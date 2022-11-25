Conor McGregor plans to use ‘exceptional circumstances’ clause to bypass USADA’s six month testing rule

Read full article on original website
Former UFC champion Khabib Nurmagomedov explains why he would never betray retirement promise to his mother
Former UFC champion Khabib Nurmagomedov is explaining why he would never betray the retirement promise he made to his mother. ‘The Eagle’ (29-0 MMA) last fought in the UFC in October of 2020, defeating Justin Gaethje (23-4 MMA) at UFC 254. Following the victory, after being presented with the belt, Khabib laid his gloves down in the center of the Octagon, a traditional gesture indicating retirement from the sport.
Conor McGregor unloads on “rat” Anthony Smith after ‘Lionheart’ says he’s bothered the Irishman isn’t in the USADA testing pool: “You embarrassment of a man”
Conor McGregor has blasted Anthony Smith. Recently, Smith took aim at McGregor for not being in the USADA testing pool. He says it bothers him due to the fact the Irishman is getting closer to a return while his friend Chris Weidman is not. “It bothers the f**k out of...
UFC middleweight champion Alex Pereira blasts Brendan Schaub over Khamzat Chimaev comments: “He’s running his mouth”
UFC middleweight champion Alex Pereira isn’t happy with Brendan Schaub. ‘Poatan’ is fresh off his UFC 281 headlining role earlier this month. Standing opposite the Brazilian was his longtime foe, Israel Adesanya. The pair previously faced off twice in kickboxing, with Pereira winning on both occasions. Earlier this...
Chael Sonnen admits he would put his money on Jon Jones in any form of combat sports: “I’d bet on Jon in anything”
Chael Sonnen is admitting he would put his money on Jon Jones in any form of combat sports. Jones and Sonnen have a history together, they coached a season of ‘The Ultimate Fighter’ and also got in the Octagon in a light heavyweight battle at UFC 159 back in April of 2013. It was Jones (26-1 MMA) who would defeat Sonnen (31-17 MMA) via knockout at 4:33 of the first round.
Trio of former UFC champions shoot guns in Chechnya following warlord Ramzan Kadyrov’s personal invitation
A trio of former UFC champions shot guns in Chechnya following a personal invitation from warlord Ramzan Kadyrov. Kamaru Usman (20-2 MMA), Justin Gaethje (23-4 MMA) and Henry Cejudo (16-2 MMA) were all photographed at the Russian Special Forces University, which is a private academy in Gudermes, Chechnya. The special...
Paddy Pimblett doesn’t buy into Jake Paul’s boxing success after watching recent footage: “I think his fights are fixed”
Rising UFC star Paddy Pimblett is under the impression that Jake Paul’s boxing fights are fixed after watching footage of his bout against Anderson Silva. Pimblett is all set to make his pay-per-view debut against Jared Gordon at UFC 282 on December 10th. Pimblett and Gordon will meet in the co-main event.
Jiri Prochazka explains why he’s still “grateful” despite vacating title and withdrawing from UFC 282
Jiri Prochazka has explained why he feels grateful despite having to vacate his UFC light heavyweight championship. Last week, it was announced that Jiri Prochazka vs Glover Teixeira will no longer be taking place at UFC 282. It was supposed to serve as the main event but instead, Jan Blachowicz vs Magomed Ankalaev will be contested for the belt.
USADA reveals Conor McGregor needs to be in the testing pool for six months before being cleared: “McGregor is not enrolled in our testing pool”
USADA has issued a statement saying Conor McGregor needs to be in the testing pool for six months before being cleared to fight. It has been reported that McGregor is no longer in the USADA testing pool which has caught many by surprise. However, the Irishman has said he will be cleared to fight in February as he has a special exemption from USADA.
Alex Pereira claims he asked to fight Khamzat Chimaev at UFC 283 in Brazil but the Swede turned him down
Alex Pereira wanted to fight Khamzat Chimaev in Brazil at UFC 283. After Pereira became the UFC’s new middleweight champion, Khamzat Chimaev called him out. The Swede was confident he would dethrone Pereira and wanted to fight him at UFC 282 on December 10. However, Pereira was still medically suspended so instead he asked the UFC to face Chimaev at UFC 283 in Brazil on January 23 – but the fight would be at light heavyweight.
Paulo Costa claims “nice guy” Israel Adesanya helped a mother with her baby at UFC 253: “He pulled up his shirt ans breastfed the baby there and then”
Paulo Costa has once again gone after rival Israel Adesanya with another troll job on, you guessed it, social media. When it comes to fighters who have a good time on Twitter, Paulo Costa is located towards the top of that list. The Brazilian, who is coming off the back...
Larissa Pacheco’s manger takes aim at Ali Abdelaziz, says he was “cheating” during Kayla Harrison fight: “This kind of stuff has to be stopped”
Larissa Pacheco’s manager, Alex Davis, thinks Ali Abdelaziz cheated during the PFL main event between Pacheco and Kayla Harrison. During the fight, Abdelaziz passed through the barriers and went into a neutral corner to give Harrison advice. That, of course, is not legal and Davis is not happy with it and during the fight got the commission to stop it.
Kayla Harrison reacts after upset loss to Larissa Pacheco in PFL Championship: “I fell flat on my face… it’s going to hurt for a while”
Kayla Harrison is disappointed in her performance. Harrison suffered her first career loss in the main event of the 2022 PFL Championship as she dropped a decision to Larissa Pacheco. The fight was competitive but Pacheco was able to do enough to stun Harrison and become the new PFL champ.
Aspen Ladd dismisses the resumes of PFL champions Larissa Pacheco and Kayla Harrison: “It’s absolutely nothing compared to the people that I have fought”
Aspen Ladd isn’t impressed with the resumes of PFL champions Larissa Pacheco and Kayla Harrison. On Friday past, Ladd made her debut with the PFL after being cut from the UFC due to missing weight on numerous occasions. The 28-year-old made a successful start to life in her new home with a split decision over Julia Budd.
