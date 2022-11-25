ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

westmorelandsports.com

Monday's Westmoreland Sports Notebook

Belle Vernon Area captures WPIAL football championship. With Quinton Martin accounting for three touchdowns three different ways, top-seeded Belle Vernon Area defeated Avonworth 24-7 to claim the WPIAL Class 3A Championship at Acrisure Stadium on Friday. The Leopards’ victory marks the second WPIAL crown in program history, with the previous coming in 1995. Martin’s 32-yard touchdown reception from Braden Laux late in the second quarter staked BVA to a 10-7 advantage heading into the locker room. Martin delivered the game-changing 51-yard punt return near the halfway mark of the third quarter. He capped his golden night with a 45-yard TD run in the fourth quarter, accounting for the final margin. Martin compiled 60 yards on eight carries, while adding two catches for 41 yards. Additionally, the Leopards’ defense posted a shutout in the second half, as Adam LaCarte and Parker Jewell each tallied nine tackles for BVA, while Colton Lee and Tanner Moody compiled eight tackles apiece. It was Avonworth that scored first, however, as the Antelopes took advantage of a BVA turnover. A 12-play drive was capped by a 1-yard run by Brandon Biagiarelli just seconds into the second quarter. The Leopards responded on the ensuing possession, getting on the board courtesy of a 31-yard field goal by Willie Schwerha. On the next drive, Avonworth went three-and-out, and a short punt gave BVA the ball in Antelopes’ territory. That set the stage for Martin’s TD reception, which came on fourth down, to give BVA a lead it never relinquished. In addition to Martin’s efforts, Jake Gedekoh rushed six times for 43 yards, while Laux passed for 41 yards and rushed for 33 yards. With the win, the Leopards move on to the PIAA Class 3A semifinals, as they’ll face District 6 champion Martinsburg Central on Friday at 7 p.m. at Central Cambria High School.
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
westmorelandsports.com

High School Basketball Season Preview: Mt. Pleasant Vikings

Key Losses: Aden Wisnewski, Ryan Borkowski, Demetrio Sherbondy. Key Returners: Brayden Calietri, Yukon Daniels, Dylan Donitzen, Matt Shrum, Luke Rivardo. Promising Newcomers: Derek Donitzen, Robbie Labuda, Lemont Rogers, Nolan Harnish, Chase McCloy, Connor Pavlocak. Struggling to a mark of 3-19 a season ago, the Mount Pleasant boys basketball team dealt...
MOUNT PLEASANT, PA
westmorelandsports.com

Big second period sparks Greensburg Salem to win over Kiski Area

Sparked by a second-period flurry of goals, Greensburg Salem secured a 5-2 victory against host Kiski Area at the Palmer Imaging Arena in Delmont on Monday. With the win, the Golden Lions improved to 8-1-0, and with 16 points, Greensburg Salem sits in second place in the Class A Blue Division. Conversely, the Cavaliers fell to 5-3-0, and remain in fourth in the division with 10 points.
GREENSBURG, PA

