OFFICIALLY RETURNING ON WWE SMACKDOWN WAS...
WWE SMACKDOWN STAR UNDERGOES NAME CHANGE
As of tonight, Sarah Logan is now known as Valhalla. WWE filed a trademark on that name a few weeks back.
TWO WWE HALL OF FAMERS ANNOUNCED AS APPEARING ON NXT ON TUESDAY
POST WAR GAMES PROGRAMMING, UNCLE HOWDY HAS A SHIRT, THE SHIELD AND MORE
WWE Shop has a new Uncle Howdy T-shirt available. They also have new Survivor Series merchandise. Get set for Survivor Series WarGames with a loaded Saturday slate of WWE programming. Best of Survivor Series. Things heat up in a hurry with a thrilling collection of the greatest matches from Survivor...
MLW TICKETS FLASH SALE
You can update your preferences or unsubscribe from this list. You are receiving this email because you are a fan of Major League Wrestling.
Mini Swooshes Extend A Titular Accent On The Nike Dunk High
Providing either seldom or abundant updates, the Nike Dunk continues to maintain its relevancy following its raucous revitalization through retooled propositions; the latest of which adds mini Swooshes and marigold accents to its Dunk High silhouette. Identical in the pair’s color blocking when compared to its Dunk Low “Grey Fog”...
SKIMS Launches Soft Lounge Shimmer Collection
Kim Kardashian‘s ever-popular loungewear brand, SKIMS, continues to transcend its initial potential with a new line of dresses, perfect for the upcoming party season. Offering a holiday revamp of SKIMS’ much-loved Soft Lounge dresses, the new Soft Lounge Shimmer collection is designed with a subtle, all-over foil shimmer, to take each piece to the next level.
IMPACT CHAMPIONS GET NEW TITLES
All Impact Wrestling Champions received new belts today from Top Rope Belts. They are the same design, but more shinier.
WWE NXT LVL UP REPORT
Your announcers are Sudu Shah and Byron Saxton. Quinn refuses to lock up and walks past Tank. They lock up and Quinn with a wrist lock. Tank with an arm wringer. Quinn wants a test of strength and Tank does it. Quinn gains the advantage and Tank bridges and gets back to an even base. Quinn with a knee and side head lock. Quinn with a shoulder tackle. Tank blocks a hip toss and Tank with a hip toss of his own. Quinn with a drop toe hold into the turnbuckles. Quinn with punches. Quinn pulls at the face and connects with a forearm to the back. Quinn with a belly-to-back suplex for a near fall. Quinn with a rear chin lock. Quinn with a forearm to the lower back followed by a clothesline. Tank with a fallaway slam.
11/25 AEW RAMPAGE VIDEOS
MUST SEE: Dark Order was Shockingly Betrayed | AEW Rampage, 11/25/22. EXCLUSIVE: Is Top Flight Ready for their ROH Tag Team Title Match vs FTR? | AEW Rampage, 11/25/22. Claudio Castagnoli Gets His ROH Title Rematch but Under One Condition... | AEW Rampage, 11/25/22.
SURVIVOR SERIES, FALLOUT IN MAINE & MORE: WWE WEEKEND PREVIEW
Obviously, the big show is the 2022 Survivor Series: War Games tonight on Peacock, The WWE Network, etc. from the TD Garden in Boston. Tomorrow, there is no rest for the weary as WWE has a live event in Portland, Maine at the Cross Insurance Arena with Bayley, Drew McIntyre, Braun Strowman, Bianca Belair, Seth Rollins, Karrion Kross, Scarlett, Alexa Bliss, Matt Riddle, The Usos, Austin Theory, IYO SKY and Dakota Kai locally advertised.
Dr. Martens Embellishes 1460 and 1461 Boots in Swarovski Crystals
Following collaborations with Our Legacy WORK SHOP which utilizes sustainably-sourced Horween leather and Babylon LA for tear-away canvas pairs, Dr. Martens now adorns its iconic 1460 and 1461 boots with Swarovski crystals. Carrying on the punk heritage of DM, the boots’ signature elements, including smooth black leather uppers, bronze eyelets, and yellow welt stitching, arrive alongside a safety pin and chain attachment on the outer ankle adorned with 3 Swarovski crystals.
AEW NEWS AND NOTES
Shop AEW has a new House of Black T-Shirt. Talk Is Jericho: Dustin Rhodes vs Roddy Piper at Wrestlmania XII. What Happened When Jade Cargill Confronted Bow Wow? | AEW Dynamite, 11/23/22. The World Tag Team Champs Learn that Not Everyone Loves The Acclaimed | AEW Dynamite, 11/23/22.
Check Out Segura’s New Contact Riding Sneakers
Segura’s got a new shoe for urban motorcycle riders called the Contact and it’s perfect for city streets and daily commutes. Apart from shoes, Segura has a lineup of urban motorcycle gear from jackets to pants, and of course shoes. The Contact is the newest model in the lineup for the fall and winter seasons. The new pair of shoes come in a high-top style which is par for the course as far as casual riding sneakers go and is a sure match for cafe racers, cruisers, or commuters.
