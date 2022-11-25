Read full article on original website
Richmond police patrol activity report: Nov. 21-24
Below is an overview of significant service activity provided by RPD patrol officers during their scheduled shifts. Officers responded to approx. 746 calls for service during this period. Please note that activity shared in these segments are provided only as an overview, and do not reflect the entirety of service calls and reports taken throughout each shift.
NBC Bay Area
Attempted Robbery Leaves Gas Station Clerk Dead in Antioch
Antioch police are investigating an attempted robbery that left a store clerk dead. The crime occurred at the Chevron Extra Mile on Contra Loma Boulevard early Saturday morning. “Whatever they were after is just not worth it at all, that is a life that was lost that’s not going to...
Smash-and-grab 'Odyssey burglary crew' suspects arrested in San Jose
SAN JOSE -- Police arrested three men in a series of burglaries targeting San Jose businesses with the suspects dubbed the "Odyssey burglary crew" for their use of Honda Odyssey minivans during the smash-and-grab break-ins.San Jose police said the crew was responsible for several commercial burglaries from March through October, breaking into closed businesses during late night or early morning hours and stealing merchandise, cash registers, and/or ATM machines. The burglars would enter the business by busting through doors or windows using blunt objects, crowbars, or by crashing through the entrance with a stolen Odyssey minivan, police said."Specifically, these subjects...
Jewelry burglary suspect caught in the act: Brentwood Police
BRENTWOOD, Calif. (KRON) – Police officers in the East Bay found a jewelry burglary in progress last week, according to the Brentwood Police Department. Officers were called to a residence on the 4600 block of Balfour Road, according to a Facebook post, for a report of a burglary in progress. “The reporting party, who was […]
Armed suspect dies in Solano County deputy-involved shooting
FAIRFIELD -- An armed suspect died in an exchange of gunfire with a Solano County sheriff's deputy early Sunday morning.The Fairfield police said the fatal shooting took place around 3 a.m. in the area of Central Way and Pittman Road in Fairfield.Both Fairfield officers and a Solano County Sheriff's K9 and deputy responded to the area in response to a reported armed robbery. Shortly after the deputy arrived, he deployed his K9 to apprehend the suspect. The suspect fired his gun and the deputy fired his service weapon.The suspect died as a result of the shooting. The deputy was not injured. No Fairfield police officers discharged their weapons during the incident. The Solano County District Attorney's Office major crimes task force was investigating the shooting.No other details have been released.
KCRA.com
Robbery suspect dead after shooting at Solano County deputy in Fairfield, authorities say
SOLANO COUNTY, Calif. — A man is dead after a shootout with a Solano County sheriff's deputy in Fairfield Sunday morning, authorities said. Authorities were responding to an armed robbery at a business in the area of Central Way and Pittman Road around 3 a.m., the sheriff's office said in a release.
Individual arrested after lying down in middle of freeway: Police
EDITOR’S NOTE: An earlier version of this story specified the gender of the individual involved, despite it not being known at this time. We regret this. (Nov. 28, 2022) OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) – An individual who brandished a firearm at Oakland Police Department officers later fled onto a freeway and lied down in the middle […]
One person dead after allegedly firing at officers in Fairfield
One person died after they allegedly fired a gun at officers on Sunday morning and officers returned fire, according Solano County Sheriff's Office.
Update: Suspect arrested in San Francisco Tenderloin fatal shooting
SAN FRANCISCO -- Aided by eyewitness descriptions, San Francisco police have arrested a suspect in a fatal shooting that occurred on the streets of the Tenderloin Saturday morning.The shooting took place at about 10:20 a.m. in the 100 block of Leavenworth Street.Responding police officers administered medical aid to the victim and paramedics soon arrived. The man was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries, but died shortly after arrival. His identity was not released pending notification of next of kin.Witnesses of the shooting directed police officers to a potential suspect in the area. The suspect was eventually located in the 300 block of Turk Street and detained after physically resisting the officers. The suspect was identified as Joe Walls, 28, who was transported to San Francisco County Jail and booked on a charge of homicide.
Driver of speeding Tesla killed in East San Jose rollover crash; DUI suspected
SAN JOSE -- The driver of a speeding Tesla was killed in a crash in the East San Jose foothills over the weekend and authorities said driver impairment likely contributed to the crash.A California Highway Patrol collision report said the crash happened Saturday afternoon on San Felipe Road just north of Metcalf Road at about 3:43 p.m. The 22-year-old driver of a 2023 Tesla 3 failed to negotiate a curve in the road and crashed into a tree, with the vehicle overturning several times and hitting another tree, according to the report.The driver, a San Jose man, was ejected from the Tesla and sustained fatal injuries. The passenger, a 24-year-old San Jose man, was wearing a seat belt and was able to extricate himself from the wreck; he was taken to Regional Medical Center with minor injuries.The report stated that "alcohol/drug impairment is believed to be a factor in this crash." The CHP asked for witnesses or anyone with information about the crash to contact the San Jose CHP Area office at (408) 961-0900.
Stockton Police searching for a suspect after double shooting leaves 2 people injured
STOCKTON — Police are searching for a shooter that left two people wounded on Saturday night.Residents in the private community of The Enclave at Spanos Park East feel unsafe after someone drove through and opened fire on a home.A neighbor who asked to remain anonymous said this about the shooting, "It most definitely sounded like an automatic firearm," the unidentified man said."It was rapid succession. Couple of shots at first, then a few more shots after that," the neighbor said.Stockton police say crews rushed a 40-year-old woman and 17-year-old boy to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. At the last check,...
‘Possible shooting’ causes crash on I-80: CHP
BERKELEY, Calif. (KRON) — A shooting on Interstate-80 led to a crash on the freeway Saturday night, according to the California Highway Patrol. At 11:20 p.m. CHP officers responded to a traffic collision and “possible shooting” on Interstate-80 close to University Avenue. CHP tells KRON4 that it appears a vehicle was hit by a bullet […]
NBC Bay Area
SF Restaurant Owners Concerned About Safety After Vandalism, Break-Ins
A well known San Francisco business has been vandalized and broken into for the second time. Owners of El Faro, a Mexican fast food joint in the Mission District, are concerned about the state of the neighborhood. "It just seems easier to get rid of than to keep fixing it...
One dead in early morning car crash
SANTA CRUZ CO., Calif. (BCN) — A fatal car wreck closed Airport Road in Santa Cruz County for several hours early Sunday morning, according to California Highway Patrol records. An overturned vehicle was reported at 2:08 a.m. near the intersection of Airport Boulevard and Green Valley Road. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. […]
Suspects arrested in Thanksgiving homicide: Sheriff
BAY POINT, Calif. (KRON) – Two suspects were arrested in a shooting death on Thanksgiving Day in Contra Costa County, according to the Contra Costa County Sheriff’s office. Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to Wharf Drive in Bay Point around 3:40 p.m. Thursday, and arriving on scene they found “a shooting victim on the street.” “The […]
One person dead in Tenderloin shooting
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — One person died after being shot in the Tenderloin on Saturday morning, KRON4 has confirmed. Around 10:21 a.m., SFPD officers with the Tenderloin Station saw a shooting in the 100 block of Leavenworth Street. Officers provided medical aid to the man who was shot and called emergency medical personnel to the […]
1 person injured, 5 pets killed in Bay Point house fire
BAY POINT -- One person was hospitalized after a fire broke out in a bedroom of a Bay Point residence and quickly spread, resulting in the death of five animals Sunday afternoon. The Contra Costa County Fire Protection District arrived at the home on Gibson Ave. a few minutes after 3 p.m. to find people attempting to pull their pets from the burning building. Officials called a second alarm and were able to knock down the blaze in about 10 minutes. Crews discovered five dead animals -- four dogs and a cat -- in the smoldering residence. It is not yet known how many residents were displaced.Con Fire said the blaze started in an upstairs bedroom. The victim was airlifted to a nearby hospital to be treated for burns and smoke inhalation.
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Motorcycle Crash Fatality on I-880 and Winton Avenue in Hayward
On the evening of Monday, November 21, 2022, the California Highway Patrol issued a Sig-alert for a motorcycle crash fatality in Hayward. The incident occurred on northbound Interstate 880 at Winton Avenue around 7:00 p.m., according to officials. Details on the Motorcycle Crash Fatality on I-880 in Hayward. Officials reported...
Stolen French bulldog returned to owner
PINOLE, Calif. (KRON) — A Pinole woman has been reunited with her dog after it was stolen from her home while she was there. The victim’s name is Monica, and she has been living in fear since three people showed up at her home, armed and ready to steal. A Ring camera captured the moment […]
