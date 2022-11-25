SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — The South Dakota Department of Transportation reminds drivers to check sd511.org this winter before hitting the roads. While plow operators work in some harsh winter weather conditions, there are times they are sidelined for the safety of both the plow operators and the public. The DOT says you can download the SD511 mobile app for up-to-date road conditions. You can also sign up for customized notifications at https://www.sd511.org to receive text messages or emails about road closures and travel advisories.

