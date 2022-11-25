Read full article on original website
Related
kelo.com
South Dakota Department of Public Safety announces sobriety checkpoints for December
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — South Dakota’s Department of Public Safety says 14 sobriety checkpoints in 12 counties are scheduled to be held during the month of December. While most of the focus will be West River, December checkpoints in the KELO listening area will take place in...
kelo.com
With winter weather looming, keep track of road conditions with SD511
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — The South Dakota Department of Transportation reminds drivers to check sd511.org this winter before hitting the roads. While plow operators work in some harsh winter weather conditions, there are times they are sidelined for the safety of both the plow operators and the public. The DOT says you can download the SD511 mobile app for up-to-date road conditions. You can also sign up for customized notifications at https://www.sd511.org to receive text messages or emails about road closures and travel advisories.
Comments / 0