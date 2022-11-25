ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, WI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FanSided

Auburn football HC candidate trending to Wisconsin

While for the most part, it feels like the Auburn football head coaching search has truly centered around current Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin, there were always other names floating around. At this point in time, it seems that the ship has sailed when it comes to Kiffin, and the Tigers have moved on to consider other names.
AUBURN, AL
FanSided

FanSided

298K+
Followers
574K+
Post
152M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy