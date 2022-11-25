Read full article on original website
KNOX News Radio
MN court: Cop who shot Castile wrongly denied teaching license
The Minnesota Court of Appeals says a state board must reconsider its rejection of a substitute teaching license for the former police officer who shot and killed Philando Castile in 2016. Jeronimo Yanez applied to be a substitute teacher in 2020, but his application was denied based on “immoral character...
KNOX News Radio
Gas…jobs & wages
— — — North Dakota’s unemployment rate remained unchanged at 1.7% in October. That compares to 2.4% one year ago. Despite the low figure a total of 6,798 people were in search of work last month. — — — Wages in Minnesota grew faster in October...
KNOX News Radio
Nearly $191 million to target Minnesota projects
The Minnesota Public Facilities Authority has announced $191 million in grants and loans for water and infrastructure projects in 29 Minnesota communities. The majority of the funding came directly from the PFA’s Clean Water and Drinking Water revolving loan funds, and grants from the Water Infrastructure Fund (WIF) and Point Source Implementation (PSI) Grants programs.
KNOX News Radio
Psychiatrist gets more prison time for assaulting patient
A former Twin Cities psychiatrist has been sentenced to spend additional time behind bars for repeatedly sexually assaulting a patient. Gavin P. Meany was sentenced to a term of 12¾ years after pleading guilty to criminal sexual conduct. He was initially sentenced in 2020 to a term of 7½ years, with five of those to be served in prison. But Meany won an appeal of his initial sentence claiming he was misled to believe that his supervised release would be 10 years and not for life. As it turned out, Meany’s second sentence was lengthier than his first.
