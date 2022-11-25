Read full article on original website
These 9 Arizona Downtown Areas Are Pure Christmas Magic
These nine streets are the perfect winter wonderland.
The best neighborhoods for Christmas lights in metro Phoenix
With Thanksgiving in the rearview mirror, holiday lights and inflatable Santas are appearing in front yards across the Valley. State of play: Some metro Phoenix residents spend weeks adorning their homes with lights and decorations. Load up the kids in the car and take a drive by these unbelievable displays:🦌 ReinDeer Valley ChristmasAbout: Come see more than 55,000 lights synchronized to music. This year, they'll also have a magical snowfall and bubbles on the weekends. The display will open on Thursday and run through Jan. 1. The homeowners are collecting cans and cash donations for St. Mary's Food Bank.Location: 3302...
treksplorer.com
Best Day Trips from Scottsdale, Arizona
Thinking of heading to the Grand Canyon State? Arizona may conjure images of scrubby deserts and scorching heat, but Scottsdale is a lovely oasis in the heart of the state. Just east of Arizona’s capital, Scottsdale is a great base for adventurers wanting to explore the surrounding areas. From beautiful reserves to luxe spa resorts and world-class golf courses, the best day trips from Scottsdale offer up some gems.
KTAR.com
Downtown Chandler hosts life-sized holiday treats display ‘Sugarland’
PHOENIX — Downtown Chandler kicked off the holiday season with an interactive Christmas display filled with life-sized treats on Saturday. Sugarland, hosted by the Downtown Chandler Community Partnership, runs from Nov. 26 through Jan. 2, with visitors invited to see the display any time of the day and night.
Here's Where To Get The Best French Toast In Arizona
Eat This, Not That! compiled a list of places to get the best french toast in each state.
KTAR.com
Scottsdale 1 of 8 US cities hosting ‘Enchant’ holiday light maze
PHOENIX — People can see one of the world’s largest holiday-themed light events from right here in the Valley as “Enchant” is taking place at Salt River Fields at Talking Stick in Scottsdale. The 10-acre spectacle began Friday and runs through Jan. 1 with ticket prices...
citysuntimes.com
Meet the K9s, handlers keeping Scottsdale safe Dec. 4 at Holland Center
Get a first-hand look at police K9s and their trainers in action and learn more about the dogs at the Scottsdale Police K9 Exhibition and Fundraiser from 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 4 at the Holland Center. “It’s a free, family event where people can come out and meet...
Phoenix New Times
Metro Phoenix's Best Weekend Things to Do: Die Hard, Fantasy of Lights Parade
We’re officially in the holiday season in the Valley, which means bright lights and shopping events will both be in abundance. This weekend’s best things to do around town includes a bit of both, as you can check out the Fantasy of Lights street parade in Tempe or pick up gifts at Phoenix Flea or the Heard Museum’s Annual Ornament Marketplace. And if you’re in the mood for something fun, All Puppet Players is launching its annual staging of Die Hard: A Christmas Story.
fox10phoenix.com
Phoenix family accidentally donates meaningful Christmas tree skirt to Goodwill
A family needs help after accidentally donating a precious holiday tradition to a Goodwill in Phoenix. The tradition involving hand prints and a Christmas tree skirt started in 2018 when Leo was born. "I bought the tree skirt and put paint on his tiny little hand, and that was the...
travellens.co
15 Free Things to Do in Glendale, AZ
Glendale, established in 1910, is a thriving and friendly metropolis with exceptional opportunities for all individuals to succeed, connect, and take in all that the city has to offer. Located in Maricopa County, Arizona, Glendale is only about nine miles northwest of the heart of Phoenix. Glendale is famous for...
SignalsAZ
Downtown Glendale Arts & Culture Fest
The city of Glendale is celebrating the arts in a big way on February 4, 2023, from 11:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. The Southern Arizona Arts & Cultural Alliance, Local First Arizona, and the city of Glendale are collaborating to bring over 100 artists, musicians, and interactive arts experiences to the community. A week before the Big Game (Super Bowl LVII) kicks-off in Glendale, the heart of downtown will welcome the community to connect and celebrate through arts and culture.
Phoenix New Times
Find the Best Falafel in Phoenix at These 7 Restaurants
Falafel is a traditional chickpea-based dish that most experts agree was invented over 1,000 years ago in Egypt. It then spread throughout the Middle East and Mediterranean countries, becoming a staple. Most Greek and Middle Eastern restaurants in the Valley offer versions of falafel, but this list is for fans...
AZFamily
Jaime’s Local Love Holiday Special
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Happy Holidays, everyone! Jaime, here! Thank you for your interest in our first ever Jaime’s Local Love Holiday Special. We curated this list of businesses to give you some really cool ARIZONA options when it comes to places to shop and visit over the holidays. These local business owners are so passionate about what they create, grow, and cook—it is contagious. I hope you enjoyed our special and remember when you shop local, you are supporting a fellow Arizonan.
fox10phoenix.com
Community Cares: Love Them All Rescue to open facility in Scottsdale
A foster-based dog rescue in Arizona is taking a big step toward opening a brick and mortar location, creating an opportunity to help even more dogs in need. FOX 10's Anita Roman reports.
momcollective.com
Holiday Performances around Phoenix You Don’t Want to Miss!
It’s the most artsy time of the year! Whether you are looking to start a family tradition of seeing a holiday show, or hoping to give the gift of an experience to someone you love, here are some exciting holiday performances in Phoenix you won’t want to miss this holiday season.
'Hoofeels' generous? Valley pig rescue in need of blankets for cold winter months
PHOENIX — If you're feeling generous this holiday season, a Phoenix pig rescue is asking for as many blankets as possible to keep their rescue pigs warm during the winter months. Better Piggies Rescue needs small, medium, and large blankets plus comforters to provide much-needed comfort to all rescue...
fox10phoenix.com
'Heartwarming': Arizona seniors surprised with holiday gifts from the community
A Christmas gift is so much more than just a toy or gadget. It says someone cares about you and is thinking about you. That's why a Phoenix-area group wants to make sure the seniors and elderly in our community aren't forgotten. FOX 10's Steve Nielsen has more.
Phoenix New Times
Fans Line Up As 85°C Bakery Cafe Opens its First Arizona Location
At noon on November 12, a line of about 25 people formed by the 99 Ranch Market in Chandler. Next door, the world-renowned 85°C Bakery Cafe was holding its soft opening. People trekked from all over the Valley and waited in line for 30 minutes or more to purchase baked goods rarely seen for sale in metro Phoenix.
12news.com
From the simplest ingredients to the most delicious dishes, Fry Bread House is cooking up a storm
PHOENIX — Boiling pots of stew, fryers of hot oil and piles of crispy, golden fry bread make up the landscape of one of Phoenix's most famous Native American restaurants. "It's dangerous to come back here," Richard Perry says as he weaves his way through the hot kitchen of The Fry Bread House.
KTAR.com
Christmas lights return to Latter-day Saints temple in Mesa after 5-year hiatus
PHOENIX — Christmas lights have returned to the Latter-day Saints temple in Mesa this season after more than five years since they were last showcased. The light display located near Mesa Drive and Main Street will run every day starting Nov. 25 through Dec. 31 from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.
