The Europeans podcast: ‘We wanted to celebrate Europe as genuinely fascinating’
It began, says Katy Lee, as a post-Brexit attempt to make Europe “less intrinsically boring” and to challenge the UK media narrative of the EU as “lots of old men like Jean-Claude Juncker taking decisions that you know could affect your life, but not how or why.”
‘You better win’: The time I played Iran in international soccer
In 2005, I was a political officer at the U.S. Embassy in Tashkent, Uzbekistan. The Uzbek Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) sent around a diplomatic note announcing that the annual diplomatic soccer tournament was to be played in two months’ time. This mini-World Cup was to be played by aging diplomats and their younger more athletic staff. As I was the only American diplomat who played soccer, I was named co-captain of our team, a team featuring mainly our local guard force. Ulugbek, or Bek, was the other co-captain. Bek supervised the guards.
UK summons China envoy after arrest of BBC journalist
Britain on Tuesday summoned the Chinese ambassador in London for a rebuke after the arrest and alleged assault of a BBC journalist covering Covid protests. The BBC said he was assaulted by police before being released several hours later.
