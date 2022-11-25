ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kenner, LA

NOLA.com

Dispute over home values weighs on Gordon Plaza residents' relocation

Residents of Gordon Plaza, the New Orleans subdivision built atop a toxic landfill, were relieved when the city agreed to their long-sought demand to be relocated. But five months later, they say the plan has become bogged down in disputes over how their homes are being valued and the legality of a fund to pay for their moving costs.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
myneworleans.com

Location Spotlight: Tujague’s Restaurant

Many who marry in New Orleans, especially visitors, are looking for the quintessential New Orleans experience for their wedding. Lucky for all of us, the city is filled to the brim with famous locations that are filled to the brim with history, class and that little something special you only get in the Big Easy.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
bogalusadailynews.com

Miller is a homeowner

Bogalusa resident Inez Miller is a homeowner. “It’s a dream come true,” Miller said. “I never thought I’d be able to do it to tell the truth. It’s something different. I looked at it as if I’m going to be paying a whole bunch of rent, I might as well be trying to buy a house.”
BOGALUSA, LA
NOLA.com

Mike Shaffer focuses on seafood and wood-grilling with his pop-up Los Crudos Seafood & BBQ

Mike Shaffer was a chef in New Orleans when the pandemic started. He went to southern California, where he grew up, when the shutdowns began and started a pop-up. He recently returned to New Orleans with his pop-up, Los Crudos BBQ & Seafood. He’ll be at Miel Brewery at 5 p.m. Friday, Dec. 2; Skeeta Hawk Brewery at 3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3; Carrollton Station at 5 p.m. Dec. 9; and Music Box Village at 10 a.m. Dec. 10. For more information, visit the pop-up’s Instagram, @loscrudosbbq.
CALIFORNIA STATE
NOLA.com

Addis NOLA serves Ethiopian food at its new home on Bayou Road

Addis NOLA’s new location at 2514 Bayou Road is just a mile and a half from its old spot at 422 S. Broad St., which opened in 2019. But the move to the new space, where service started Nov. 10, has given the restaurant room to grow, both in physical size and with an expanded menu.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WDSU

SWAT presence near Best Western in Harvey

HARVEY, La. — Motorists in the area report that there is a heavy Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office SWAT presence at the Best Western hotel. The hotel is located at 17oo Lapalco Boulevard. It is advised to avoid the area. There have been no reports of any injuries.
HARVEY, LA
NOLA.com

11 weird things we do in New Orleans at Christmastime

1. We set things on fire. For fun. Christmas fires in other places are usually sad and unfortunate occurrences associated with faulty holiday lights or burning oil overflowing a turkey-frying pot. Here in south Louisiana, we set stacks of wood on fire to light the way for Pere Noel. Haven't...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

Killing of Hotel Monteleone bartender still unsolved; police seek help

John Charles Austin Garrett had been back at the Hotel Monteleone's Carousel Bar & Lounge just three weeks after a pandemic-related hiatus, but in that time, he'd done a lot to distinguish himself as a a standout rehire, according to human resources manager Carroll Rodrigue. Confident, outgoing and level-headed, Garrett,...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

Blake Pontchartrain: Slow — 'Drunk Zone' ahead

I remember a fraternity on Henry Clay Avenue that painted a cross walk “Drunk Zone.” Can you shed any light on the subject?. Members of the Delta Kappa Epsilon fraternity, known as “Dekes,” made headlines for their “Drunk Zone” street markings in front of their frat house in the 1400 block of Henry Clay Avenue as far back as 1957. At the time, the fraternity was affiliated with Tulane University.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
bigeasymagazine.com

Hano Residents Deserve a Strong Tenant Advocate

Fierce public housing advocate Sharon Jasper and her supporters are furious over Mayor LaToya Cantrell’s planned removal of Jasper from the board of the Housing Authority of New Orleans (HANO). They call the removal unwarranted and “illegal” because Cantrell failed to initially follow state law which requires a reason for the dismal be provided. Cantrell’s office subsequently claimed that Jasper neglected her duties and committed other unspecified acts of misconduct while in office.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

Four people shot to death Thanksgiving weekend are identified by New Orleans coroner

The New Orleans coroner identified four people shot dead during a bloody Thanksgiving holiday, including a teenager from Baton Rouge and a father of three. Ervin Walker Jr., 31, was fatally shot at around 3:47 p.m. Wednesday in Central City. Police responded to reports of gunfire in the 2220 block Oretha C. Haley Boulevard and found Walker dead in a vehicle. A relative said Walker was the father of a girl and two boys who loved music and had been looking forward to spending Thanksgiving with family.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

Shootings in the French Quarter mar Bayou Classic festive weekend

A festive weekend that brought tens of thousands into New Orleans to watch the annual Bayou Classic football game and related events was marred by two separate shootings in the French Quarter that left one teenager dead and five young people wounded. The first incident occurred on the edge of...
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Tornado seen over Paradis; residents of multiple parishes warned to take shelter

Residents of most of St. Charles, Jefferson, Washington and St. Tammany parishes were encouraged to take shelter Saturday afternoon when weather forecasters confirmed a tornado over Paradis. The tornado warning was issued initially until 2:45 p.m., for a twister moving northeasterly toward Hahnville at 30 mph. Interstate 10 between mile...
PARADIS, LA

