Audubon Aquarium of the Americas to close for 6 months for renovationsTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
New Orleans ChristmasFest 2022, Holiday Fun For EveryoneFlorence CarmelaNew Orleans, LA
Shania Twain's "Queen of Me" tour is coming to New OrleansTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Patti LaBelle stars in new Lifetime holiday movie, A New Orleans NoelTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
4 Great Steakhouses in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
NOLA.com
Dispute over home values weighs on Gordon Plaza residents' relocation
Residents of Gordon Plaza, the New Orleans subdivision built atop a toxic landfill, were relieved when the city agreed to their long-sought demand to be relocated. But five months later, they say the plan has become bogged down in disputes over how their homes are being valued and the legality of a fund to pay for their moving costs.
NOLA.com
Shuttered Green House Inn on Magazine Street sells to owners of short-term rental firm
The owners of a short-term rental company that has been the subject of complaints and a lawsuit over the operation of some of its New Orleans properties has acquired the shuttered Green House Inn in the Lower Garden District and plans to reopen it as a boutique hotel. Brothers Daniel...
NOLA.com
Folgers Coffee wins pause on paying disputed $5.1 million New Orleans tax bill
The Folgers Coffee Co. has won a four-month reprieve on a $5.1 million tax bill for its plants in New Orleans East as a legal dispute over whether it’s eligible for a tax break continues to play out. Saying that he wanted to “err on the side of caution,”...
NOLA.com
NOLA Nite Market brings Asian bazaar to New Orleans with 15-plus food vendors, music, shopping
NOLA Nite Market, an after-hours affair featuring local street food, cultural performances and casual shopping, will set up shop Saturday, Dec. 5, at the Bonnabel Boat Launch in Metairie. Night markets, or night bazaars, provide an opportunity for food vendors and business owners to share their specialty goods in a...
myneworleans.com
Location Spotlight: Tujague’s Restaurant
Many who marry in New Orleans, especially visitors, are looking for the quintessential New Orleans experience for their wedding. Lucky for all of us, the city is filled to the brim with famous locations that are filled to the brim with history, class and that little something special you only get in the Big Easy.
WDSU
New Orleans RTA announces temporary service changes due to Bayou Classic parade
NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Regional Transit Authority announced temporary service changes on Saturday, Nov. 26, due to the Bayou Classic parade. Beginning at 7 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 26, the RTA will temporarily adjust service to several streetcar and bus routes:. Streetcar service:. 47 – Canal Streetcar...
bogalusadailynews.com
Miller is a homeowner
Bogalusa resident Inez Miller is a homeowner. “It’s a dream come true,” Miller said. “I never thought I’d be able to do it to tell the truth. It’s something different. I looked at it as if I’m going to be paying a whole bunch of rent, I might as well be trying to buy a house.”
NOLA.com
Mike Shaffer focuses on seafood and wood-grilling with his pop-up Los Crudos Seafood & BBQ
Mike Shaffer was a chef in New Orleans when the pandemic started. He went to southern California, where he grew up, when the shutdowns began and started a pop-up. He recently returned to New Orleans with his pop-up, Los Crudos BBQ & Seafood. He’ll be at Miel Brewery at 5 p.m. Friday, Dec. 2; Skeeta Hawk Brewery at 3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3; Carrollton Station at 5 p.m. Dec. 9; and Music Box Village at 10 a.m. Dec. 10. For more information, visit the pop-up’s Instagram, @loscrudosbbq.
NOLA.com
‘They’re family’: New Orleans' queer community holds vigil for Club Q victims
Members of New Orleans' LGBTQ community and their allies gathered Sunday outside the Phoenix Bar to hold a candlelight vigil and fundraiser for the victims of the attack on Club Q in Colorado. The vigil, which comes just days before Worlds AIDS Day commemorations, was held to honor the few...
NOLA.com
Addis NOLA serves Ethiopian food at its new home on Bayou Road
Addis NOLA’s new location at 2514 Bayou Road is just a mile and a half from its old spot at 422 S. Broad St., which opened in 2019. But the move to the new space, where service started Nov. 10, has given the restaurant room to grow, both in physical size and with an expanded menu.
WDSU
SWAT presence near Best Western in Harvey
HARVEY, La. — Motorists in the area report that there is a heavy Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office SWAT presence at the Best Western hotel. The hotel is located at 17oo Lapalco Boulevard. It is advised to avoid the area. There have been no reports of any injuries.
NOLA.com
11 weird things we do in New Orleans at Christmastime
1. We set things on fire. For fun. Christmas fires in other places are usually sad and unfortunate occurrences associated with faulty holiday lights or burning oil overflowing a turkey-frying pot. Here in south Louisiana, we set stacks of wood on fire to light the way for Pere Noel. Haven't...
NOLA.com
Killing of Hotel Monteleone bartender still unsolved; police seek help
John Charles Austin Garrett had been back at the Hotel Monteleone's Carousel Bar & Lounge just three weeks after a pandemic-related hiatus, but in that time, he'd done a lot to distinguish himself as a a standout rehire, according to human resources manager Carroll Rodrigue. Confident, outgoing and level-headed, Garrett,...
NOLA.com
Blake Pontchartrain: Slow — 'Drunk Zone' ahead
I remember a fraternity on Henry Clay Avenue that painted a cross walk “Drunk Zone.” Can you shed any light on the subject?. Members of the Delta Kappa Epsilon fraternity, known as “Dekes,” made headlines for their “Drunk Zone” street markings in front of their frat house in the 1400 block of Henry Clay Avenue as far back as 1957. At the time, the fraternity was affiliated with Tulane University.
bigeasymagazine.com
Hano Residents Deserve a Strong Tenant Advocate
Fierce public housing advocate Sharon Jasper and her supporters are furious over Mayor LaToya Cantrell’s planned removal of Jasper from the board of the Housing Authority of New Orleans (HANO). They call the removal unwarranted and “illegal” because Cantrell failed to initially follow state law which requires a reason for the dismal be provided. Cantrell’s office subsequently claimed that Jasper neglected her duties and committed other unspecified acts of misconduct while in office.
NOLA.com
Four people shot to death Thanksgiving weekend are identified by New Orleans coroner
The New Orleans coroner identified four people shot dead during a bloody Thanksgiving holiday, including a teenager from Baton Rouge and a father of three. Ervin Walker Jr., 31, was fatally shot at around 3:47 p.m. Wednesday in Central City. Police responded to reports of gunfire in the 2220 block Oretha C. Haley Boulevard and found Walker dead in a vehicle. A relative said Walker was the father of a girl and two boys who loved music and had been looking forward to spending Thanksgiving with family.
NOLA.com
Shootings in the French Quarter mar Bayou Classic festive weekend
A festive weekend that brought tens of thousands into New Orleans to watch the annual Bayou Classic football game and related events was marred by two separate shootings in the French Quarter that left one teenager dead and five young people wounded. The first incident occurred on the edge of...
The Salvation Army helping those facing homelessness with new mobile showering units
The Salvation Army of Greater New Orleans and Aetna Better Health of Louisiana, a CVS Health company teamed up to host a healthcare event to help those facing homelessness.
theadvocate.com
Tornado seen over Paradis; residents of multiple parishes warned to take shelter
Residents of most of St. Charles, Jefferson, Washington and St. Tammany parishes were encouraged to take shelter Saturday afternoon when weather forecasters confirmed a tornado over Paradis. The tornado warning was issued initially until 2:45 p.m., for a twister moving northeasterly toward Hahnville at 30 mph. Interstate 10 between mile...
WDSU
New Orleans police report a woman was killed on Canal Street, another injured in Mid-City
NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans police are investigating two separate shootings, including one that killed a woman on Canal Street. According to police, a woman was found lying next to a vehicle in a parking lot on S. Rocheblave and Canal streets in the early hours of Monday. The...
Comments / 1