Cambridge Centre for Alternative Finance (CCAF) Publishes Global Study on Fintech Regulation, Emphasizes Financial Inclusion

Digital Assets: Binance Explains How They Aim to Maintain Transparency on Wallets
Binance‘s management has answered a few follow-up questions from the community about “how funds and wallets are managed at Binance.”. Binance explains that it “holds all of its clients’ crypto-assets in segregated accounts which are identified separately from any accounts used to hold crypto-assets belonging to Binance.”
Darksquare, a Provider of Alternative Investments to Individuals, Secures £197K+ via Seedrs
Darksquare, which aims to open up the world of alternative investments to individuals, has secured 98% (£197,350) of its £200,002 fundraising target from 82 investors (at the time of writing) with 23 days left in the firm’s crowdfunding campaign, carried out via Seedrs. Located in London, United...
Awaken Intelligence, an AI enhanced Software Developer, Raises £681K+ via Crowdcube
Awaken Intelligence, an AI or artificial intelligence-enhanced software, which helps contact centers to improve call time & customer satisfaction, analyzing conversations in 38 languages, has secured 123% (£681,501.18) of its £550,000 fundraising target from 190 investors with 1 day left in the firm’s crowdfunding campaign (at the time of writing), carried out via Crowdcube.
MENA Region Digital Transformation Report: Economy Is Evolving Rapidly, Embracing Fintech Solutions
Checkout.com releases the second phase of its Digital Transformation in MENA 2022 report. Following the launch of part one last month – which included insights from 15,000 consumers in the region – the next chapter “interviews businesses and their leaders at the forefront of the rapidly growing digital economy.”
UAE based Fintech Firm Qashio Secures $10M
UAE-headquartered fintech Qashio has raised $10 million in a seed round, “with participation from strategic international and regional investors to accelerate expansion into the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.”. The investment round is “supported by global investors such as One Way Ventures (early investors in Brex), MITAA, Cadorna Ventures, as...
Solaris, Handelsblatt Research Institute: Key Opportunities for Embedded Finance in European Mobility Sector
Solaris, which claims to be Europe’s “leading” embedded finance platform, published a new report on the evolution of embedded finance. The study, conducted in cooperation with the Handelsblatt Research Institute, “analyzes the market potential for the mobility sector in the four largest European markets of Germany, France, Italy and Spain.”
Startups in India Secure $19.3B in Venture Capital Funding During Jan-Oct 2022, Report Reveals
A total of 1,456 venture capital (VC) funding deals worth $19.3 billion were announced in India during January to October 2022, which is a 7.5% growth in deal volume but 29.8% decline in deal value compared to the same period last year,” finds GlobalData, a data and analytics company.
Fintech Firm Thunes Launches Instant Payouts to 1B+ Weixin Users
Thunes, a global cross-border payments network, announced that it has partnered with Tencent Financial Technology, Tencent’s fintech arm, “becoming the first payment infrastructure partner connecting with it.”. This collaboration will “allow members of Thunes‘ global network to send international payments to Weixin users, giving them fast and easy...
Fintech MoU Signed by UK, Singapore, Countries Aim to Boost Trade, Cooperation
The UK and Singapore have agreed a new MoU “boosting fintech trade and cooperation at their 7th Financial Dialogue in Singapore.”. The UK and Singapore agree a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) “on the UK–Singapore FinTech Bridge to remove barriers to fintech trade and boost cooperation.”. This will...
Banxa Integrates with ZenGo Wallet to Provide Self-Custodial Onramp Alternative to Exchanges
With all eyes on centralized exchanges after the collapse of Celsius, Voyager, and now FTX, – ZenGo and Banxa have partnered “to enable the most simple and trusted crypto onramp directly into the industry’s most secure crypto wallet with no private key vulnerability.”. This partnership will “enable...
Web3 Payments Solution from Banking Circle Enables Asset-backed Stablecoin Settlements
With Banking Circle’s web3 payments solution, payments businesses and banks can process asset-backed stablecoin settlements “in the same way as fiat currencies, providing their customers with faster settlement and lower fees outside of traditional bank rails.”. Banking Circle‘s USDC stablecoins solution can be “utilized for payment acceptance, processing...
Digital Lending Software Firm Blend Introduces Integrated Fees Management in LO Toolkit
In an effort to maximize loan officer efficiency and build trust with borrowers, Blend (NYSE:BLND) launched the Loan Officer Toolkit in March 2021. With streamlined workflows across the entire mortgage loan process, the LO Toolkit “enables LOs to focus on building both consumer relationships and their business.”. The significant...
UK’s Atom Bank Secures £30M to Support Lending, Further Business Growth
Atom Bank, which claims to be the United Kingdom’s “first” app-based bank, has reportedly agreed to terms with BBVA, Toscafund and Infinity Investment Partners in order to add a further £30 million in equity to its balance sheet. It follows the £75 million that Atom secured...
Monthly Volume of Funding Secured by P2P Platforms Tends to Rise in December, Report Reveals
The monthly volume of funding raised by P2P platforms traditionally “grows in December,” according to an update from Robo.cash, an online investment platform. Geographically, the Baltic countries “show the greatest stability over the year,” the team at Robocash writes in a blog post. Robocash platform specialists...
Blockchain Startup Ettle Announces Australian Dollar based Stablecoin
Ettle, a blockchain startup, has announced a pilot transaction for an Australian dollar-based stablecoin AUDE. According to a company statement, Ettle partnered with Meadow Labs in the experiment to make a payment using the AUDE to one of its contractors. Ettle says it is utilizing both the Algorand and Ethereum blockchain with additional blockchains forthcoming. The transaction was completed when AUDE was redeemed for fiat into the contractor’s bank account. The process was said to have been monitored by PKF Perth and independently verified.
Kraken to Allow Digital Asset Investors to Enhance Crypto Portfolios with Recurring Buys
The team at Kraken says you can keep calm and HODL on, because recurring buys are now available on the Kraken app. This new feature lets you “schedule your crypto purchases quickly and easily, which saves you time and can help ease the stress of timing the market.” Recurring buys also “make dollar-cost averaging a snap, so you can build your portfolio over time.”
New Credit Score Hub Aims to Provide Greater Transparency to Consumers in Australia
CBA has launched a new credit score hub “to help customers improve their financial wellbeing, as new research reveals only 1 in 5 Aussies have checked their personal credit score in the past 6 months, with around a third unsure what a credit score is.”. Commonwealth Bank confirmed the...
Greenomy, Temenos to Simplify Banks’ EU Taxonomy Compliance
The partnership between the banking platform, Temenos (SIX: TEMN), and Greenomy’s, EU Taxonomy alignment SaaS solution, “expedites fully automated non-financial reporting and monitoring of the alignment of the bank’s assets in their banking book against their sustainability objectives.”. The implementation of EU Taxonomy (EUTax), the new legally...
Digital Wealth Management Platform Quantifeed Acquires London’s ALPIMA
QUANTIFEED, the provider of digital wealth management solutions, announces that it has acquired ALPIMA, a London-based portfolio construction, visualisation, and analytics fintech company. Alex Ypsilanti, Co-Founder and CEO of Quantifeed, said:. “We are very excited about bringing together two hugely talented teams of financial engineers to create a world-class technology...
Deal Activity, Deal Value on Carta Platform Declined Every Quarter of 2022
Both deal activity and deal value on the Carta platform have “declined in every quarter of 2022, falling back to pre-pandemic levels.”. That’s a sharp reversal from last year, “when startup investment was propelled to new heights.”. This year, deal volume in Q3 “was down 30% from...
