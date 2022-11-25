ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Hill

‘You better win’: The time I played Iran in international soccer

In 2005, I was a political officer at the U.S. Embassy in Tashkent, Uzbekistan. The Uzbek Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) sent around a diplomatic note announcing that the annual diplomatic soccer tournament was to be played in two months’ time. This mini-World Cup was to be played by aging diplomats and their younger more athletic staff. As I was the only American diplomat who played soccer, I was named co-captain of our team, a team featuring mainly our local guard force. Ulugbek, or Bek, was the other co-captain. Bek supervised the guards.
AFP

UK summons China envoy after arrest of BBC journalist

Britain on Tuesday summoned the Chinese ambassador in London for a rebuke after the arrest and alleged assault of a BBC journalist covering Covid protests. The BBC said he was assaulted by police before being released several hours later.

