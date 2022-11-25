Read full article on original website
Eleven Warriors
Despite Michigan Loss, Recruits Impressed by The Game's Atmosphere and Conversations with Ohio State Coaching Staff
Ohio State didn’t get the job done on the field in its 45-23 loss to Michigan, but a plethora of recruits attending Saturday’s game still enjoyed their visit. Eleven Warriors caught up with 16 recruits who attended Saturday’s win and asked for their initial impressions and highlights from the visit. A quick note, a couple of premier prospects in the 2025 class that were scheduled to make the visit, Jadon Perlotte and Gideon Davidson, told Eleven Warriors they were unable to make it to Columbus this weekend.
Eleven Warriors
Jim Harbaugh Beats the Bucks Again, J.J. McCarthy Shines in First Rivalry Start, Ryan Day Earns Criticism And Jim Knowles' Defense Doesn't Cut It
It was a bad weekend to be Buckeye. Ohio State suffered its second consecutive loss to Michigan, its most lopsided rivalry defeat since 1993 and its worst home loss in the all-time series since 1976. In the process, the Buckeyes are eliminated from Big Ten championship contention and don’t control their own destiny in the College Football Playoff race.
Eleven Warriors
Threat Level Spent an Entire Year Waiting for Change, Only to Receive the Same Result
A lot of the people in my life know I write this article every week. I don't know if they read it. I kind of hope they don't; it's much easier to make a joke in reference to some random cereal jingle I heard when I was six when I don't have to envision explaining it to someone in real life.
Eleven Warriors
Ohio State Honors 23 Seniors Before Final Home Game of 2022 Against Michigan
Before Ohio State's loss to Michigan on Saturday, 23 Buckeyes were honored at Ohio Stadium during Senior Day festivities. Ronnie Hickman, who announced last week that he will declare for the NFL draft after this season, headlined the list of players that ran out of the tunnel at the Horseshoe for the final time in their Ohio State career.
Eleven Warriors
Ohio State Cracks AP Poll With No. 25 Ranking After Win Over Texas Tech
The Ohio State men's basketball team is ranked for the first time this season. After picking up two wins in last week's Maui Invitational, including a victory over a top-20 opponent, the Buckeyes came in at No. 25 in Monday's latest AP poll. Ohio State lost its first ranked matchup...
Eleven Warriors
Abysmal Second Half Dooms Ohio State's Hopes of Avenging Last Season's Loss In The Game
C.J. Stroud hadn't been born the last time Ohio State lost to Michigan in Columbus. The Buckeyes hadn't lost two in a row to their hated rivals this century. A year after having their backsides handed to them in Ann Arbor, the previously undefeated Buckeyes came into The Game spoiling for revenge but instead served up more of the same: a sloppy, mistake-plagued second half that led to another lopsided loss in the most important game of the season.
Eleven Warriors
Dallan Hayden Only Freshman on Offense, Sonny Styles Only Freshman on Defense in The Game
For the second straight season, Ohio State's freshman class tasted the bitterness of defeat in The Game. Five of the 21 scholarship players in the 2022 class experienced the rivalry on the playing field. The 45-23 defeat should be a motivator for the freshmen going forward in their Ohio State careers.
Eleven Warriors
Ohio State’s 52-Week Quest to Avenge Michigan Loss Ends with An Even Worse Result
Brian Hartline summarized what everyone within the Ohio State football program and its fanbase had felt for the past 52 weeks during his pregame speech at Skull Session before Saturday’s game against Michigan. “365 days since that godforsaken day (against) the team up north. For 365 days, we’ve heard...
Eleven Warriors
Staff Score Predictions, Spread Picks, and Eleven Warriors House Prop Bets
No. 2 Ohio State (11–0) welcomes No. 3 Michigan (11–0) for a high-stakes edition of The Game in Ohio Stadium today. The winner will head to Indianapolis to play for the Big Ten Championship and a spot in the College Football Playoff. The loser? Well, they'll have to hope for some upsets or they're bowling where they'd rather not be bowling.
Eleven Warriors
Final Thoughts, Questions and Players to Watch Entering Ohio State’s Rivalry Game with Michigan
NOON – SATURDAY, NOV. 26. After a literal year of anticipation for Ohio State’s shot at revenge against Michigan, the Buckeyes will finally get that opportunity today when they host the Wolverines at the Shoe at noon. Considering we’ve already published more than 35 articles about this game,...
Eleven Warriors
C.J. Stroud Says "I Wish I Could Have Done More" Against Michigan, Ryan Day Says "It All Comes Back to Me" But Thinks OSU Would Be "Dangerous" in the CFP
Back to the drawing board for the Buckeyes. Despite all the coaching staff changes over the offseason and the “shift” in attitude Ohio State players talked about in the lead-up to Saturday’s rivalry game, the result was the same. Actually, it was even worse, as the Buckeyes’ 45-23 loss came by a wider margin than last year’s seven-point defeat.
Eleven Warriors
A Double-Overtime Thriller and the Brooklyn Dagger
Before each game of the 2022 season, we’re taking a look back at the Buckeyes’ history of playing on that date. The first game Ohio State played on Nov. 26 was in 1896. The Buckeyes hosted Kenyon and lost 34-18 at Recreation Park. This was the last game for Charles Hickey as head coach. Hickey was the third coach in program history and left after one season following a 5–5–1 record.
Eleven Warriors
TreVeyon Henderson and Jaxon Smith-Njigba Out Against Michigan, Matt Jones to Be Game-Time Decision
Ohio State will be shorthanded at running back once again in the final game of the regular season. TreVeyon Henderson will miss his fourth full game of the year as the sophomore rusher was listed among the eight Buckeyes unavailable for Saturday's matchup with Michigan in Columbus. Henderson missed two straight games before returning to action against Maryland last week, but didn't look fully healthy as he finished the game in a walking boot after rushing for just 19 yards on 11 carries.
Eleven Warriors
Ohio State Secondary Surrenders Too Many Big Plays As Michigan Blows Out Ohio State With Huge Second Half
The passing game was supposed to be Michigan’s weakness on offense. By the end of Saturday’s 45-23 win for the Wolverines in The Game, there were several areas at which blame could be pointed. But perhaps first and foremost was the play of the Ohio State secondary, which gave up big plays far too frequently, including the first three Michigan touchdowns. Oh, and a pass interference call on the unit in the end zone set up the next Wolverine score, which all but sealed Ohio State’s fate in the fourth quarter.
Eleven Warriors
Michigan Plants Team Flag on the Block O at Midfield of Ohio Stadium Following the Wolverines' 45-23 Win in Columbus
Defeat is a tough pill to swallow. It is even tougher when it comes to a heated rival, but that's what happened for the Buckeyes on Saturday. To make matters worse for the scarlet and gray, Michigan's players planted a maize and blue flag on the Block O at midfield of Ohio Stadium following their 45-23 victory over Ohio State, marking the Wolverines' second consecutive win over the Buckeyes.
Eleven Warriors
Photos from Ohio State's 45-23 Loss to Michigan
That wasn't how Ohio State wanted to end its season. After talking all year about avenging last season's defeat against Michigan, the Buckeyes fell for a second straight year to their archrival, losing 45-23 on Saturday at Ohio Stadium. Despite leading 20-17 at halftime, OSU was outplayed by Michigan in...
Eleven Warriors
Enokk Vimahi Makes First Career Start At Right Guard In Place of Injured Matt Jones Against Michigan
Ohio State has a first-time starter on the offensive line against Michigan. Fourth-year lineman Enokk Vimahi got the nod at right guard over banged-up veteran Matt Jones, who was carted off the field in the fourth quarter of last weekend's matchup with Maryland. Jones warmed up in full uniform before Saturday's game, but did not have his helmet when the contest began.
Eleven Warriors
Ryan Day, Brian Hartline And Kam Babb Deliver Speeches At Ohio State Skull Session Before Michigan Game
Ohio State's been waiting a long time for this. The Buckeyes have been counting down the days to get another crack at Michigan, and that opportunity arrives on Saturday. Ryan Day, Brian Hartline and Kam Babb all delivered speeches at Saint John Arena at the final Skull Session of the 2022 season, and Hartline emphasized just how grueling the last year has been due to last November's loss to the Wolverines.
Eleven Warriors
Watch TBDBITL Play Iconic Classical Favorites to Close Out the 2022 Ohio State Football Regular Season in Columbus
For The Best Damn Band in the Land's final halftime performance at Ohio Stadium this season, The Ohio State University Marching band offered up a suite of classical compositions from throughout the history of fine music. In roughly eight minutes, TBDBITL managed to squeeze in a total of 10 songs that paid tribute to some of the most iconic musical works of art across previous centuries.
