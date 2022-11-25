Read full article on original website
WUHF
Pirate Toy Fund Toy Drive underway
Victor, N.Y. — The 2022 13WHAM News Pirate Toy Fund Toy Drive is now underway. This year's goal is to collect 20,000 new, unwrapped toys for kids in need this holiday season. Donations can be dropped off at several locations, including local malls, Wegmans, Mark's Pizzeria and Kinecta Federal...
Rochester organizations gather for community supply drive
The goal is to provide materials via donations — to distribute to those in need in our community.
Rochester's Black artists call 9th Floor home
A new studio and gallery space in downtown Rochester has become a place for Black visual artists to learn, create, and be inspired. When artists Ya’qub Shabazz, Rashaad Parker, and Najay Quick first laid eyes on the ninth floor of the Wilder Building on East Main Street that they had dreams of making into a space for artists of color, the place was in rough shape. ...
BrickUniverse LEGO event to return to Rochester
LEGO bricks will not be loose on the floor.
13 WHAM
First Black Power Marketplace hosted on Small Business Saturday
Rochester, N.Y. — Providing a platform for black-owned businesses to thrive in the city of Rochester. On Saturday, the Community Justice Initiative hosted its Black Power Marketplace, giving local black owned businesses an opportunity to show off and hopefully create lasting connections in the community. The event also hopes...
City of Rochester shuts down homeless encampment on Loomis St.
If people continue to live in the area even with the fence up, according to Kingsley, the city will charge them with trespassing.
Rochester man rams through fence, restaurant wall
The Rochester Fire Department and Rochester Police Department are currently on scene investigating as of approximately 2 p.m.
westsidenewsny.com
Holly Trolley Rides at theNY Museum of Transportation
Continuing its holiday tradition, the New York Museum of Transportation in Rush will welcome Santa and Mrs. Claus on Sundays December 11 and 18. They’re eager to meet the kids, pose for pictures, and join them on the museum’s trolley ride. Holiday decorations, complimentary cookies and hot chocolate, and the fondly-remembered Midtown Plaza Monorail will add to the fun in this unique celebration of the holidays.
WHEC TV-10
City aims to curtail homeless camps and drug activity on Loomis Street with fence
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – If you walk down Loomis street in Rochester you’ll notice a large homeless population, several tents and drugs. It’s a story WHEC has been covering for months now regarding the encampment issue. It has not only become an area for the homeless, but it’s also become a hub for drug use and sales.
NYS Music
Five Must-See Shows in Rochester This December
We’ve got five must-see music suggestions to end your year this December here in Rochester. From the 1st to the 31st, we’ve got you covered. So work off that holiday meal, take a load off your holiday shopping stress, and get down and groovy with these great shows coming to town. Get out and celebrate a full (relatively) unimpeded year of live music!
Hundreds turn out for Hornell holiday parade
HORNELL, N.Y. (WETM) – The holiday spirit took the Maple City by storm Saturday evening as hundreds of people lined Main Street for the annual Christmas Parade. Hornell Partners for Growth held its annual “Hornell for the Holidays” event on November 26. Local fire departments, lawmakers, police, EMS, WETM, and of course, Santa, drove down […]
westsidenewsny.com
Veterans with cancer get support
Cancer Support Community at Gilda’s Club has launched a new partnership with local veterans organizations to provide emotional support programs for veterans with cancer. The announcement was made on November 15 in collaboration with Monroe County Veterans Service Agency Director, Nicholas Stefanovic, Veterans Outreach Center Executive Director, Laura Stradley, and special guest, Stephanie Beikirch, daughter of Medal of Honor recipient, Gary Beikirch.
Residents fill up Eastview Mall for in-person shopping on Black Friday
Shoppers shared that the fun doesn’t stop today, they plan on taking advantage of Small Business Saturday as well.
wxxinews.org
Marketplace Mall announces five new tenants
The Marketplace Mall has announced five new tenants at that mall. They include locally owned bar and grill Zoke, set to open in the first quarter of next year. A mainstay of the public market, Juan & Maria’s, will join the mix of eateries at the food court at Marketplace, opening in January.
Local health needs survey closes at the end of November
(WETM) – People living in the Southern Tier and Finger Lakes have a few more days to fill out a survey to determine the greatest health needs in local communities. Common Ground Health, based out of Rochester, announced that it was partnering with local health departments in July 2022 to launch the “My Health Story […]
westsidenewsny.com
Living Christmas tree taking root in Brockport
A Norway Spruce will be taking root as a glowing addition to the annual winter celebration in Brockport this year on December 4. Choosing to plant this living tree was inspired by the 2020 New York Times story of the little Saw-whet owl who hid in the immense branches of its 75-foot evergreen home as it was cut down, transported, and erected at Rockefeller Center; only to be discarded after the lights were dimmed.
Lollypop Farm hosts Black Friday adoption event
FAIRPORT, N.Y. (WROC) – Lollypop Farm held its Black Friday event at its main campus on Victor Road on November 25. The shelter took half off its adoption fees while continuing its celebration of Adopt-a-Senior Month. Pets ages 6 and older were free. Adoptions counselors were available from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and offered […]
MCSO searches for 2 missing teens from Penfield
Deputies ask anyone with information on the two teens to call 911.
WHEC TV-10
Heartwarming holiday: Rochester man celebrates Thanksgiving with newfound relative
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – A Rochester family is celebrating this holiday week with a family member they didn’t know existed. The dad took a 23andMe DNA testing kit several months ago and didn’t think much more of it until he got a message from a sister he never knew he had.
nyspnews.com
Three Rochester women arrested for Promoting Prison Contraband
On November 26, 2022, Troopers out of SP Warsaw with the assistance of New York State Department of Corrections and Community Supervision arrested Odysee J. Thomas., 35, of Rochester, NY, Talia I. Mercado., 29 of Rochester, NY and Iesha R. Sanders., 31, of Rochester, NY, for Promoting Prison Contraband 2nd.
