Video: Nice day Tuesday ahead of heavy rain in New Hampshire
Clouds and flurries up north clear away giving way to clear skies overnight. Then sunny Tuesday before our next system with mainly rain arrives midday Wednesday. Some strong wind gusts coming with that system, too. Colder Thursday and Friday, then tracking the next chance of showers Saturday afternoon and evening.
News 12 Connecticut Weather Report
The latest forecast details from News 12 Connecticut
Video: Some rain ahead this week in New Hampshire
As the latest system pulls away today, a few lingering showers or flurries are possible up north, another system could bring more rain and a mountain mix for midweek. Some upslope mixed and snow showers this afternoon up north, elsewhere, some sunshine. A northwesterly wind will continue to gust near 30 mph this afternoon with temperatures mainly in the 40s.
Washington drivers gear up for winter weather conditions
SNOQUALMIE PASS, Wash. — With a winter weather warning in effect over the weekend, the Washington State Department of Transportation is urging drivers to be prepared for anything. For anyone driving through the Snoqualmie Pass, WSDOT encourages drivers to have traction/snow tires, as well as chains packed and ready...
Hikers warned to be prepared for winter weather
MANCHESTER, N.H. — New Hampshire Fish and Game warned out-of-state hikers visiting for the holiday weekend about winter weather conditions, two days after search crews recovered the body of a missing 19-year-old hiker from Massachusetts. “If you’re coming up this weekend or any weekend from now through the winter...
Have You Been Snow Tubing at Night at This New Hampshire Mountain?
Just because you don't ski doesn't mean you can't enjoy a ski resort. Many ski resorts have had to think in broader terms for survival. In a business dependent on Mother Nature's mood for the season, resorts have added everything from zip-lining to tubing and all the skiing and snowboarding options.
Winter Weather Advisory for NE Nebraska Tuesday
Light rain and drizzle will precede a change over to snow Tuesday for a good portion of Eastern Nebraska. The heaviest snowfall is expect into Northeast parts of the State with a Winter Weather Advisory going into effect Tuesday morning. Some freezing drizzle is possible ahead of the snow. The...
Holiday travel ramps up in New Hampshire as people return home after Thanksgiving
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Millions of Americans are trying to travel home after the Thanksgiving holiday and officials are asking people to be patient. Officials said Sunday is not only the busiest travel day of holiday stretch, but it's also one of the busiest travel days of the year. Across the country, millions of Americans are trying to get home after the holiday.
Winter weather advisory issued for parts of New England due to freezing rain
A winter weather advisory has been issued for parts of New England due to freezing rain that’s causing slippery road conditions as Thanksgiving travelers begin to make the trek home on Friday. The advisory is in effect for parts of New Hampshire and Maine including Belknap, Merrimack, Northern Carroll,...
Is it Illegal to Sleep in Your Car in New Hampshire?
Have you ever been on a long car ride and you start to feel unbelievably sleepy? You try everything you can think of combat the sleepiness, including smacking your own face, rolling down the windows and letting the cold air hit your face, and blasting upbeat music. But sometimes, the smartest and safest thing to do is pull over and sneak in a little roadside snooze. There are even highway signs that tell you to do this. I was curious what the law is around sleeping your car in New Hampshire. Is it legal or not? I did a little digging.
New Hampshire State Troopers Stop Wrong-Way Driver on I-95
A 79-year-old driver is being charged after allegedly driving on the wrong side of Interstate 95 early Monday morning, according to New Hampshire State Police. New Hampshire State Police began getting calls of a wrong-way driver on I-95 just after 1 a.m. Monday, and troopers were able to find the car thanks to information from concerned drivers, the news release said. The ordeal happened in the Seabrook and Hampton areas.
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Bolide flashing over Lake Champlain
NORTH HERO, Vt. (WCAX) - There was an unusual sight in the skies over Vermont this weekend!. John Hadden sent in video from a security camera at a camp in North Hero showing a bolide flashing over Lake Champlain at about 10:30 p.m. Saturday. The meteor burned pretty brightly because...
2 Mass. drivers clocked over 100 mph in NH, charged with drunk driving
BOW, N.H. – Two Massachusetts men were arrested early Sunday morning on drunk driving charges after police say they were clocked at speeds over 100 miles per hour.New Hampshire State Police said 25-year-old Jacob Hulsoor of Dorchester was caught on radar driving about 120 MPH just after 3 a.m. on Interstate 93 in Bow.After stopping Hulsoor, police charged him with aggravated driving under the influence. He is set to appear in court at a later date.Earlier in the night, the same trooper stopped Lionel Desilva, 45, of Merrimac. State police said Desilva was driving 100 MPH on I-93 in Concord.Desilva was also charged with aggravated drunk driving.
Ice artists begin construction of Ice Castles in New Hampshire
WOODSTOCK, N.H. — This weekend in North Woodstock, construction has officially begun on the popular Ice Castles attraction. Ice artists have started growing, harvesting and hand-placing as many as 10,000 icicles to build their creations. Those icicles are then fused together and sprayed with water over and over until...
Upcoming storm will dump snow on the mountains, rain elsewhere
PORTLAND, Ore. — An incoming weather system is expected to dump significant snow on the Cascade mountains in the coming days, while Portland and the rest of the Willamette Valley are most likely in for a soggy Thanksgiving weekend — although the odds of snow will improve as things get colder next week.
Construction of New Hampshire's popular Ice Castles attraction underway
WOODSTOCK, N.H. — The popular Ice Castles attraction, which draws more than 100,000 people each season, is beginning to take shape in the White Mountains of New Hampshire. Construction of the Ice Castles in North Woodstock has begun with ice artists growing, harvesting and hand-placing icicles to build the winter experience.
The meaning behind a pink sunrise
Sunday was a beautiful morning in Western Massachusetts, with many posting photos of the brilliant pink sunrise on their social media. But what causes a sunrise, or sunset, to have bright and brilliant colors?
Sunday marks 1,000 days since first reported COVID-19 case in New Hampshire
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Sunday marks one thousand days since New Hampshire reported its first case of COVID-19. On March 2, 2020, a Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center employee was the first in the state to officially contract the virus. As of Wednesday, there were 360,478 total cases confirmed in New...
9 Quaint New England Towns Perfect For An Old-Fashioned Christmas
Cobblestone streets, peppermint-dusted hot cocoa, and the quiet charm of a place that feels like you’ve stepped into a Norman Rockwell painting…there’s no place quite like New England during the holidays. One of the oldest parts of the country, the coastal enclaves and quaint Main Streets found throughout Connecticut, Maine, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Rhode Island, and Vermont are like none other.
The Blizzard of ‘93: the Snowstorm of the Century?
I’m again turning to this monthly history column to write about significant winter weather events that didn’t make it into my new book, Historic Snowstorms of Central New York. I learned about so many memorable storms and since I hate to waste a good story, I’m sharing them here. This month the focus is on the Blizzard of 1993, which happened recently enough for most readers to recall. Many consider it the biggest storm of their lifetime.
