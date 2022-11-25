ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saluda County, SC

WJBF

SCHP investigating deadly crash in Edgefield County, S.C.

EDGEFIELD COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) – The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly crash. It happened on November 26th, around 7:07 p.m. Investigators say a SUV was traveling north on SC 121, and a sedan was traveling west on Monument Drive. The two vehicles collided at the intersection. The driver of the sedan was […]
EDGEFIELD COUNTY, SC
WRDW-TV

18-year-old girl located, City of Aiken police say

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Aiken Department of Public Safety was seeking the public’s assistance with locating a missing teen. Aiesha Francis, 18, was located, according to city officials. We previously reported she was last seen on Nov. 21., in the area of Crosland Park.
AIKEN, SC
News19 WLTX

Fire causes significant damage to rendering plant in Saluda County

WARD, S.C. — Crews were on the scene throughout the night following a Thanksgiving day fire that caused significant damage at a Saluda County rendering plant. According to Josh Morton with Saluda County Emergency Management, the fire was called in around 2:15 p.m. as a structure fire at Valley Proteins - which is located on Valpro Road in the Ward community.
SALUDA COUNTY, SC
WRDW-TV

Man accused of running over girlfriend with car in Augusta

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office has captured a suspect in an August aggravated assault. Dejuan Marco White, 37, was wanted in connection with the crime, which occurred Aug. 13 at the East Augusta Commons, 420 E. Boundary. According a report from the Richmond County Sheriff’s...
AUGUSTA, GA
WJBF.com

Shooting death investigation underway in Richmond County

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – The Richmond County Coroner’s Office is investigating a shooting death that took place Sunday night. The incident happened at Azalea Park Apartments located at 1814 Fayetteville Dr. 34-year-old, Joseph Fortson, of Sanford Court in Augusta was shot at least one time and pronounced dead...
RICHMOND COUNTY, GA
wfxg.com

5-year-old missing after mother found dead in SC home

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (AP) — Police in Orangeburg are looking for a missing 5-year-old child after a check on the child’s mother found the woman dead after she had not been seen for weeks. Deputies were sent to the home on Thanksgiving and found the mother dead, but no...
ORANGEBURG, SC
News19 WLTX

Motorcyclist dies in Cayce crash involving other vehicle

CAYCE, S.C. — Cayce Police are asking drivers to avoid the area as they investigate a deadly crash that happened on Saturday night along a busy road. According to a spokesperson for the Cayce Police Department, the crash happened in front of Three Fountains Skating Rink at 2724 Emanuel Church Road.
CAYCE, SC
laurenscountyadvertiser.net

SLED investigating teen gunshot death in county

The S.C. Law Enforcement Division (SLED) is investigating the shooting death of a teenager Friday morning in Enoree. According to the Laurens County Coroner’s Office, deputies and EMS workers responded around 5:30 a.m. Friday to a residence in Enoree, which borders Laurens and Spartanburg counties, for a gunshot wound.
ENOREE, SC

