Michigan State

WWMT

Michigan board certifies 2022 midterm election in contentious public meeting

LANSING, Mich. — Michigan's 2022 midterm election is officially in the books. On Monday the Board of State Canvassers unanimously certified the election during a more than four-hour meeting. In a 4-0 decision, Michigan's bipartisan elections board voted to confirm what county boards around the state had already determined...
MICHIGAN STATE
WWMT

Three hospitalized after crash in St. Joseph County

ST. JOSEPH, Mich. — The St. Joseph Sheriff's Department responded to a crash in Burr Oak Township on Friday, where a pickup truck ended submerged in a pond. The crash happened near the intersection of Kelly Road and Carpenterson Road, around 3:15 p.m., according to deputies. Pizza crash: Car...
SAINT JOSEPH COUNTY, MI
WWMT

Resigned Oxford School Board members claim school district failed to use safety protocols

OXFORD, Mich. - Two former Oxford school board members spoke out Monday after resigning following the events of a tragic shooting last November. Former President of the Oxford School Board Tom Donnelly and Korey Bailey, Former Oxford School Board Treasurer, held a news conference on Monday, November 28, to share with the public what they know, what what they were allegedly told they could not share while on the school board.

