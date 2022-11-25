ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Jersey, you’ve definitely broken one of these wacky marriage rules

There are so many marriage laws on the books that I bet you're breaking at least one of them! From cousins to false teeth, there is quite a wacky range to be aware of. Let’s start with the topic of kissing cousins. Mind you, this is not the marriage rule I’m assuming that you are breaking. Believe it or not, marrying your cuz is legal in every state in one form or another. According to the Legal Inquirer, these 21 states allow you to get hitched to your first cousin:
NJ Family Leave Insurance — even hourly workers are eligible

New Jersey's Family Leave Insurance program, which gives workers paid time off to care for a loved or new baby, gets a lot of credit from advocates nationwide. But within the state's borders, not enough workers know about the benefits, and they're missing out, according to research released this month by The Shift Project at Harvard University's Malcolm Wiener Center for Social Policy.
Have you noticed? Rude behavior on the rise in NJ

If it seems to you like rude behavior is on the rise in New Jersey, you’re right. A new study published in the Harvard Business Review finds incivility, ranting and rudeness has been increasing for the past couple of years, especially on the front lines of health care, the retail sector, transportation and education.
Another new year, another automatic toll hike for NJ drivers

For the second year in a row, tolls will be going up automatically at the start of a new year on New Jersey’s major toll roads. The increases totaling 3% will go into effect on the Garden State Parkway, New Jersey Turnpike and Atlantic City Expressway on Jan. 1 under operating budgets adopted in recent weeks by the respective agencies that administer the toll roads.
Staff burnout, worse customer service, lost revenue: Poll shows impact of hiring challenges

Nearly 1 in 3 admitted customer service suffered, and 3 in 5 said their staff was more stressed, leading to greater turnover. Almost half said it resulted in lost revenue. The hiring challenges that seemingly every company in New Jersey is facing still persist today. The impact of that challenges was spelled out in the New Jersey Business & Industry Assocation’s 64th annual Business Outlook survey, which was released Monday morning.
Mansion owned by Starbucks executive goes up in flames in NJ

HOPEWELL TOWNSHIP — A mansion owned by a Starbucks executive went up in flames early Friday morning. Fire broke out at the 6,300-square-foot home on Madison Avenue. The building was fully engulfed when firefighters arrived around 1:35 a.m. Units and tankers from several surrounding communities in both New Jersey and Pennsylvania provided assistance.
Is this New Jersey’s convenience store?

I’ve always been a little curious about Wawa convenience stores. It stems from their overall consistency and that they seem to have everything you need when you’re in a pinch. Now, Wawa has added delivery and full scale catering services to take things to the next level. Many...
Verona man in runoff for Georgia U.S. Senate seat; poll shows him trailing

Early voting in the Georgia U.S. Senate runoff began on Friday, where a Verona man, Republican Herschel Walker, faces Rev. Raphael Warnock, the Democratic incumbent. More than 90,000 Georgia voters cast early votes on Saturday, about 1.3% of the total electorate. In comparison, New Jerseyans cast 25,658 early votes on the first Saturday of early voting in October 2022.
10 great delights of the NJ Shore in winter

There’s no avoiding it. It occurred to me as I was walking along the beachfront in Pier Village on Saturday night that I much prefer this bustling, buzzy cool New Jersey destination in the summer. After all, rushing from your parked car to a restaurant, pulling your coat as...
I’m a teacher. Will Social Security be taxed when I retire?

Q. I intend to retire from a New Jersey public school in 2025. I will be 60 years old by then with 30 years of service. I am trying to plan for how my pension will be taxed, and also what affect my pension will have on Social Security. I am married and I have been told that if my annual joint income is over $44,000, up to 85% of my Social Security can be taxed. Does my pension negate my Social Security?
Insider NJ’s Morning Intelligence Briefing: 11/28/2022

Below is Insider NJ’s Morning Intelligence Briefing:. QUOTE OF THE DAY: “This guy is a loser. He can’t win. He’s won once and everything he’s done since then is lose.” – Former Governor Christie slamming former President Trump. See the daily COVID-19 numbers...
African American Chamber earns prestigious designation

The African American Chamber of Commerce of New Jersey has earned the Accredited State Chamber with Distinction designation by the U.S. Chamber of Commerce. Chambers are honored for their sound policies, effective organizational procedures and positive impact on the community. U.S. Chamber Vice President Raymond Towle said the designation is...
NJ Ranks High With Online Shopping Scams

According to Social Catfish, which prevents online scams, Americans can expect an unprecedented number of online scams in 2022. Americans will spend an incredible estimated $209.7 billion on online purchases with a record of $394 million lost to online shopping scams. Online shopping has grown leaps and bounds from $124...
