UPDATE: Police seeking tips in Alexandria officer-involved shooting

UPDATE: Troopers are asking for information, including videos and pictures, to help solve an officer-involved shooting that left an Alexandria Police Officer and a local man injured.

The incident happened on Thanksgiving Day at about 12:30 p.m., troopers say.

Detectives assigned to the Louisiana State Police Bureau of Investigations were requested by the Alexandria Police Department (APD) to investigate the shooting. The incident involved an APD Officer and 34-year-old Jason Shackleford of Alexandria. The Officer and Shackleford were both injured during the incident.

The preliminary investigation indicates that police were called by witnesses who said a man was running into traffic on Rapides Avenue.

When Alexandria Police arrived, they found a man in the 2500 block of Rapides Avenue, latter identified as Shackleford.

Shackleford allegedly initiated "a lengthy physical altercation" with one of the responding officers, troopers say.

During the struggle, Shackleford allegedly gained control of the officer’s baton and began choking the officer from behind with the baton. While being choked, the officer shot Shackleford, troopers say.

Shackleford was transported to a local hospital for treatment. He is currently listed in stable condition. The officer was treated and released from a local hospital.

Louisiana State Police is the lead investigating agency into this officer-involved shooting. The incident scene was processed by Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office Crime Scene Investigators. The investigation remains ongoing with further information to be released, in coordination with APD and the Rapides Parish District Attorney’s Office, at the appropriate time.

Anyone with information and/or pictures and video are urged to share that information with LSP Detectives through the Louisiana State Police Evidence Submission Portal at https://lastatepolice.evidence.com/axon/citizen/public/11-24-22_alexandria_pd_ois

In addition to the above link, citizens can anonymously report information through the Louisiana State Police online reporting system by visiting https://dpsweb.dps.louisiana.gov/suspicious.nsf/WebForm?OpenForm or calling the LSP Fusion Center Hotline at 1-800-434-8007.

Here's the original release:

Residents are to utilize alternate routes around the area to allow for the movement of emergency vehicles and investigative personnel as it is an active scene.

The investigation is ongoing. Information will be updated as it becomes available.