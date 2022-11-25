Christmas time is here

Bryler Ross, 2, and his sister Alyria Ross, 3, play underneath a snowman light display last December at McKinney Park’s Starbright Village. (OA File Photo)

It’s an attraction that’s been drawing thousands of visitors each December around the Permian Basin and beyond.

This year, it returns as Starbright Village prepares to open again for the holiday season.

Starbright Village will open to the public with this year’s Community Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony at 6:30 p.m. Dec. 1 at McKinney Park.

Starbright Village contains the largest display of lights in the Permian Basin with over 300,000 lights and holiday themed displays that bring the Christmas season to life.

It’ll be opened to the public from Dec. 1 to Jan. 1 from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Starbright Village is put on by the Odessa Parks and Recreation Department.

“We’ve been excited for this for several months now because we start planning several months in advance,” Odessa Parks and Recreation Department Director Steve Patton said. “I think we made the purchases and the designs back in May for the new display. We’ve already had our preparation to get ready for the big event that we do all year. Right now, we’re following our annual strategy to implement what goes where and when because everything is done in sequence and put up in sequence. Everything is located with a GPS system so we know the exact location through GPS of each display. So it’s a pretty sophisticated way of getting the stuff out there and then once we get everything installed, we begin trouble shooting everything. Between now and the parade, we’re going in circles.”

Each year, Starbright Village adds new displays. This year’s new display will be 40 feet tall and 60 feet long that’ll feature a cowboy on a horse that tosses his lasso that circulates and cracks into letters that spell out “Happy Holidays.”

“Starbright Village is an entertainment venue, by all means,” Patton said. “We’re the largest attended venue in the West Texas area. For a one month period, two hundred thousand people come through and that’s validated with our vehicle counter. That doesn’t even include the people that walk through. So when you’re looking at a venue that’s this large and keeping part of it new at all times keeps the interests in the venue. If it’s the same thing and nothing ever changes, people will catch onto it and not attend. A repetitive venue isn’t near as exciting. People will come to me at the grocery store and ask what’s the new display for this year.”

Starbright Village was started back in 1999 when the community Christmas Tree was moved from City Hall due to space issues.

The tree lighting originally took place on the south side of City Hall.

“It was getting so large that decorations were taking up so much of the parking at City Hall,” Patton said. “We had to move. More people wanted to be involved. We looked at the most obvious place that we could use hotel tax funds to make it a major tourist attraction.”

That led them to McKinney Park by the interstate which helps draw attention from people driving by.

“It made more sense to locate it there especially if we could draw people off of I-20,” Patton said.

Each year, Starbright Village has gotten bigger.

“The first year, we had the tree and it was a walk-thru and a few swans and a little fountain and that’s about all we had,” Patton said. “The next year, we had Old Man Winter and the nativity scene. It got a little bit bigger. You could only walk through it. Then we modeled the park and created the drive. That was about four years later. We’ve added a major display ever since.”

Opening night will be broadcast on NewsWest9 at 6:30 p.m.

Patton says Starbright Village will only be opened to walking traffic on Dec. 1. The next day will be opened to driving thru.

Thursday’s event will also include a drum corps and dancers at 5:30 p.m.

“6:30, we go live on channel 9 and it’s over by 7 p.m.,” Patton said. “In that 30 minutes, we’ll have local choirs that sing and we’ll interview the mayor. We have Santa Claus say hello and we’ll have snow that comes on and blows through the magic of Santa coming. We open the drive thru for people to walk through that night. There’s so many people that we have just walking only.”

Patton talked about the impact that Starbright Village has each year.

“It is definitely a destination landmark for the holidays,” Patton said. “It’s an event that has become a tradition for people and their families. It’s really exciting to see people enjoy what we work so hard to provide. We hope everyone enjoys it. It’s free but we accept donations. Donations help us to pay for it. It helps keep it going. We’re appreciative to the sponsors that also help fund it.

For more information about Starbright Village, go to tinyurl.com/2p9y627f.

If you go

What: Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony.

Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony. When: 6:30 p.m. Dec. 1.

6:30 p.m. Dec. 1. Where: McKinney Park.

