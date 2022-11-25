ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nassau County, NY

Hiring: Transportation Workers, Openings in Nassau Schools

By Pam Robinson
 3 days ago
State Department of Transportation is seeking to fill 30 full-time positions in the department’s fleet administration and transportation maintenance jobs in the Long Island region.

Across the state’s different regions, DOT is hiring fleet technicians and highway maintenance workers. Openings include both permanent and seasonal roles. 649 positions are currently available across the state.

To apply, a candidate must be at least 18 years old and pass a physical and drug test. Some positions require a valid, clean Class A or B commercial driver license (CDL). Those who do not possess a CDL are also welcome to apply as the Department offers in-house CDL training and road tests to obtain the license. Those hired will be trained and evaluated on several pieces of essential equipment and are expected to perform productive work while gaining experience. Physical labor is required for most positions. During the winter maintenance workers primarily assist in snow and ice removal, but also are expected to perform general highway and bridge repairs and maintenance.

Shifts for maintenance workers vary depending on location. Employees can be expected to work overtime. Training is provided.

Qualified candidates find more information on NYSDOT’s website at ny.gov/dotjobs .

State Job Listings

Suffolk County invites job seekers to scope out open listings from the state, bit.ly/GlanceSCDOL

School Job Fair

Nassau BOCES and Nassau County school districts are having a job fair Wednesday in Freeport. Openings are available in more than 20 school districts.

See the below flyer for more information or visit www.nassauboces.org/jobfair https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Y1RcT_0jNNHW7t00




