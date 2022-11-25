Belle Vernon Area captures WPIAL football championship. With Quinton Martin accounting for three touchdowns three different ways, top-seeded Belle Vernon Area defeated Avonworth 24-7 to claim the WPIAL Class 3A Championship at Acrisure Stadium on Friday. The Leopards’ victory marks the second WPIAL crown in program history, with the previous coming in 1995. Martin’s 32-yard touchdown reception from Braden Laux late in the second quarter staked BVA to a 10-7 advantage heading into the locker room. Martin delivered the game-changing 51-yard punt return near the halfway mark of the third quarter. He capped his golden night with a 45-yard TD run in the fourth quarter, accounting for the final margin. Martin compiled 60 yards on eight carries, while adding two catches for 41 yards. Additionally, the Leopards’ defense posted a shutout in the second half, as Adam LaCarte and Parker Jewell each tallied nine tackles for BVA, while Colton Lee and Tanner Moody compiled eight tackles apiece. It was Avonworth that scored first, however, as the Antelopes took advantage of a BVA turnover. A 12-play drive was capped by a 1-yard run by Brandon Biagiarelli just seconds into the second quarter. The Leopards responded on the ensuing possession, getting on the board courtesy of a 31-yard field goal by Willie Schwerha. On the next drive, Avonworth went three-and-out, and a short punt gave BVA the ball in Antelopes’ territory. That set the stage for Martin’s TD reception, which came on fourth down, to give BVA a lead it never relinquished. In addition to Martin’s efforts, Jake Gedekoh rushed six times for 43 yards, while Laux passed for 41 yards and rushed for 33 yards. With the win, the Leopards move on to the PIAA Class 3A semifinals, as they’ll face District 6 champion Martinsburg Central on Friday at 7 p.m. at Central Cambria High School.

WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO