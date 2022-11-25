Read full article on original website
WIS-TV
Firefighters respond to Thanksgiving fire at Michelin Tire plant
LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - On Thanksgiving Day, the Lexington County Fire Service and units from Irmo Fire District responded to a fire at a Michelin Tire plant. The fire occurred around 7: 20 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day on Two Notch Road. Upon arrival, firefighters met with the Michelin Asset...
More than 60 elderly residents displaced after Columbia apartment fire
COLUMBIA, S.C. — It’s the alarm he wasn’t expecting. “I was getting ready to go to bed,” Abu Skakur said. Shakur lives at Christopher Towers, a Devine Street apartment complex serving the elderly in the Five Points neighborhood of Columbia, South Carolina. "We got an alarm...
wach.com
Dead Orangeburg County mother found Thanksgiving Day possibly murdered, officials said
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — New information has been released after an Orangeburg woman was found dead in her home on Thanksgiving and officials continue searching for her missing 5-year-old daughter. Officials are investigating the death of an Orangeburg woman as a possible murder after deputies say they found...
WIS-TV
Soda City Live: Tiny but mighty cheer team headed to Florida, needs donations
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A local pop warner cheer team “Carolina Tre 3 Hurricanes” Tiny Mite cheerleaders are heading to Florida to compete in the nationals and they need your support to do it. Donations can be made in person at Pine Hurst Park in Columbia South Carolina...
SCHP investigating deadly crash in Edgefield County, S.C.
EDGEFIELD COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) – The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly crash. It happened on November 26th, around 7:07 p.m. Investigators say a SUV was traveling north on SC 121, and a sedan was traveling west on Monument Drive. The two vehicles collided at the intersection. The driver of the sedan was […]
Fire at senior living high-rise in Columbia leads to sprinkler water damage, several residents impacted
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Firefighters and the American Red Cross are working to get several residents of a senior living high-rise temporarily housed after a fire activated sprinklers, causing water damage and forcing crews to cut power to certain parts. Columbia-Richland Fire Chief Aubrey Jenkins said a fire occurred in...
WRDW-TV
18-year-old girl located, City of Aiken police say
AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Aiken Department of Public Safety was seeking the public’s assistance with locating a missing teen. Aiesha Francis, 18, was located, according to city officials. We previously reported she was last seen on Nov. 21., in the area of Crosland Park.
WIS-TV
Soda City Live: Sweet Seasons Christmas Tree Lighting in City of Forest Acres
FOREST ACRES, S.C. (WIS) - The City of Forest Acres wants to invite you to join them as they kick off the holiday season with their annual “Sweet Seasons” Christmas Tree Lighting ceremony. Folks will be able to enjoy food, music, entertainment, and even an appearance from Santa.
WIS-TV
NEW DETAILS: Investigators enter day 5 in search for 5-year-old Aspen Jeter
ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WIS) - The search for five-year-old Aspen Jeter continued today. WIS brought you this story on Friday. An Orangeburg County mother was found dead and her five-year-old could not be found. On Monday, WIS learned the identity of that woman and how she may have died. Family members...
Fire damages SC processing plant
A fire at a South Carolina processing plant for chicken byproduct, which is used as an ingredient for pet food, has been extinguished, authorities said Friday.
Company assessing damage after major Saluda processing plant fire
WARD, S.C. — The company over an animal processing and rendering plant in Saluda County said there are no immediate plans to lay off or release employees after a fire caused significant damage on Thursday. Darling Ingredients, which acquired the Ward, South Carolina plant's parent company Valley Proteins Inc....
14-year-old dead in South Carolina shooting
A 14-year-old has died following a shooting early Friday morning in Laurens County.
WIS-TV
Dozens of seniors return to their apartments after fire leaves them temporarily without a place to stay
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Dozens of seniors in Columbia are returning to their apartments after they were without a place to stay Sunday night. This comes after a fire at Christopher Towers, a senior apartment building. The fire caused significant water damage. It started shortly before 5 P.M. on Sunday...
Fire causes significant damage to rendering plant in Saluda County
WARD, S.C. — Crews were on the scene throughout the night following a Thanksgiving day fire that caused significant damage at a Saluda County rendering plant. According to Josh Morton with Saluda County Emergency Management, the fire was called in around 2:15 p.m. as a structure fire at Valley Proteins - which is located on Valpro Road in the Ward community.
WRDW-TV
Man accused of running over girlfriend with car in Augusta
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office has captured a suspect in an August aggravated assault. Dejuan Marco White, 37, was wanted in connection with the crime, which occurred Aug. 13 at the East Augusta Commons, 420 E. Boundary. According a report from the Richmond County Sheriff’s...
WJBF.com
Shooting death investigation underway in Richmond County
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – The Richmond County Coroner’s Office is investigating a shooting death that took place Sunday night. The incident happened at Azalea Park Apartments located at 1814 Fayetteville Dr. 34-year-old, Joseph Fortson, of Sanford Court in Augusta was shot at least one time and pronounced dead...
wfxg.com
5-year-old missing after mother found dead in SC home
ORANGEBURG, S.C. (AP) — Police in Orangeburg are looking for a missing 5-year-old child after a check on the child’s mother found the woman dead after she had not been seen for weeks. Deputies were sent to the home on Thanksgiving and found the mother dead, but no...
Motorcyclist dies in Cayce crash involving other vehicle
CAYCE, S.C. — Cayce Police are asking drivers to avoid the area as they investigate a deadly crash that happened on Saturday night along a busy road. According to a spokesperson for the Cayce Police Department, the crash happened in front of Three Fountains Skating Rink at 2724 Emanuel Church Road.
laurenscountyadvertiser.net
SLED investigating teen gunshot death in county
The S.C. Law Enforcement Division (SLED) is investigating the shooting death of a teenager Friday morning in Enoree. According to the Laurens County Coroner’s Office, deputies and EMS workers responded around 5:30 a.m. Friday to a residence in Enoree, which borders Laurens and Spartanburg counties, for a gunshot wound.
WYFF4.com
South Carolina man charged in hit-and-run that injured 4-year-old, chief says
HONEA PATH, S.C. — The man charged in a hit-and-run that injured a 4-year-old appeared before a judge Monday afternoon. David Nelson Duphiney, 58, was charged with a hit-and-run with great bodily injury. The family of Jayce Rainey said he was airlifted to the hospital after being hit while...
