our programming as it will take several...
Attempted Murder Charge Brought in Fillmore County Stabbing
Preston, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Fillmore County man arrested after a stabbing in Ostrander over the weekend is due to make his first court appearance today. Prosecutors have charged 23-year-old Noah Foster of Wykoff with second degree attempted murder, two counts of second-degree assault and one count of fifth-degree assault. Foster is accused of stabbing a man in the upper chest and shoulder six times in a vehicle behind Susie’s Roadhouse Bar and Grill in Ostrander around 8:20 a.m. Sunday morning.
Rochester Man Acquitted of Vehicular Homicide Charge
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - A Rochester man accused of being under the influence of drugs when he ran over and killed his girlfriend has been acquitted of the most serious charge he faced. 44-year-old Dewain Siewert was charged with criminal vehicular homicide and DWI in 2019 after testing of...
Victims identified in fatal crash between Iowa and Wisconsin bridges
BRIDGEPORT TOWNSHIP, Wis. — A northeast Iowa man and a Wisconsin woman died Sunday when their vehicles collided between the bridges of Marquette, Iowa and Prairie du Chien, Wisconsin. It happened around 11:22 a.m. on U.S. Highway 18, according to the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office in Wisconsin. The investigation determined an eastbound SUV driven by […]
KAAL-TV
Two facing charges after Rochester drug bust
(ABC 6 News) – One Rochester woman is in custody and another faces charges after a SW drug bust Monday. According to Capt. James Schueller with the Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office, local law enforcement served a search warrant at a residence in the 1900 block of W Center Street, Rochester, on Nov. 21.
Southern Minnesota News
Public defender appointed judge in Third Judicial District
Governor Tim Walz has appointed Jeremy Clinefelter as District Court Judge in Minnesota’s Third Judicial District, which encompasses Waseca and Freeborn counties, among others. Clinefelter will replace Judge Matthew Opat. Clinefelter, a managing attorney at the public defender’s office in Owatonna, will be chambered in Preston, in Fillmore County....
Man shot by deputy in Red Wing expected to survive; no video
Details remain limited about an altercation in Red Wing that ended with a Goodhue County Sheriff's Office deputy shooting a suspect, but the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension says the suspect is expected to survive. According to the BCA, the encounter between the deputy and suspect happened just after 1...
krocnews.com
Meth, Heroin, Fentanyl and Mushrooms Seized in Rochester Drug Bust
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- Law enforcement seized what were described as large amounts of meth, heroin, fentanyl and hallucinogenic mushrooms as the result of a drug bust in Rochester on Monday. Olmsted County Sheriff’s Captain James Schueller said deputies and members of the Southeast Minnesota Violent Crimes Task Force executed...
