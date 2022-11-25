Read full article on original website
inkfreenews.com
Firefighters Respond To Fully Engulfed Garage Fire In Etna Green
ETNA GREEN — Multiple fire departments responded to a fully engulfed garage fire in Etna Green. Around 10:15 a.m. Monday, Nov. 28, Etna Township Fire Department was dispatched to a garage fire at 424 W. Railroad St., Etna Green. Heavy smoke from the blaze could be seen more than five miles away.
cbs4indy.com
Silver Alert issued for missing northern Indiana man
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. — A Silver Alert has been declared for a 70-year-old man missing from Elkhart. Indiana State Police said Garvin Roberson was last seen at about 12:30 p.m. Sunday driving a white gray 2022 Honda CRV with Indiana license plate 653EKG. Roberson is described as a 6’3″,...
22 WSBT
Three people seriously injured in St. Joseph County Michigan crash
Three people, two of which are Sturgis teens, are in the hospital after a crash Friday afternoon in Burr Oak Township. The St. Joseph County Michigan Sheriff's Department was sent to the intersection of Kelly Road and Carpenterson Road at 3:16 p.m. after a two vehicle crash. Police say two...
abc57.com
Man accused of firing shots at vehicle near Cheers Pub
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. - A man was arrested after he allegedly fired shots at another vehicle outside of Cheers Pub, according to the probable cause affidavit. Sarod Frison, Jr., was arrested on the charges of unlawful possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon, pointing a firearm at another, and criminal recklessness committed with a deadly weapon.
fortwaynesnbc.com
Coroner identifies victim in Sunday shooting downtown
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - The Allen County Coroner’s Office has identified the man who was shot in downtown Fort Wayne Sunday afternoon. Fort Wayne police say they were called around noon about a shooting in the 1000 block of Rockhill Street, right across the street from Washington Elementary School. Once they arrived, police found a man suffering from an apparent gunshot wound following a domestic dispute. Police say they brought in a person of interest for questioning but no arrests have been made in the case.
inkfreenews.com
Timeline From The Past: Atwood Bank Robbery
From the Files of the Kosciusko County Historical Society. Editor’s note: This is a retrospective article that runs a few times a month on InkFreeNews. Dec. 1, 1980 — After three years of waiting, the Grace College basketball team won its seventh Turkey Classic championship Saturday night, defeating Anderson College 83-80. Not since 1977, when they defeated Bethel College in the finals, had the Lancers captured the Turkey Tourney title.
wtvbam.com
Three juvenile boys accused of setting abandoned Steuben County residence on fire
STEUBEN COUNTY, IN (WTVB) – The Steuben County Sheriff’s Office says three juvenile boys were involved in allegedly starting a fire late Saturday afternoon in a residence that was vacant and appeared to be abandoned. The Hamilton Fire Department was called to a residence in the 7800 block...
abc57.com
Man accused of stealing license plate, equipment from vehicles
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. - A man was arrested after he allegedly stole a license plate and equipment from two vehicles in South Bend, according to the probable cause affidavit. Ramon Mendez was arrested on one count of theft where the value of property is between $750 and $50,000 and one count of theft with a prior conviction.
22 WSBT
One in custody following Elkhart County SWAT standoff
A man is now in custody after a nearly 5-hour long standoff with deputies and a SWAT team. The Elkhart County Sheriff's Department tells us they attempted to serve a felony arrest warrant to 51-year-old Mark Rockrohr. Rockrohr faces charges for neglecting his dependent adult son which resulted in serious...
wfft.com
Three injured in two Saturday morning Fort Wayne shootings
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) Three people are hospitalized - at least two with life-threatening injuries - after two shootings in Fort Wayne Saturday morning. Police first responded to the Gateway Plaza shopping center parking lot on Goshen Avenue around 2:22 a.m. to reports of shots fired. They found one man...
WANE-TV
Traffic flowing again in downtown Fort Wayne after car crashes into pole
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A downtown Fort Wayne intersection was shut down Saturday morning after a vehicle crashed into a pole, dispatch confirmed to WANE 15. East Jefferson Boulevard was shut down at its intersection with Lafayette Street after a crash that happened just before 8 a.m. A...
inkfreenews.com
Brian Wordinger
Brian Wordinger, 52, Mishawaka, died Friday, Nov. 25, 2022, at Goshen Hospital, Goshen. He was born Aug. 22, 1970. He is survived by his father, Gary Wordinger, North Manchester; and a daughter, Sophie Wordinger, Wisconsin. Yoder-Culp Funeral Home is assisting with arrangements.
WANE-TV
Sheriff: 3 juveniles involved in arson at vacant Steuben County home; firefighter hurt battling blaze
STEUBEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — Three juveniles were reportedly involved in a house fire in rural Steuben County Saturday afternoon. The fire happened around 5 p.m. at a home in the 7800 block of East C.R. 500 South, about 5 miles northeast of Hamilton. According to a report from...
95.3 MNC
Man arrested after domestic incident left woman battered
A man has been arrested after a domestic incident that left a woman battered. Police in Goshen were called around 7:45 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 27, to the 1400 block of Red Blossom Drive where they found a 27-year-old woman with bruises and pain to both arms, her back, neck and face. She was taken to St. Joseph Regional Medical Center for evaluation.
abc57.com
Man found guilty of resisting police in Three Rivers
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Mich. - A man was found guilty on two counts of resisting/obstructing police after he allegedly ran from officers during an incident in August of 2021, according to the St. Joseph County Prosecutor's Office. Mark Shelton, 62, was found guilty by a jury on November 22. On...
moderncampground.com
Elkhart To Possibly Open New RV Lot In Middlebury
One potential use for developing near U.S. 20 in Middlebury would be an expansion to Royal RV. The lot for RVs would accommodate parking for cars of smaller sizes in the area. May Kratzer with Elkhart County Planning and Development was present at Elkhart County Commissioner’s meeting on Monday, the morning of in order to request a zoning change to Sandy Hills Acre GPUD, changing to the Middlebury Township location from A1-to GPUD M-1 and R-4 to permit the possibility of development.
Times-Union Newspaper
Convicted Child Molester Arrested For Second Time
A Warsaw man was arrested Monday for allegedly molesting a child under 14, having been convicted of child molestation in a different case four years ago. Andrew Steven Finch, 37, of 3793 N. Ind. 15, #1, Warsaw, is charged with three charges of child molesting, Level 1 felonies; and child molesting, a Level 4 felony.
22 WSBT
UPDATE: Emergency Response Team situation in Goshen ends peacefully
Goshen, Ind. — Police are reporting a situation ended peacefully at a home on S. 10th St. Details are limited, but Goshen Police's public information officer reports the situation started before 5:30 Sunday afternoon and cleared before 11. The subject in question was taken to a local hospital for...
fortwaynesnbc.com
POLICE: Domestic dispute ends with one man shot
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - Police say a domestic dispute ended in a man being shot and taken to a local hospital in life-threatening condition. Fort Wayne Police were dispatched around noon Sunday to reports of a shooting in the 1000 block of Rockhill Avenue. This is in downtown Fort Wayne, right across the street from Washington Elementary School. Once they arrived, police found a man suffering from an apparent gunshot wound received after a domestic dispute.
inkfreenews.com
Ellen Ruth Smith — UPDATED
Ellen Ruth Smith, of Warsaw, passed away at 6:50 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 25, 2022, at Parkview Regional Medical Center in Fort Wayne, at the age of 86. She was born on March 15, 1936, in Moffett, Okla., to Nelly (Fox) Perceful and Isaac Perceful. At the young age of 16, she knew she wanted to spend the rest of her life with Buddy L. Smith, and she married him on Feb. 21, 1952. They were blessed with three sons and enjoyed becoming grandparents multiple times over the 53 years of marriage they shared before Buddy passed away on March 7, 2005.
