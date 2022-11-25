Read full article on original website
Soil Friends Hard Cider Co. to shut down over zoning and building violations
COMSTOCK TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A battle over zoning and building requirements is leading Soil Friends Hard Cider Co., a family-owned business in Comstock Township, to shut down. The property on North 33rd Street welcomes visitors, among many things, to pick out a tree, make a wreath, and sip on farm made hard cider.
Audience member escorted by police after disrupting Board of State Canvassers meeting
LANSING, Mich. (WEYI) — A man was escorted out by police during the Michigan Board of State Canvassers meeting on Monday morning. The Michigan Board of State Canvassers met in Lansing to certify the 2022 midterm election results. The audience member allegedly yelled with explicate language and was escorted...
Michigan board certifies 2022 midterm election in contentious public meeting
LANSING, Mich. — Michigan's 2022 midterm election is officially in the books. On Monday the Board of State Canvassers unanimously certified the election during a more than four-hour meeting. In a 4-0 decision, Michigan's bipartisan elections board voted to confirm what county boards around the state had already determined...
Three hospitalized after crash in St. Joseph County
ST. JOSEPH, Mich. — The St. Joseph Sheriff's Department responded to a crash in Burr Oak Township on Friday, where a pickup truck ended submerged in a pond. The crash happened near the intersection of Kelly Road and Carpenterson Road, around 3:15 p.m., according to deputies. Pizza crash: Car...
Resigned Oxford School Board members claim school district failed to use safety protocols
OXFORD, Mich. - Two former Oxford school board members spoke out Monday after resigning following the events of a tragic shooting last November. Former President of the Oxford School Board Tom Donnelly and Korey Bailey, Former Oxford School Board Treasurer, held a news conference on Monday, November 28, to share with the public what they know, what what they were allegedly told they could not share while on the school board.
