Loveland, OH

WKRC

Adopt-a-Pet: Chopper is waiting to come home with you

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Cincinnati Animal Care Humane Society showed off Chopper today, one of the many pets waiting for adoption. Chopper (As in "Get to the chopper!") is a big, happy party animal. He's a goofy but well-trained dog and he is always excited to play.
CINCINNATI, OH
WHIO Dayton

Chick-fil-A to open new location in Miami Valley this week; 100 local heroes to eat free

SPRINGFIELD — A new Chick-fil-A restaurant is set to open its doors to the public this week in Springfield. Beginning on Thursday, Dec. 1st., the new Chick-fil-A on Bechtle Avenue near the Bechtle Crossing Shopping Mall will be open for dine-in, drive-thru and carry out services Monday through Saturday from 6:30 a.m. through 10 p.m., according to a spokesperson with Chick-fil-A.
SPRINGFIELD, OH
consistentlycurious.com

Incredible Christmas Inflatables Around Cincinnati

Are you or your kids on the hunt for EPIC Christmas inflatables and Christmas lights in Cincinnati? Here are some great Christmas light displays with great inflatables!. When planning out your route for the evening remember that during high winds or bad weather the inflatables will not be up. Bethel...
CINCINNATI, OH
dayton.com

10 new food, drink spots to check out this weekend in Dayton

Several new restaurants, breweries and pop-up food spots have opened in downtown Dayton since last year’s Dayton Holiday Festival. This year’s festivities mark the 50th year of the Grande Illumination and Dayton Children’s Parade Spectacular in Lights and will be held from 4 to 9 p.m. today.
DAYTON, OH
WLWT 5

Covington shelter asking for donations for holiday season

COVINGTON, Ky. — A shelter in northern Kentucky is asking the community to give back this holiday season. The Emergency Shelter of Northern Kentucky is looking for people to donate paper goods like cups, bowls and utensils. The shelter said it's currently experiencing an update in people and a...
COVINGTON, KY
dayton.com

Second book of mystery series set in Dayton sizzles

Tom Harley Campbell has released the second novel in his mystery series set in Dayton, which features the now former police detective John Burke. In the initial book, “Satan’s Choir,” Burke was the head of homicide investigations for the Dayton Police Department when he solved what became his last case prior to retiring.
DAYTON, OH
WLWT 5

﻿Reports of a appliance fire on Sycamore Creek Drive in Blue Ash

BLUE ASH, Ohio — Reports of a appliance fire on Sycamore Creek Drive in Blue Ash. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
BLUE ASH, OH
WLWT 5

Transformer fire reported on East Kemper Road in Loveland

LOVELAND, Ohio — Transformer fire reported on East Kemper Road in Loveland. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this...
LOVELAND, OH
WLWT 5

After-school ‘Satan club' meeting held in Wilmington

WILMINGTON, Ohio — An after-school club meeting ran by a controversial group caused a stir in Wilmington. The group, ran by the national organization The Satanic Temple, holds meetings in public spaces including schools. It's the third after-school "Satan Club" to open its' doors. This time at a Wilmington...
WILMINGTON, OH
WDTN

Germantown restaurant takes over Thanksgiving cooking for customers

GERMANTOWN, Ohio (WDTN) – While many family and friends sat down to a home-cooked meal Thursday, a Germantown restaurant took over the cooking and cleaning. The Florentine in Germantown started opening on Thanksgiving in 2018. The first year they served around 300 customers, this year it’s increased to 500. “This year we’re cooking 30 turkeys, […]
GERMANTOWN, OH
WLWT 5

Holiday events return to Washington Park this weekend

CINCINNATI — The Al Neyer Winter Market at Washington Park returns this weekend in Cincinnati, featuring local and regional business owners selling numerous items from clothing to art, sweet treats, and more. The market will kick off this Saturday and Sunday Nov. 26-27, and will run on Saturdays and...
CINCINNATI, OH

