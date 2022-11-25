Watch this rescued baby tiger grow from the size of a potato and celebrate his first birthday! 🐯. You can keep up with Dash by checking out Wildcat Sanctuary on Instagram: https://thedo.do/-wildcatsanctuary and Facebook: http://thedo.do/wildcat_sanctuary. To help more cats like Dash, you can support them here: https://thedo.do/DonateTWS. Love Animals? Subscribe:...

23 HOURS AGO