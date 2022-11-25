ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chesapeake, VA

Police release note from Walmart shooter, say he bought gun morning of attack

By Anthony Sabella
WTKR News 3
WTKR News 3
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xqv4G_0jNNEkzu00

Police in Chesapeake released an update Friday morning that included a self-described "Death Note" from Walmart shooter Andre Bing.

In the note, Bing opens by saying, "Sorry God I have failed you" before going into detail about how, in his mind, his coworkers were plotting against him and "lacked intelligence."

He also claimed his phone was hacked and that it stole his dignity. Bing ended the note by saying, "My God forgive me for what I am going to do..."

According to the release, investigators discovered the note on Bing's phone during a forensic analysis.

News 3 has chosen to not publish the full note out of respect for victims' families and the Chesapeake community.

Police also revealed the gun used in the attack was a 9mm handgun purchased legally in a store on Tuesday morning. Bing, who police say had no criminal history, would go on to carry out the shooting at 10:12 p.m. on Tuesday, killing six people and wounding four others , before police say he turned the gun on himself.

At the end of the update, police said two remained in the hospital with injuries. One patient is still in critical condition, while the other is in fair condition.

Following a vigil held Thursday night, police identified the juvenile shot and killed in the attack as 16-year-old Fernando Chavez-Barron of Chesapeake.

Chesapeake Police Department
16-year-old Fernando Chavez-Barron of Chesapeake was the youngest victim killed in a mass shooting at the city's Greenbrier Walmart on November 22.

Stay with News 3 for updates on this developing story.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Joel Eisenberg

Second Walmart Shooting in a Week Reported

No fatalities, one injury reported during a Black Friday sale. The store was evacuated, temporarily closed, and has since reopened. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:WRAL.com.
LUMBERTON, NC
BBC

Walmart shooting: 10 people killed in supermarket

A gunman has killed up to 10 people in a Walmart supermarket in Chesapeake, in the US state of Virginia. Leo Kosinski from Chesapeake Police Department said there was just one gunman who was now dead, and that multiple people were injured.
CHESAPEAKE, VA
TheDailyBeast

Idaho Cops Address Rumor That Slain University Student Had a Stalker

Cops in Idaho said Wednesday that there is no evidence to substantiate rumors circulating that slain university student Kaylee Goncalves, 21, had a stalker in her final months alive. Moscow PD Captain Roger Lanier said detectives have parsed through “hundreds of pieces of information” about the stalker theory but no person of interest has been identified. The captain said detectives are continuing to investigate the rumor, however, acknowledging they’d received tips from people close to Goncalves who said she’d spoke of a potential stalker. Lanier conceded in a Wednesday press conference that new details in the investigation are sparse. He begged the community to continue calling in tips that may help the stalling investigation, which has been shrouded in mystery ever since Goncalves and three of her roommates were found stabbed to death in their beds on Nov. 13.Read more at The Daily Beast.
MOSCOW, ID
The Independent

Walmart gunman Andre Bing’s chilling ‘death note’ revealed: ‘They said I was like Jeffrey Dahmer’

A chilling “death note” left behind by Walmart gunman Andre Bing has now been released, revealing his complaints that people “laughed at me and said I was like Jeffrey Dahmer”.The long, rambling note was found on the 31-year-old mass shooter’s cellphone and released by Chesapeake officials on Friday morning – providing a glimpse into his motive behind the horror attack at the superstore in Chesapeake, Virginia.In the document, which Bing described as his “death note”, he complained about being “harassed by idiots” who had compared him to the infamous cannibal serial killer Dahmer.“They laughed at me and said I...
CHESAPEAKE, VA
TMZ.com

Walmart Mass Shooter Had Manifesto on Phone, Report

The Walmart manager who fatally shot six people inside the Virginia department store kept a manifesto on his phone -- complaining about his job and other coworkers. Andre Bing reportedly wrote in his manifesto that he was upset about a recent, unspecified change in his employment status. He also claimed he was being harassed about the change by his fellow employees ... according to NBC News affiliate WAVY.
CHESAPEAKE, VA
TheDailyBeast

Youngest Victim in Walmart Mass Shooting, 16, Identified as Fernando Jesus Chavez-Barron

The youngest victim in the Walmart mass shooting that killed six in Chesapeake, Virginia has been identified as 16-year-old Fernando Jesus Chavez-Barron, whose identity had previously been withheld since he’s a minor. Chavez-Barron was an employee at the Walmart Supercenter when he was killed by 31-year-old Andre Bing, who killed at least six people and injured six more before taking his own life Tuesday. Chavez-Barron’s family and friends gathered for a vigil Thursday night by the store’s entrance to honor his memory. He was an 11th grade honors student who loved building with Legos and an “excellent” big brother, according to a GoFundMe created by his family.Following a vigil last night honoring the victims of the Walmart shooting, Chesapeake Police are releasing the name of the juvenile victim. It is with great sadness that we confirm 16-year-old Fernando Chavez-Barron of Chesapeake was the juvenile victim in this tragedy. pic.twitter.com/l90Y1GPPe7— City of Chesapeake (@AboutChesapeake) November 25, 2022 Read it at NBC News
CHESAPEAKE, VA
CBS News

Walmart shooting victims include a 16-year-old helping his family, a mom with wedding plans and a longtime employee

A 16-year-old helping his family. A custodian and father of two. A mother with wedding plans. A happy-go-lucky guy. A longtime employee. That's how friends and family described some of the six people killed at a Walmart in Chesapeake, Virginia, when a manager opened fire Tuesday night with a handgun authorities said he bought earlier in the day and apparently turned on himself.
CHESAPEAKE, VA
WTKR News 3

WTKR News 3

54K+
Followers
15K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Norfolk, Virginia news and weather from WTKR News 3, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wtkr.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy