ANDRADE UNDERGOES SURGERY
AEW star Andrade el Idolo announced he has undergone surgery to repair a torn pectoral muscle:. "My first surgery I can't believe it happened. A few months ago, I tore my pectoral muscle. Thanks god! I could and wanted to finish my match. I kept working because I love the business but we know that many people do not value your effort, these days off I took the opportunity to go to Dr. #andrade #elidolo"
MLW SUPER SERIES THIS THURSDAY ON FUSION AND MORE
This Thursday's edition of MLW Fusion on Pro Wrestling TV will feature:. *Lady Shani vs. La Hiedra vs. Reina Dorado vs. Lady Flammer - Elimination Match, winner to earn match against MLW Featherweight Champion Taya Valkyrie. *Dragon Gate's Shun Skywalker to debut. Tickets are now on sale for MLW's return...
AEW DARK - ELEVATION PREVIEW
The Bunny vs. Black Onyx. Nyla Rose & Marina Shafir vs. Emi Sakura & Maki Itoh. Lee Johnson vs. Robert Anthony. Jay Lethal & Satnam Singh vs. Joe Alonzo & GBA. Konosuke Takeshita vs. Ari Daivari. Best Friends & Rocky Romero vs. Yabo & Freedom Ramsey & Davey Bang. Athena...
WWE MONDAY NIGHT RAW PREVIEW
Scheduled for tonight's edition of Monday Night Raw on the USA Network from Norfolk, VA at the Norfolk Scope Arena:. *The Survivor Series PPV fallout. If you are attending the taping, locally advertised is Matt Riddle vs. Bobby Lashley vs. Seth Rollins.
SURVIVOR SERIES FALLOUT, SMACKDOWN ON FS1, NXT IRON SURVIVOR CHALLENGERS TO BE NAMED, HOLIDAY SUPERSHOW TOUR DATES COMMENCE AND MORE
As WWE moves past Survivor Series, they will have a busy broadcast and live schedule beyond tonight's Raw this week:. Tomorrow's WWE NXT on the USA Network will feature Katana Chance & Kayden Carter & Nikkita Lyons vs. WWE NXT Women's Champion Mandy Rose & Toxic Attraction, Fallon Henley vs. Kiana James, Indi Hartwell vs. Roxanne Perez, the WWE NXT Deadline Iron Survivor Challenge competitors announced and the fallout of Dijak's attack on Wes Lee.
SURVIVOR SERIES, FALLOUT IN MAINE & MORE: WWE WEEKEND PREVIEW
Obviously, the big show is the 2022 Survivor Series: War Games tonight on Peacock, The WWE Network, etc. from the TD Garden in Boston. Tomorrow, there is no rest for the weary as WWE has a live event in Portland, Maine at the Cross Insurance Arena with Bayley, Drew McIntyre, Braun Strowman, Bianca Belair, Seth Rollins, Karrion Kross, Scarlett, Alexa Bliss, Matt Riddle, The Usos, Austin Theory, IYO SKY and Dakota Kai locally advertised.
AUSTIN THEORY'S EVOLUTION, FOLLOW THE ARC OF SAMI ZAYN IN THE BLOODLINE AND MORE
Michael Carpenter sent this item. ... WWE canceled the 12/29 event in Laval, Canada. Also, Raw is coming to Boston on March 6, 2023 and Providence, RI on March 13, 2023. "I Can't Take Selfies Forever!" New United States Champion Austin Theory On His Character Evolving. WWE definitely knows what...
WOW EPISODE 11 REPORT
WOW - Women of Wrestling aired over the weekend. Our commentary team is David McLane, Steven Dickey, and AJ Mendez. This week’s episode, number 11, is titled: Three, Two, One - WOW. Disciplinarian w/Samantha Smart and Ice Cold vs Sahara Spars. Spars is able to shove Disciplinarian into the...
DARBY'S NEW FIGURE, AEW SELLING REPLICA BELTS AND MORE
Shop AEW has World Tag Team Championship replicas available to preorder until December 31. One belt is $599. And the set of two is $999. The online retailer also has commemorative prints of All Out 2022 available. Chris Jericho Breaks His Walls Down | Hey! (EW), 11/27/22. Our First Moshpit...
IMPACT WRESTLING RETURNS TO REGULAR PROGRAMMING THIS WEEK, COMPLETE PREVIEW
After last week's Thanksgiving-themed episode Impact Wrestling on AXS TV jumps back into their storylines, featuring the following. 7 PM - Impact in 60: Josh Alexander in 2022. 8 PM - Impact Wrestling on AXS TV:. *The fallout of The Over Drive 2022 PPV. *Deonna Purrazzo vs. Mickie James -...
DAZN AGREES DEAL TO BROADCAST PRIME TIME WRESTLING EVENTS GLOBALLY UNTIL END OF 2023
DAZN AGREES NON-EXCLUSIVE DEAL TO BROADCAST PRIME TIME WRESTLING EVENTS GLOBALLY UNTIL END OF 2023, ADDING TO THE GLOBAL PLATFORM’S GROWING FIGHT SPORTS PORTFOLIO. DAZN today announce the signing of an agreement with Kinguin PTW until the end of 2023, which has provided wrestling fans with exceptional sports entertainment content from its inception.
OZZY GETS US READY FOR WAR GAMES AND MORE NEWS ON TONIGHT'S SHOW
Survivor Series WarGames preview special: WWE's The Bump, November 26, 2022. Osbourne gets WWE Universe ready for WarGames: Survivor Series: WarGames (WWE Network Exclusive) UpUpDownDown Fall Fling 2022: Team Kofi Kingston vs. Team Zelina Vega BEYBLADE Battle. Best of Survivor Series. Shotzi is ready to teach Rousey a lesson at...
BRAWLING OUTSIDE THE RING, LIGHT TUBES IN WWE, STREAMING AEW AND MORE
SUBMIT YOUR QUESTIONS TO THE PWINSIDER Q&A BY CLICKING HERE. Nothing, which leads me to believe that Tony Khan is hoping that will be part of his next deal with Discovery or anyone else he ends up signing a deal with for AEW's rights going forward when the current deal is done.
LONG PPVS ARE ROUGH, BOOKING MATTERS, KEEPING IT REAL AND MORE
You can send us questions for the PWInsider.com Q and A at pwinsider@gmail.com. I love that you are one of the few people that offer honest criticism of AEW. Do you worry that it may come with repercussions from the company?. First off, all people that purport themselves to be...
SMACKDOWN IN FLUX ON MAJOR PROVIDER, NEW WWE DUMP ON PEACOCK AND MORE
DirecTV is in a rights fee battle with FOX, which could affect their subscribers' ability to watch Smackdown. You can get more information by clicking here. It looks like a new batch of episodes of classic WWF Superstars episodes from early 1996 are being added to Peacock and WWE Network today as this month's classic content drop.
HEYMAN TALKS WAR GAMES, NEW WWE MERCH, BLISS ON GOING INSIDE THE CAGES AND MORE
As was announced last night on SmackDown, the former Sarah Logan is now known as Valhalla, the spiritual advisor of the Viking Raiders. The name is a reference to the Norse afterlife for warriors in battle. WWE Shop has the new Becky Lynch "Box Office" T-shirt. Paul Heyman tweeted:. Triple...
WHAT WILL OPEN RAW, FIRST HOUR TO BE COMMERCIAL FREE AND MORE
WWE posted a video tweet update on Raw tonight - the first hour will be commercial-free, Becky Lynch is opening the show, and Dexter Lumis popped up as a reminder of the Lumis/Miz match.
BRIAN KENDRICK-WWE NOTE
For those who have asked, Brian Kendrick is not at tonight's Raw taping after his tryout as a producer over the weekend at the Survivor Series PPV.
WWE NXT STAR AT RAW TODAY
Zoey Stark is slated to be at tonight's Raw, PWInsider.com has confirmed.
WHAT IS PLANNED TO CLOSE SURVIVOR SERIES
As of this morning, The Men's Wargames match was slated to close the Survivor Series PPV.
