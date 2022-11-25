ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Nashville Predators games postponed as Bridgestone experiences flooding

By Kelly Broderick
NewsChannel 5 WTVF
 3 days ago
A water main break caused the Nashville Predators to postpone Friday's game against the Avalanche.

This extended to Saturday's game against the Columbus Blue Jackets, as well. The Predators said Bridgestone Arena experienced flooding due to the water main break.

Friday's Nashville Predators game postponed as Bridgestone experiences flooding

Mayor John Cooper was on the scene and confirmed that it was the city's water main. Metro Public Works assisted Bridgestone Arena's staff with getting the situation under control. Shots from Newschannel 5's Skycam showed the plaza around Bridgestone's entrance and the surrounding streets soaked with water.

WTVF

On Monday, the Preds released a statement stating they expect to reopen their doors in time to host Tuesday's game as scheduled.

"While some of the arena's systems and guest support functions may not be 100 percent operational for Tuesday's game or Friday's Maren Morris concert, Predators President and Chief Executive Officer Sean Henry is steadfast in the organization's appreciation for everyone's efforts in getting the building as prepared as possible," they said in the statement.

NewsChannel 5 WTVF

