The passing game was supposed to be Michigan’s weakness on offense. By the end of Saturday’s 45-23 win for the Wolverines in The Game, there were several areas at which blame could be pointed. But perhaps first and foremost was the play of the Ohio State secondary, which gave up big plays far too frequently, including the first three Michigan touchdowns. Oh, and a pass interference call on the unit in the end zone set up the next Wolverine score, which all but sealed Ohio State’s fate in the fourth quarter.

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO