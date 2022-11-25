Inspired by memory of murdered friend, Jaden Yates has helped lead Gahanna Lincoln defense

The Marshall University commit was the Ohio Capital Conference-Ohio Division Defensive Player of the Year,

Photo by Gabe Haferman

Jaden Yates has worked hard for many years to make a name for himself as an elite high school football player.

The Gahanna Lincoln senior linebacker, though, said he was inspired to take his game to another level this season in honor of close family friend, Justice Dunham.

Dunham was murdered by a gunshot to his chest on Dec. 14, 2021 in Newport News, Virginia, just seven days after he had turned 17 and only two days before Yates’ 17th birthday.

“It was tough when my cousin passed because he loved football, too, and we talked about it all the time,” said Yates, who refers to Dunham as his cousin because their fathers have been best friends for more than three decades and consider each other to be brothers. “Losing Justice has definitely given me extra motivation because I feel like I have to get it done for both of us now, not just for my name but for his name, too.

“So, this past year, every time I felt like I couldn’t get in that one last rep while working out, I would think of Justice and it would motivate me to put in that extra bit of hard work because I want to play my best for him.”

Yates’ hard work has paid major dividends this fall, as he’s racked up 127 tackles, 7.5 sacks and 23 tackles for loss to be named the Ohio Capital Conference-Ohio Division Defensive Player of the Year, as well as first-team all-district and all-league.

With Yates leading the way, Gahanna’s defense has given up just 11.6 points per contest, as the Lions have a 13-1 overall record, breaking the previous team record of 11 victories in one season.

Gahanna also went 5-0 in the OCC-Ohio to capture its first league title in 21 years and defeated New Albany 25-17 in the Region 3 final on Nov. 18 to win its first regional championship in 40 years.

The Lions will square off against Lakewood St. Edward on Friday, Nov. 25 at Arlin Field in Mansfield in the state semifinals.

“Jaden’s an intense competitor who always plays hard and loves the game of football,” Gahanna linebackers coach Kirk Jackson said. “He has a great nose for the ball, but he also understands the reads. He’s a smart kid who is a student of the game, and there are very few plays where he actually gets beat.

“His pad level is lower this year, and he has really good explosion. Jaden’s strong enough to shock bigger offensive linemen, and he has great hip explosion that he uses to create block destruction.”

Yates’ physical abilities and natural instincts that enable him to excel as a linebacker aren’t that surprising, considering the fact that he learned how to play the position at a very young age from his father Max, who was a high-caliber linebacker for many years.

Max Yates recently was inducted into the Marshall University Athletics Hall of Fame in 2019, after finishing with the ninth-most tackles (383) in team history while playing for the Thundering Herd from 1998-2001.

Marshall had a record of 44-8 overall and won three Mid-American Conference titles and four bowl games (three Motor City Bowls and one GMAC Bowl) during Yates’ career, as he was second-team all-MAC as a sophomore, first-team all-MAC as a junior and the league’s Defensive Player of the Year as a senior.

Max also was signed by the Minnesota Vikings in 2002, and after spending time on their practice squad for two seasons, he played in one game in 2004, making two tackles. He also was signed by the San Francisco 49ers in 2005.

“I was kind of born with a football in my hands,” Jaden said. “My dad obviously knows a lot about the game and he taught me the fundamentals and basics at a young age.”

While Jaden’s older brother, Micah, never played football, Max said Jaden quickly fell in the love with the sport.

“I never pushed football on either of my sons, but from the first day that Jaden played football, it was his passion,” Max said. “From his very first year, you could see that he was talented and gifted.

“Jaden actually probably got most of his athleticism from his mother (Michelle), who ran track and played basketball. She’s a fitness instructor, who is in great shape. She’s a great mom, who has done wonders with our kids, including his younger sister (Chloe).”

Jaden blossomed so quickly in football that he spent the majority of his youth playing against athletes who were two to three years older than him. Despite this, Jaden persevered and helped lead his youth football team to three consecutive Pop Warner Super Bowl titles in 2014-16.

“Playing kids who were older than him forced Jaden to work harder,” Max said. “The one thing I always taught him was to be the first guy on the practice field and the last one off of it. The other things we really worked on was his hand fighting, because linebackers have to be great at shedding blockers. When he was little, we worked on hand fighting every day, using pillows.”

Jaden credits Jackson with helping to mold him into a more cerebral player.

With Jackson’s assistance, Jaden became a varsity starter early in his freshman season. Last year, Jaden had 60 tackles, six tackles for loss and 5.5 sacks while being named first-team all-league and all-district and third-team all-state for the Lions, who finished 7-3 overall.

“When I was younger, I was always bigger, stronger and faster than most other kids my age, so I was able to make a lot of plays off of my raw athleticism and hard work,” Jaden said. “But coach Jackson taught me how to read plays and get into a better position to make more plays, which has improved my football I.Q. and made me better.”

Jaden said working with personal performance enhancement trainer, Derick Alexander, at H.O.P.E Fitness Academy has improved his overall strength, speed and athleticism.

Alexander was a Division III All-American at Capital University in 2006 and he played professional football for the Ancona Dolphins in the Italian Football League during the 2010 and 2011 seasons. He has trained several Division I college football athletes, including former Pittsburgh Steelers fullback Roosevelt Nix and current Baltimore Ravens linebacker Malik Harrison.

After working with Alexander for the past six years, the 6-foot-2, 220-pound linebacker is now capable of bench-pressing 325 pounds, squatting close to 500 pounds and can hang clean 330 pounds.

“A lot of people have helped me get to where I am today, including coach Alexander,” Jaden said. “People used to question how well I could move in space, but I’ve worked hard to turn my weaknesses into strengths. And after putting in a lot of hard work, I’ve been able to open a lot of eyes with what I’m able to do in the weight room.”

Indeed, Jaden gained the attention of several Division I college coaches with his hard work on and off the field, to the point where he racked up more than 20 football scholarship offers by the summer.

Not surprisingly, Jaden chose to follow in his father’s footsteps by making a verbal commitment to Marshall University just two hours before Gahanna’s season-opener against Mason on Aug. 19.

“Honestly, my dad stayed out of it and told me to go where I wanted to go,” Jaden said. “The first major reason I chose Marshall is that I’ll have an opportunity to play early there because a lot of their linebackers are leaving. But it did help that I’m familiar with the campus because our family has gone to watch games there over the years. I feel at home in that area and I feel comfortable with the people there. I think they will take care of me and push me to my full potential.”

Mere moments after he ran onto Gahanna’s field holding a Marshall flag, Yates piled up 13 tackles, five tackles for loss and two sacks to lead the Lions to a 9-7 victory over Mason.

That game set the tone for what has become a record-breaking season for the Lions.

“My dad is, by far, my biggest critic who is always quick to point out the things I need to get better at,” Jaden said. “After that first game, for the first time in my life, pops told me that I played a perfect game, and that meant a lot to me.

“We’ve had a great season where we’ve re-written our record books and had big wins over Pickerington Central, New Albany and Pickerington North. That all feels good, but our job’s not finished. The ultimate goal that every high school football player dreams of is to win a state ring, so there’s still work to do.”

Even though Max set an incredibly high standard with how well he played at Marshall, he said his son has the potential to surpass his Hall of Fame achievements.

“I always tell Jaden not to compare himself with me or compete with the things I’ve accomplished,” Max said. “Just be the best version of Jaden, and if he does that, he will surpass what I accomplished at Marshall and will go further than I did in the NFL.

“Jaden’s more physical and understands the game better than I did at his age, so now it’s just a matter of continuing his relentless pursuit of his dreams. If he does that, people will someday say ‘Max Yates who?’”

And regardless of what Jaden achieves at the next level, his father said he’s proud of the way he’s

already honored the son of his best friend, Mike Dunham, with the way he’s played this season.

“Mike and I have been the best of friends since second grade, and his son was a great wide receiver, who talked with Jaden a lot about football,” Max said. “Justice was a good friend and losing him to gun violence hit Jaden hard.

“Losing a childhood friend isn’t easy for a 16-year-old kid, but Jaden’s very mature, and he took something that was so negative and catastrophic and did his best to keep his friend’s name and legacy alive. Jaden’s turned into a fine young man and that’s the thing that we’re most proud of more than anything else.”

Photo Gallery (photos provided by the Yates family)