ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Indonesia earthquake toll reaches 310 as more bodies are found

By The Newsroom
newschain
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UpsXn_0jNNJrOc00
World News

The death toll from an earthquake which struck Indonesia’s Java island has risen to 310 after rescuers found more bodies under landslides, an official said.

At least 24 people are still missing.

In devastated towns in western Java, residents gathered near badly damaged mosques for Friday prayers.

Others held prayers along with rescuers between the tents at evacuation centres.

Bodies were recovered on Friday in two areas of the mountainous Cianjur district, where landslides triggered by Monday’s earthquake brought tonnes of mud, rocks and broken trees, said Henri Alfiandi, chief of the National Search and Rescue Agency.

More than 1,400 rescuers have been searching through the rubble since the magnitude 5.6 quake, which injured more than 2,000 people.

The head of the National Disaster Management Agency, Suharyanto, who uses one name, said rescuers will search until rebuilding begins.

“We will do it up to the last person. There is no reduction whatsoever, in strength, enthusiasm, or the equipment,” Suharyanto said.

He said distribution of food and other aid is improving and reaching more people in 110 evacuation locations.

The disaster agency said the earthquake damaged at least 56,000 houses and displaced at least 36,000 people.

Hundreds of public facilities were destroyed, including 363 schools.

An earthquake of that strength would not typically cause such serious damage, but Monday’s quake was shallow and shook a densely populated area lacking earthquake-resistant infrastructure.

Indonesia is frequently struck by earthquakes, volcanic eruptions and tsunamis because of its location on the arc of volcanoes and fault lines in the Pacific Basin known as the Ring Of Fire.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

One dead and 12 missing after landslide on Italian island

Heavy rainfall triggered a massive landslide early Saturday on the southern Italian resort island of Ischia, which destroyed buildings and swept parked cars into the sea, leaving at least one person dead and up to 12 missing. The body of a woman was pulled from the mud, the Naples prefect...
newschain

Man dies after fight on Richmond Bridge

Detectives have launched a murder investigation after a man died following a fight on Richmond Bridge. Police were called to the scene in south-west London at about 4am on Saturday and found a man in his early 30s who had suffered serious injuries. The Metropolitan Police said officers administered CPR...
newschain

Volcano in eastern El Salvador begins to erupt

Authorities in El Salvador have warned residents near the Chaparrastique volcano in the east of the country to be alert after it began to erupt. The Environmental Ministry’s observatory reported explosions in the central crater of the volcano, which is located about 83 miles (135km) east of the capital, San Salvador.
newschain

Police ‘fully prepared’ to counter further Just Stop Oil protests

The country’s biggest police force has said it is “fully prepared” for Just Stop Oil protesters to try to cause disruption ahead of Christmas. In the last couple of months, the environmental activist group has been using civil resistance and direct action as part of its campaign to stop future gas and oil projects from going ahead.
newschain

Pair to stand trial over Just Stop Oil protest that closed Dartford Crossing

Two men accused of climbing a bridge in a Just Stop Oil protest that closed the Dartford Crossing for two days are to face a trial next year. Drivers were unable to use the Queen Elizabeth II Bridge, which links Kent and Essex, after it was blocked when two demonstrators mounted its cables with climbing equipment.
newschain

Sadiq Khan, Sir Chris Whitty join public health leaders for air pollution talks

Mayor of London Sadiq Khan and chief medical officer Sir Chris Whitty will join public health leaders on Tuesday to discuss how they can work together to tackle air pollution. It marks the first time London’s Public Health Forum has brought together senior health experts from across the capital to discuss the impact of air pollution on health.
newschain

Number of homes at risk of flooding could double in next 30 years

Thousands more homes could be at high risk of surface floods driven by climate change and urbanisation in the coming decades, government advisers have warned. A new report from the National Infrastructure Commission (NIC) warns the number of homes and properties in England that are at risk of surface water flooding could rise from 325,000 today to 600,000 in the next 30 years.
newschain

Census: One in 10 households contain people of two or more ethnicities

One in 10 households in England and Wales contain people of two or more ethnicities, according to census data revealing an “increasingly multi-cultural society”. Around 2.5 million households (10.1%) contained members from at least two different ethnic groups in 2021, the Office for National Statistics (ONS) said. This...
newschain

Census shows number identifying as Christian has fallen below half of population

The proportion of people in England and Wales identifying as Christian has fallen below 50% for the first time, according to census data. Some 46.2% of the population described themselves as Christian on the day of the 2021 census, down from 59.3% a decade earlier, the Office for National Statistics (ONS) said.
newschain

Qatar says World Cup worker death toll ‘between 400 and 500’

A top Qatari official involved in the country’s World Cup organisation has put the number of worker deaths for the tournament “between 400 and 500” for the first time, a drastically higher number than any other previously offered by Doha. The comment by Hassan al-Thawadi, secretary-general of...
newschain

Stowaways found on ship’s rudder in Canary Islands

Spain’s Maritime Rescue Service says it has rescued three stowaways found on a ship’s rudder in the Canary Islands after the vessel sailed there from Nigeria. The men, found on the Alithini II oil tanker at Las Palmas port, appeared to have symptoms of dehydration and hypothermia and were taken to hospital on the island for medical attention, the Salvamento Maritimo said.
newschain

Russian opposition figure Ilya Yashin goes on trial over Ukraine war criticism

A court in Moscow has opened the trial of a prominent Russian opposition figure who faces charges stemming from his criticism of the Kremlin’s action in Ukraine. Ilya Yashin, one of the few Kremlin critics to have remained in the country amid an intensifying crackdown on dissent, has been in custody since his arrest in July.
newschain

Key census statistics on religion, ethnicity and language in England and Wales

Here are the key statistics in today’s release of 2021 census data on religion, ethnicity and language in England and Wales. – Some 27.5 million people in England and Wales described themselves as Christian on the day of the 2021 census, or 46.2%. This is down from 33.3 million (59.3%) a decade earlier and is the first time the proportion has dropped below a half.
newschain

Sharp rise in teenagers suffering poor mental health – NHS Digital report

There has been a sharp rise in the number of older teenagers who most likely have a mental health disorder, according to new data. One in four 17 to 19-year-olds are now suffering serious mental distress, up from one in six last year, with experts blaming the impact of the Covid pandemic as well as issues such as the rising cost of living.
newschain

Iraq probe recovers part of 2.5 billion dollars embezzled from tax office

Iraq’s government has said it will recover part of nearly 2.5 billion dollars (£2.05 billion) in funds embezzled from the country’s tax authority in a massive scheme involving a network of businesses and officials. Approximately 182 billion Iraqi dinars, or £103 million, of the stolen sum will...
newschain

Belarus foreign minister dies at 64

Belarus’s foreign minister Vladimir Makei, a long-time associate of authoritarian President Alexander Lukashenko, has died at the age of 64. Authorities did not name the cause of death, and Mr Makei was not known to suffer any chronic illness. Before becoming foreign minister in 2012, he served as Mr...
newschain

Nearly 100,000 people identify as Cornish in latest census

Almost 100,000 people identify as Cornish, according to new census data. In Cornwall around 80,000 people (14%) reported a Cornish only identity. This is a rise from 53,000 (9.9%) in 2011, the Census 2021 revealed. A further 9,000 people (1.6%) selected Cornish in combination with one or more UK identities...
newschain

China anti-lockdown protests paused as police flood city streets

There was no word of additional protests against strict government anti-pandemic measures on Tuesday in Beijing, with police out in force and temperatures well below freezing. Shanghai, Nanjing and other cities where online calls to gather had been issued were also reportedly quiet. Rallies against China’s unusually strict anti-virus measures...
newschain

Chief civil servant urged to check legality of using £20m funds on indyref2 push

Scotland’s chief civil servant has been urged to seek ministerial direction on whether the Scottish Government can continue to spend public funds on independence referendum plans. It follows the Supreme Court ruling that the Scottish Parliament cannot legally call a referendum without Westminster approval. Donald Cameron, constitution spokesman for...
newschain

Dead children in suitcases suspect extradited from South Korea to New Zealand

South Korea extradited a 42-year-old murder suspect to New Zealand two months after she was arrested over her possible connection to the bodies of two long-dead children found in abandoned suitcases in August. South Korea’s Justice Ministry said on Tuesday that the unidentified woman was handed over to New Zealand...

Comments / 0

Community Policy