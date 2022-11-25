Read full article on original website
Travel Magazine Names Colerain's Germania Society Christkindlmarkt One of Best in U.S.
Trips to Discover magazine highlights the christkindlmarkt's authenticity and German food as reasons for the ranking.
WKRC
Adopt-a-Pet: Chopper is waiting to come home with you
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Cincinnati Animal Care Humane Society showed off Chopper today, one of the many pets waiting for adoption. Chopper (As in "Get to the chopper!") is a big, happy party animal. He's a goofy but well-trained dog and he is always excited to play.
WHIO Dayton
Chick-fil-A to open new location in Miami Valley this week; 100 local heroes to eat free
SPRINGFIELD — A new Chick-fil-A restaurant is set to open its doors to the public this week in Springfield. Beginning on Thursday, Dec. 1st., the new Chick-fil-A on Bechtle Avenue near the Bechtle Crossing Shopping Mall will be open for dine-in, drive-thru and carry out services Monday through Saturday from 6:30 a.m. through 10 p.m., according to a spokesperson with Chick-fil-A.
A Northern Kentucky pickleball tournament is giving back to the community
The Five Season Family Sports Club held their first-ever pickleball tournament this weekend. The event is raising money to help families in the Kenton County School District.
consistentlycurious.com
Incredible Christmas Inflatables Around Cincinnati
Are you or your kids on the hunt for EPIC Christmas inflatables and Christmas lights in Cincinnati? Here are some great Christmas light displays with great inflatables!. When planning out your route for the evening remember that during high winds or bad weather the inflatables will not be up. Bethel...
dayton.com
10 new food, drink spots to check out this weekend in Dayton
Several new restaurants, breweries and pop-up food spots have opened in downtown Dayton since last year’s Dayton Holiday Festival. This year’s festivities mark the 50th year of the Grande Illumination and Dayton Children’s Parade Spectacular in Lights and will be held from 4 to 9 p.m. today.
WLWT 5
Downtown Cincinnati restaurant Fausto to close by the end of the year
CINCINNATI — A downtown Cincinnati restaurant is set to close by the end of this year. The restaurant Fausto, opened by the Ferrari Brothers, will close on Dec. 22 with a final dinner party that night. The restaurant opened in June 2019, shortly after the brothers Tony and Austin...
WLWT 5
Covington shelter asking for donations for holiday season
COVINGTON, Ky. — A shelter in northern Kentucky is asking the community to give back this holiday season. The Emergency Shelter of Northern Kentucky is looking for people to donate paper goods like cups, bowls and utensils. The shelter said it's currently experiencing an update in people and a...
This Might Be the Most Fascinating Ghost Town in Ohio
For the adventurous and the brave, ghost town exploring is an enjoyable hobby. There are several ghost towns in Ohio with questionable stories of abandonment but the following may be the most fascinating of them all, keep reading to learn more.
dayton.com
Second book of mystery series set in Dayton sizzles
Tom Harley Campbell has released the second novel in his mystery series set in Dayton, which features the now former police detective John Burke. In the initial book, “Satan’s Choir,” Burke was the head of homicide investigations for the Dayton Police Department when he solved what became his last case prior to retiring.
WLWT 5
Couple says they caught delivery driver dumping packages in Warren County
CARLISLE, Ohio — A trip home from the holidays was halted for one family. Tristen Raisch and Zachary Armwine said they stumbled upon a strange act: a delivery driver whose destination was not what you would think. "He had the door wide open and we were doing a little...
WHIO Dayton
Inaugural ‘Dayton Soup Fest’ to host more than 10 vendors’ creative dishes; free entry for guests
DAYTON — The Yellow Cab Tavern will be hosting its first ever “Dayton Soup Fest” Saturday afternoon and into the evening. The event will feature dozens of local food trucks and restaurant vendors from 4 to 8 p.m. Each of the more than 10 vendors will serve...
Christmas tree farm owners supported by community after house fire
MORROW — The community is coming together to support the owners of a Warren County Christmas tree farm after a fire left the family displaced. Bryan and Jennifer Keeton have owned “Big Tree Plantation” in Morrow for more than a decade, according to our news partners at WCPO.
Woman gives birth at McDonald’s, and her baby girl is fittingly nicknamed
Although the baby’s birth certificate reads “Nandi Ariyah Moremi Phillips,” the McDonald’s crew gave the baby girl another name.
WLWT 5
Reports of a appliance fire on Sycamore Creek Drive in Blue Ash
BLUE ASH, Ohio — Reports of a appliance fire on Sycamore Creek Drive in Blue Ash. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
WLWT 5
Transformer fire reported on East Kemper Road in Loveland
LOVELAND, Ohio — Transformer fire reported on East Kemper Road in Loveland. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this...
Residents at Cincinnati apartment finally get water back after four days
Greater Cincinnati Water Works provided us with this statement saying they are aware of the issue and noting the issue is due to a break in a private water line owned by Williamsburg.
WLWT 5
After-school ‘Satan club' meeting held in Wilmington
WILMINGTON, Ohio — An after-school club meeting ran by a controversial group caused a stir in Wilmington. The group, ran by the national organization The Satanic Temple, holds meetings in public spaces including schools. It's the third after-school "Satan Club" to open its' doors. This time at a Wilmington...
Germantown restaurant takes over Thanksgiving cooking for customers
GERMANTOWN, Ohio (WDTN) – While many family and friends sat down to a home-cooked meal Thursday, a Germantown restaurant took over the cooking and cleaning. The Florentine in Germantown started opening on Thanksgiving in 2018. The first year they served around 300 customers, this year it’s increased to 500. “This year we’re cooking 30 turkeys, […]
WLWT 5
Holiday events return to Washington Park this weekend
CINCINNATI — The Al Neyer Winter Market at Washington Park returns this weekend in Cincinnati, featuring local and regional business owners selling numerous items from clothing to art, sweet treats, and more. The market will kick off this Saturday and Sunday Nov. 26-27, and will run on Saturdays and...
