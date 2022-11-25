ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Axios Phoenix

The best neighborhoods for Christmas lights in metro Phoenix

With Thanksgiving in the rearview mirror, holiday lights and inflatable Santas are appearing in front yards across the Valley. State of play: Some metro Phoenix residents spend weeks adorning their homes with lights and decorations. Load up the kids in the car and take a drive by these unbelievable displays:🦌 ReinDeer Valley ChristmasAbout: Come see more than 55,000 lights synchronized to music. This year, they'll also have a magical snowfall and bubbles on the weekends. The display will open on Thursday and run through Jan. 1. The homeowners are collecting cans and cash donations for St. Mary's Food Bank.Location: 3302...
PHOENIX, AZ
treksplorer.com

Best Day Trips from Scottsdale, Arizona

Thinking of heading to the Grand Canyon State? Arizona may conjure images of scrubby deserts and scorching heat, but Scottsdale is a lovely oasis in the heart of the state. Just east of Arizona’s capital, Scottsdale is a great base for adventurers wanting to explore the surrounding areas. From beautiful reserves to luxe spa resorts and world-class golf courses, the best day trips from Scottsdale offer up some gems.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
KTAR.com

Downtown Chandler hosts life-sized holiday treats display ‘Sugarland’

PHOENIX — Downtown Chandler kicked off the holiday season with an interactive Christmas display filled with life-sized treats on Saturday. Sugarland, hosted by the Downtown Chandler Community Partnership, runs from Nov. 26 through Jan. 2, with visitors invited to see the display any time of the day and night.
PHOENIX, AZ
Phoenix New Times

Metro Phoenix's Best Weekend Things to Do: Die Hard, Fantasy of Lights Parade

We’re officially in the holiday season in the Valley, which means bright lights and shopping events will both be in abundance. This weekend’s best things to do around town includes a bit of both, as you can check out the Fantasy of Lights street parade in Tempe or pick up gifts at Phoenix Flea or the Heard Museum’s Annual Ornament Marketplace. And if you’re in the mood for something fun, All Puppet Players is launching its annual staging of Die Hard: A Christmas Story.
PHOENIX, AZ
travellens.co

15 Free Things to Do in Glendale, AZ

Glendale, established in 1910, is a thriving and friendly metropolis with exceptional opportunities for all individuals to succeed, connect, and take in all that the city has to offer. Located in Maricopa County, Arizona, Glendale is only about nine miles northwest of the heart of Phoenix. Glendale is famous for...
GLENDALE, AZ
SignalsAZ

Downtown Glendale Arts & Culture Fest

The city of Glendale is celebrating the arts in a big way on February 4, 2023, from 11:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. The Southern Arizona Arts & Cultural Alliance, Local First Arizona, and the city of Glendale are collaborating to bring over 100 artists, musicians, and interactive arts experiences to the community. A week before the Big Game (Super Bowl LVII) kicks-off in Glendale, the heart of downtown will welcome the community to connect and celebrate through arts and culture.
GLENDALE, AZ
Phoenix New Times

Find the Best Falafel in Phoenix at These 7 Restaurants

Falafel is a traditional chickpea-based dish that most experts agree was invented over 1,000 years ago in Egypt. It then spread throughout the Middle East and Mediterranean countries, becoming a staple. Most Greek and Middle Eastern restaurants in the Valley offer versions of falafel, but this list is for fans...
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Jaime’s Local Love Holiday Special

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Happy Holidays, everyone! Jaime, here! Thank you for your interest in our first ever Jaime’s Local Love Holiday Special. We curated this list of businesses to give you some really cool ARIZONA options when it comes to places to shop and visit over the holidays. These local business owners are so passionate about what they create, grow, and cook—it is contagious. I hope you enjoyed our special and remember when you shop local, you are supporting a fellow Arizonan.
PHOENIX, AZ
momcollective.com

Holiday Performances around Phoenix You Don’t Want to Miss!

It’s the most artsy time of the year! Whether you are looking to start a family tradition of seeing a holiday show, or hoping to give the gift of an experience to someone you love, here are some exciting holiday performances in Phoenix you won’t want to miss this holiday season.
PHOENIX, AZ
Phoenix New Times

Fans Line Up As 85°C Bakery Cafe Opens its First Arizona Location

At noon on November 12, a line of about 25 people formed by the 99 Ranch Market in Chandler. Next door, the world-renowned 85°C Bakery Cafe was holding its soft opening. People trekked from all over the Valley and waited in line for 30 minutes or more to purchase baked goods rarely seen for sale in metro Phoenix.
CHANDLER, AZ

