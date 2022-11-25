ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
From turkey trot to Petes-giving, local beaches celebrate yearly Thanksgiving traditions

By Meghan Moriarty, Action News Jax
 3 days ago
JACKSONVILLE BEACHES, Fla. — From runners, to walkers, to turkeys and chuggers, the Beaches Town Center is the place to be on Thanksgiving Day.

It kicked off with the annual Tony’s Turkey Trot, celebrating both survivors of traumatic brain injuries and honoring lost loved ones.

“Tony’s Turkey Trot means a lot to us,” said Jennifer Morrissey, the owner of beach restaurant Mustard & Onions. “We’ve made it a tradition with my family for Thanksgiving.”

Once people finished up the race, they raced down to Pete’s, which is a nearly 40-year tradition and a staple in Neptune Beach.

Petes-giving has been a decades-long tradition. The annual party all started to give people who may not have anywhere to go a place to celebrate the holiday.

“This is family and extended family,” said Marge Savage, a usual Petes-giving participant, “These are people we’ve known for 20 years.”

“It’s a great place to hide from your family,” said Damon Mitrakos, another yearly participant. “It’s a great place to hide and have a couple of drinks.”

Regardless of how you spend the holiday, Action News Jax hopes everyone had a happy Thanksgiving!

