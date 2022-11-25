Researchers have found mysterious differences between the brains of people who get migraines and who don’t. The researchers did an ultra-high-resolution MRI of the brains of 20 patients between the ages of 25 and 60. 10 of the patients suffered from chronic migraines without aura and 10 suffered from episodic migraines. while an additional 5 healthy patients were used as a control group. The fluid-filled spaces around the brain’s blood vessels, known as perivascular spaces, are enlarged in migraine sufferers. Perivascular spaces play a role in the fluid clearance system in the brain but their exact function is not fully understood. The study also found a difference in the distribution of white matter hyperintensities, a type of lesion. The researchers found that the severity of deep lesions in migraine sufferers was higher than in the control group. Medical scientist Wilson Xu says this discovery could help experts develop new “personalized ways to diagnose and treat migraine”.

