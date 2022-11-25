Read full article on original website
Is NY Jets QB Mike White really ‘just’ a game manager?
Mike White’s average depth of target belies his true role in Jets’ offense. Following the New York Jets‘ 31-10 victory over the Chicago Bears, the person of the day was quarterback Mike White. Robert Saleh was asked about White’s aggressiveness and willingness to stretch the field against...
Best NY Jets prop bets vs. Bears: Rain creates intriguing picks
Best prop bets for New York Jets vs. Chicago Bears. The New York Jets are looking to get back into the win column after a disaster of a game in Week 11. New York will host the Chicago Bears at MetLife Stadium in what seems likely to be a wet and rainy game. Chicago has lost four straight and could be without starting quarterback Justin Fields as he nurses a shoulder injury.
NY Jets blow out Bears, 31-10, behind sterling Mike White debut
Every day’s a holiday if you’re Mike White, apparently. Returning to the turf of MetLife Stadium over a year after his Halloween heroics, Mike White provided a perfect ending to Thanksgiving weekend for New York Jets fans, guiding the team to a season-best 466 yards, 315 coming from his own arm, in a 31-10 victory over the Chicago Bears. White was called upon to replace Zach Wilson and took full advantage of the opportunity, throwing for three scores.
Mike White seizes the NY Jets moment in familiar fearless fashion
EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ—What’s the most discernable difference between No. 2 and No. 5, other than the former’s incredible physical advantage over the latter?. Well, simply put, No. 5 brings an element of fearless moxie to the table that No. 2 simply cannot match. The position of football...
Mike White balling as NY Jets lead Bears at the half, 17-10
PASSING: Mike White (16-of-20, 235 yards, 2 TD) RUSHING: Michael Carter (5 carries, 17 yards) RECEIVING: Garrett Wilson (4 rec., 86 yards) PASSING: Trevor Siemian (8-of-11, 127 yards, 1 TD) RUSHING: David Montgomery (6 carries, 18 yards) RECEIVING: Chase Claypool (2 rec. 51 yards) The White Stuff. Obviously, the ultimate...
New York Jets vs. Chicago Bears, Week 12: It’s Mike White time
It’s Mike White time with the Chicago Bears in town. EAST RUTHERFORD—Perhaps the best thing to come out of the Zach Wilson benching is this: The New York Jets are an organization that will not remain stubborn. There’s a general manager, a head coach, and perhaps an owner that will not continue with a kid quarterback when the team has a shot to compete now.
Professor Braxton Berrios looks ready to school Bears at MetLife
Watching the players enter the stadium is a fan ritual for more than one reason. New York Jets wide receiver Braxton Berrios is accustomed to having people take notice of his appearance. After all, he’s been sporting bleached blond hair since re-signing with the team in the offseason. As...
A big Mike LaFleur adjustment sparked NY Jets’ outburst vs. Bears
New York Jets OC Mike LaFleur went with a new approach in Mike White’s first start, and it paid dividends. The insertion of Mike White at quarterback was, quite clearly, the main reason for the New York Jets‘ offensive explosion against the Chicago Bears. White was cooking all afternoon as New York sliced up Chicago to the tune of 466 yards and 31 points.
Bears face last-minute QB change ahead of bout with NY Jets
Peterman is best known for throwing five picks in the first half of his first career start. Less than an hour before the 1 pm kickoff, the NY Jets will see a different quarterback than expected after warmups. After starter Justin Fields was declared out with a shoulder injury, it...
Why Corey Davis could explode with NY Jets QB Mike White
Corey Davis had a great connection brewing with Mike White in 2021. The New York Jets have a new starting quarterback in Mike White. White’s play style is significantly different than that of the man he is replacing, Zach Wilson. The stylistic switch-up could lead to a drastic shift in opportunities and production for various members of the Jets’ pass-catching weaponry.
Why you shouldn’t discredit Mike White because of Bears defense
New York Jets quarterback Mike White shouldn’t have his performance diminished just because it came against the Chicago Bears. Look, the Chicago Bears have a bad defense. You know it. I know it. Everybody knows it. Chicago is ranked 27th in scoring defense (25.4 points per game) and is...
NY Jets vs. Chicago Bears closing line: Moving in Jets’ favor
The New York Jets head into Sunday as 6-point home favorites to the Chicago Bears. The line opened at 3.5 but with Justin Fields as a question mark at quarterback, the line has been moved to 6 as we approach kickoff. New York Jets vs. Chicago Bears moneyline. New York...
Which remaining NY Jets games could be flexed into prime time?
Are the Jets ready for a playoff push on the national stage?. Carrie Underwood is capable of lyrical bliss that can appeal to both the football fan and those who embark upon less stressful Sundays. But even she would have trouble making the hypothetical line “Waiting 11 Years For Sunday Night.”
2 key NY Jets players will have a dream mismatch vs. Bears
New York Jets need Carl Lawson and others to take full advantage of their ideal matchups. If the New York Jets are going to take care of business at home against a 3-8 Chicago Bears team, they must be sure to maximize the advantages that lie in their favor. Here...
