NWA Powerrr is still in Charlotte LA at the Sigur Arena, and has Joe Galli, Tim Storm, and Velvet Sky are our commentary team. Kyle Davis is in the ring with EC3 and Thom Latimer. Thom says that EC3 can talk about his problems and addictions, but the last thing he will allow EC3 to say anything bad about his wife. EC3 says that the tag team match tonight is standard wrestling 101 and gives all of the cliches for this kind of match. EC3 says that Thom represents everyone who watches wrestling because he had had problems, and he gives viewers hope.

1 DAY AGO