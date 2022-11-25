Read full article on original website
Black Friday draws shoppers to Cranberry Mall
While it may not be getting the crowds it did years ago, the Cranberry Mall in Seneca still saw a steady influx of shoppers in the holiday mood on Black Friday. “It’s been steady—we’ve had one or two rushes, but pretty much all steady,” said William Goodland, who works at JoAnn Fabrics in the mall. “We opened at 8 a.m. and we’ve not been without people since.”
Spectrum Performs at the Millcreek Mall
Shoppers could enjoy some live music that benefitted a good cause at the Millcreek Mall on Saturday afternoon. Lakeshore Community Services and Band Together Pittsburgh teamed up for a holiday show at the Millcreek Mall on Peach Street. The band The Spectrum performed twice at 1:30 p.m. and 3:30 p.m....
Halls decked for Victorian Holidays at Watson-Curtze Mansion
As soon as Thanksgiving is over, Christmas decorations start to go up all over the city. One of the must-see sights is the Watson-Curtze Mansion, as volunteers at the Hagen History Center decked the halls for a Victorian holiday special. The Hagen History Center’s annual Victorian Holidays returns on Dec. 1, and we got a […]
Jamestown’s Prize Christmas Tradition Is Happening This Weekend
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – One of the area’s largest and most notable Christmas Celebrations is returning to Jamestown this Saturday. Organized by Collaborative Children Solution and the City of Jamestown, the 2022 Jamestown Christmas Parade’s theme is the “Season of Joy,” a way to showcase how you express your own personal joy during the holiday season.
Christmas Arrives Early In Dunkirk
DUNKIRK, NY (WNY News Now) – The holiday season officially arrived in Northern Chautauqua County over the weekend. The City of Dunkirk hosted its “Christmas on Central” event Saturday in an effort to spotlight local businesses and bring the community together. The day was filled with music,...
Christmas at the Station returns to Lake Shore Rail
The North East community was able to enjoy lunch in a dining car on Sunday afternoon. The meal was the Christmas at the Station event at Lake Shore Rail. The historical society and non-profit have been keeping busy with this event for 51 years. All of the money raised goes toward the continued preservation of […]
Erie's Lady Ninjas
There's a group of women in Erie who meet at least twice a week to have some fun. It's nothing like a book club or a coffee klatch. These women are flying through the air, climbing up walls, and balancing themselves on boards and steps. The women take ninja classes...
Perry Square’s ice rink open for skaters
A synthetic ice rink is open and ready for skaters in downtown Erie. The Erie Downtown Partnership has built an ice rink in Perry Square for people to enjoy through the end of February. The synthetic ice can be used at any time and at any temperature, making it not dependent on the weather. It’s […]
Man accused of stealing $4,800 worth of Pennsylvania Lottery tickets
BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Tyrone man is facing charges after police said he stole $4,800 worth of Pennsylvania Lottery tickets from the place he was working. Tyrone police said the investigation led to charges for 43-year-old James McAleer after a total of 10 packs of tickets were stolen from the Puff Super Value […]
Pop-Up Ice Skating Rink to Open this Saturday in Perry Square
Some brand-new winter fun is coming to Erie, the Pop-Up Skating Rink opens tomorrow in Perry Square. The synthetic ice rink is roughly 50 feet long by 30 feet wide, large enough to handle about 25 people at a time. It's not real ice, so it can be used no...
M&T Bank commits millions for multiple Pennsylvania based initiatives
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — M&T Bank announced on Nov. 22, 2022, that they are set to provide about $1.2 million in funding for many initiatives around Pa. in the 2023 fiscal year. The funding is being provided through Pennsylvania’s Neighborhood Assistance Program (NAP). According to the Pennsylvania Department...
Pennsylvania among states that put up Christmas decorations the earliest | Today in Pa.
You can listen to the latest episode of “Today in Pa” at this link, or on any of your favorite apps including Alexa, Apple, Spotify, and Stitcher. Episodes are available every weekday on PennLive. Feel free to subscribe, follow or rate “Today in Pa.” as you see fit!
Man Allegedly Threatens Woman With Knife During Big Lots Shoplifting
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – A Jamestown man faces charges after allegedly threatening a woman with a knife during a shoplifting at our local Big Lots store. Officers with Jamestown Police responded to the Brooklyn Square retailer on Saturday. Following an investigation, it was alleged that Zachary Wilson...
Sheetz location offering reduced gas prices through Nov. 28
There are a few days remaining for drivers to take advantage of the price reduction on Unleaded 88 gas at Sheetz. A representative of Sheetz said the discounted $1.99 gas will continue until Monday, Nov. 28. He said it is their hope that the price drop will assist drivers round-trip during one of the busiest […]
Millcreek Police investigate retail theft at mall
Although the season of giving is upon us, people should be more guarded with their belongings as Millcreek Police Department investigates a recent theft at the mall. The incident happened on Nov. 14 at the Millcreek Mall. Police said the suspects are two women who took merchandise from inside a store and then left in […]
Weis Markets recalling ice cream sold in Pa. due to undeclared allergens
SUNBURY, Pa. (WHTM) — Weis Markets announced on Wednesday, Nov. 23, that it has issued a recall on Weis Quality Sea Salt Caramel Ripple Ice Cream. According to the company, some of the containers of this ice cream may contain undeclared soy and coconut allergens. People who have a severe sensitivity to soy or coconut […]
Erie Zoo Welcomes New Animals
ERIE, Pa. (Erie News Now) – The Erie Zoo is welcoming new animals to their collection. A new Père David’s deer was brought in as a companion for the Zoo’s current deer, Tai Yang. The new Père David’s deer was brought in on recommendations from the Association of Zoos and Aquariums (AZA).
Trailer Fire Deemed Suspicious
BROCTON, NY (WNY News Now) – A Sunday afternoon trailer fire in northern Chautauqua County has been deemed suspicious. Just before 4:30 p.m. the Brocton Fire Department responded to a semi-trailer fire on School Street in Brocton. While what sparked the fire is still under review, the Chautauqua County...
Christmas Movie Features Local Horses & Driver
With Thanksgiving now behind us, it's time to officially roll out the Christmas season. For many people, that means watching those romantic holiday movies that are shown non-stop on the Hallmark Channel or Lifetime TV. Those kind of movies are very popular. This year, fans will be able to watch one that has a special connection to this area.
An old-fashioned Thanksgiving side dish to try: How to make potato filling (not stuffing)
Thanksgiving dinners across the country tend to feature a few of the same staples: turkey, cranberry sauce, green beans, mashed potatoes and stuffing. But for many Pennsylvanians, there's another star side dish. Filling. A starchy marriage of mashed potatoes and stuffing, filling is a dish with deep roots in Berks...
