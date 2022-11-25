ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Horry County, SC

Comments / 0

Related
WBTW News13

New Myrtle Beach Dunkin’ GO now open

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A new Dunkin’ GO location in Myrtle Beach opened on Monday. The new location is at 1937 Mr. Joe White Avenue, which is near Sam’s Club, according to the company. The new location is drive-thru only. “We have observed a shift in our guests’ behavior in recent years, with more […]
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
wpde.com

Hot Chocolate & Horses fundraiser in Murrells Inlet taking place Saturday

MURRELLS INLET, S.C. (WPDE) — The Barnabas Horse Foundation is inviting people to it's Hot Chocolate and Horses fundraiser. The foundation provides therapy for people with traumatic experiences, including first responders and veterans. They also provide riding opportunities for people with special needs. At the fundraiser this weekend, you'll...
MURRELLS INLET, SC
wpde.com

Crews respond to 2-acre fire in Loris

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Residents may see smoke in the area of Highway 646 in Loris Monday afternoon. Horry County Fire Rescue said they responded at 11:15 a.m. to an approximate two-acre fire in the area of Hagan Road and Highway 646. Officials said the fire was contained...
LORIS, SC
wpde.com

Holiday travel easy for MYR passengers, hard on their wallets

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — Now that Thanksgiving has come and gone, folks are heading back home. There was a lot more activity on Sunday than on Wednesday. While it’s been busier, most of the people ABC15 poke with said that traveling was a lot calmer than in previous years.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
foodgressing.com

Myrtle Beach Christmas Events 2022 & Festivals

The must-do trip of the season is to Myrtle Beach, South Carolina to experience the warmth and wonder of the holidays at The Beach. With 60 miles of sun-drenched coastline, the return of Winter Wonderland at The Beach, as well as several longstanding holiday events and shopping experiences, this season brings magical moments for visitors of all ages.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WBTW News13

7-year-old Florence girl opens kid-friendly fashion boutique

FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — If you are looking for a way to style your young daughters this fall, a kid-friendly boutique that offers clothing happens to be run by a 7-year-old Florence native. Aminah Rose-Liles is a first-grader. When she isn’t spending time modeling, she is a straight-A student on the President’s Honor Roll. “My […]
FLORENCE, SC
cbs17

Safety concerns grow after shootings at popular area shopping spots

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Two shootings at popular shopping spots in the area have some people concerned about their safety. Police say a man was shot outside the Regal movie theater in North Hills Sunday night and suffered non life-threatening injuries. They say the victim’s injuries are not life-threatening....
RALEIGH, NC
myhorrynews.com

Conway deli now serving up fresh sandwiches

When you eat at Don’s Deli in Conway you won’t be hungry when you leave. Plus, you’ll get your money’s worth and then some. That’s the word from Don Jackson, owner along with his son Jason Jackson, of the upscale deli at 1610 Church St.
CONWAY, SC
WBTW News13

SLED investigating death of Coastal Carolina student at Magnolia Hall

CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division is investigating after a Coastal Carolina student died Sunday night at Magnolia Hall, according to an agency spokesperson. “It is with sadness that we provide an update to you that a CCU student passed away,” the university said Monday in a statement. “There does not […]
CONWAY, SC
wpde.com

You gotta regatta! 38th annual Intracoastal Christmas Regatta sets sail

LITTLE RIVER, S.C. (WPDE) — Spectators in our area took to the Intracoastal Waterway Saturday to see boats decked out with holiday lights as part of the 38th annual Intracoastal Waterway Regatta in Little River. The tradition is always held the Saturday after Thanksgiving. Organizers suggested Grand Harbor Marina,...
LITTLE RIVER, SC
abcnews4.com

Police respond to situation at Walmart in Florence

FLORENCE, S.C. (WPDE) — Officers responded to third-party reports of a person with a gun Saturday evening inside the Walmart on Beltline Drive in Florence, according to Cpt. Mike Brandt with the Florence Police Department. Brandt said officers checked out the situation and found no witnesses to verify the...
FLORENCE, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy