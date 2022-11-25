Read full article on original website
MLW SUPER SERIES THIS THURSDAY ON FUSION AND MORE
This Thursday's edition of MLW Fusion on Pro Wrestling TV will feature:. *Lady Shani vs. La Hiedra vs. Reina Dorado vs. Lady Flammer - Elimination Match, winner to earn match against MLW Featherweight Champion Taya Valkyrie. *Dragon Gate's Shun Skywalker to debut. Tickets are now on sale for MLW's return...
NJPW STRONG REPORT: WHITE VERSUS ROSSER, AND MORE
Your announcers are Ian Riccaboni and Alex Koslov (in English) and Shigeki Kiyono and Hiroshi Tanahashi. (in Japanese) Match Number One: Greg Sharpe and Jakob Austin Young versus Kyle Fletcher and Mark Davis. Davis and Fletcher attack Sharpe and Young before the bell rings. Davis sends Young to the floor...
11/28 NEW JAPAN SUPER TAG LEAGUE RESULTS FROM NAGANO, JAPAN
1 - Oskar Leube and Yuto Nakashima vs. Shane Haste and Mikey Nicholls. 2 - Kosei Fujita, Ryohei Oiwa, Toru Yano and Hiroshi Tanahashi vs. Aaron Henare, Great O-Khan, Mark David and Kyle Fletcher, with Gideo. Henare pins Oiwa after hitting a Rampage. 3 - Hiromu Takahashi, SANADA, Shingo Takagi...
WWE NXT REPORT: WHO IS IN THE IRON SURVIVOR CHALLENGE?, REVENGE FOR THE SWEATER?, LOTS OF MATCHES, PRETTY DEADLY STORY TIME NEXT WEEK, AND MORE
Your announcers are Booker T and Vic Joseph. Match Number One: Roxanne Perez versus Indi Hartwell. Indi slaps Roxanne’s hand away and Indi with a side head lock. Indi with a wrist lock and Roxanne with a reversal. Roxanne with a satellite head scissors take down. Roxanne goes up top and Indi stops her. Indi with an airplane spin and she drops Roxanne face first on the turnbuckles. Roxanne with a rollup for a near fall. Indi runs Roxanne into the turnbuckles and follows with an Irish whip. Indi misses a splash. Perez with a sleeper and she gets on Indi’s back. Indi with a snap mare but she misses an elbow drop. Roxanne with a rollup and bridge for a near fall. Perez with a drop kick for a near fall.
RICKY STEAMBOAT & FTR VS. JAY LETHAL & NICK ALDIS & BROCK ANDERSON AND MORE: 11/27 BTW RETURN OF THE DRAGON LIVE RESULTS FROM RALEIGH, NC
There was a pre-show match but the sound wasn’t very good and I didn’t catch the names. The Jimmy Valiant Boogie Jam Battle Royal: A mass entrance of nameless competitors that may have been named on the Fite PPV feed but not live in the arena surrounded the ring- Tommy Dreamer came out to a brief, but boisterous “ECW” chant. Tommy Rich came out and was ringside as Jimmy Valiant made his “Boy from New York” entrance.
AUSTIN THEORY'S EVOLUTION, FOLLOW THE ARC OF SAMI ZAYN IN THE BLOODLINE AND MORE
Michael Carpenter sent this item. ... WWE canceled the 12/29 event in Laval, Canada. Also, Raw is coming to Boston on March 6, 2023 and Providence, RI on March 13, 2023. "I Can't Take Selfies Forever!" New United States Champion Austin Theory On His Character Evolving. WWE definitely knows what...
FIRST FIVE COMPETITORS NAMED FOR PWG BATTLE OF LOS ANGELES 2023
The 2023 Pro Wrestling Guerrilla Battle of Los Angeles tournament will take place on Saturday 1/7/23 and Sunday 1/8/23 in Los Angeles, CA at The Globe Theater. There is no word yet when tickets will go on sale. Announced thus far as competing:. Michael Oku. Shun Skywalker. Masha Slamovich. “Speedball”...
IMPACT WRESTLING RETURNS TO REGULAR PROGRAMMING THIS WEEK, COMPLETE PREVIEW
After last week's Thanksgiving-themed episode Impact Wrestling on AXS TV jumps back into their storylines, featuring the following. 7 PM - Impact in 60: Josh Alexander in 2022. 8 PM - Impact Wrestling on AXS TV:. *The fallout of The Over Drive 2022 PPV. *Deonna Purrazzo vs. Mickie James -...
UPDATES ON THE ALBERTO EL PATRON VS. COMBATE GLOBAL LAWSUIT
Here are some updates on the lawsuit filed by former WWE and Impact Wrestling Champion Alberto El Patron against MMA promotion Combate Global before The United States District Court for the Southern District of New York. The Court had ruled on 7/26 that the lawsuit could move forward. In his...
WOW EPISODE 11 REPORT
WOW - Women of Wrestling aired over the weekend. Our commentary team is David McLane, Steven Dickey, and AJ Mendez. This week’s episode, number 11, is titled: Three, Two, One - WOW. Disciplinarian w/Samantha Smart and Ice Cold vs Sahara Spars. Spars is able to shove Disciplinarian into the...
WHY WWE IS BETTER UNDER HHH, ANOTHER WAY PUNK HAS TONY KHAN, ALDIS’ FUTURE AND MORE
You can send us questions for the PWInsider.com Q and A at pwinsider@gmail.com. So you’ve commented on how much better WWE is since Triple H took over. And I agree. But the irony is, I can see it’s better, yet when I try to explain to a lapsed fan, I can’t quite quantify it. Thought perhaps you can articulate some of the changes that excite you? Again I see it’s “different,” but stating what’s different, tad hard.
SURVIVOR SERIES FALLOUT, SMACKDOWN ON FS1, NXT IRON SURVIVOR CHALLENGERS TO BE NAMED, HOLIDAY SUPERSHOW TOUR DATES COMMENCE AND MORE
As WWE moves past Survivor Series, they will have a busy broadcast and live schedule beyond tonight's Raw this week:. Tomorrow's WWE NXT on the USA Network will feature Katana Chance & Kayden Carter & Nikkita Lyons vs. WWE NXT Women's Champion Mandy Rose & Toxic Attraction, Fallon Henley vs. Kiana James, Indi Hartwell vs. Roxanne Perez, the WWE NXT Deadline Iron Survivor Challenge competitors announced and the fallout of Dijak's attack on Wes Lee.
WWE RAW REPORT: BECKY SPEAKS, THEORY SPEAKS, OWENS VS USO, SETH 'FASHION' ROLLINS, DEXTER'S FUTURE, AND MORE
Your announcers are Corey Graves and Kevin Patrick. We begin with a look at the issues in the Bloodline starting with Smackdown and continuing at Survivor Series. Jimmy Uso, Jey Uso, Sami Zayn, and Solo Sikoa walk in the back. Becky Lynch makes her way to the ring. Becky says...
DARBY'S NEW FIGURE, AEW SELLING REPLICA BELTS AND MORE
Shop AEW has World Tag Team Championship replicas available to preorder until December 31. One belt is $599. And the set of two is $999. The online retailer also has commemorative prints of All Out 2022 available. Chris Jericho Breaks His Walls Down | Hey! (EW), 11/27/22. Our First Moshpit...
WHAT WILL OPEN RAW, FIRST HOUR TO BE COMMERCIAL FREE AND MORE
WWE posted a video tweet update on Raw tonight - the first hour will be commercial-free, Becky Lynch is opening the show, and Dexter Lumis popped up as a reminder of the Lumis/Miz match. If you enjoy PWInsider.com you can check out the AD-FREE PWInsider Elite section, which features exclusive...
WWE NXT STAR AT RAW TODAY
Zoey Stark is slated to be at tonight's Raw, PWInsider.com has confirmed. If you enjoy PWInsider.com you can check out the AD-FREE PWInsider Elite section, which features exclusive audio updates, news, our critically acclaimed podcasts, interviews and more by clicking here!
NWA POWERRR REPORT
NWA Powerrr is still in Charlotte LA at the Sigur Arena, and has Joe Galli, Tim Storm, and Velvet Sky are our commentary team. Kyle Davis is in the ring with EC3 and Thom Latimer. Thom says that EC3 can talk about his problems and addictions, but the last thing he will allow EC3 to say anything bad about his wife. EC3 says that the tag team match tonight is standard wrestling 101 and gives all of the cliches for this kind of match. EC3 says that Thom represents everyone who watches wrestling because he had had problems, and he gives viewers hope.
WWE MONDAY NIGHT RAW PREVIEW
Scheduled for tonight's edition of Monday Night Raw on the USA Network from Norfolk, VA at the Norfolk Scope Arena:. *The Survivor Series PPV fallout. If you are attending the taping, locally advertised is Matt Riddle vs. Bobby Lashley vs. Seth Rollins. If you enjoy PWInsider.com you can check out...
GREAT STORYTELLING AT SURVIVOR SERIES, KENNY OMEGA SHOULD GROW UP AND HEED HIS OWN WORDS, KHAN IS CLUELESS WITH THE ROH TITLE AND MORE
You can send us questions for the PWInsider.com Q and A at pwinsider@gmail.com. How great was the storytelling in the Bloodline storyline at War Games?. It was fantastic. From Roman investigating backstage, to him sending out Sami instead of Jey, to Sami’s nut shot on KO, to Jey hugging Sami, it was awesome. I can’t wait for the follow up on Smackdown. Great storytelling makes the matches better. Wrestling is about way more than just people doing moves, it’s about storytelling.
BY THE NUMBERS 665
This week’s episode of AEW Dark Elevation was 45 minutes, AEW Dark was 45 minutes. When looking at the matches, if there is a [c] next to the match, that means that the show went to commercial during the matches. All times are rounded to the nearest minute so if a match is 4 minutes 29 seconds, it will be listed as 4 minutes. If a match is 5 minutes 41 seconds, it will be listed as 6 minutes. All times are based on my timing while watching the shows and should not be considered as the definitive totals.
