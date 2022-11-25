ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago Abraham Lincoln statue defaced with anti-colonizer graffiti referencing Dakota 38

ABC 7 Chicago
 3 days ago

For the second time in a month and a half, a statue of Abraham Lincoln was vandalized by anti-colonizer activists.

This time, it was a statue of the former president sitting in Edgewater's Senn Park.

The vandals used red paint to deface the statue and pedestal, referencing the "Dakota 38."

SEE MORE: Abraham Lincoln statue in Lincoln Park defaced with anti-colonizer graffiti

That's in reference to 38 Native Americans who were hanged in 1862 over a land dispute in what is now Minnesota. President Lincoln approved those death sentences.

Chicago police did not immediately provide information on the incident Thursday.

A statue of Abraham Lincoln in Lincoln Park was targeted by anti-colonizer activists last month.

In that incident, the group dumped red paint on the statue and spray painted "Avenge the Dakota 38" on the ground.

INTERACTIVE SAFETY TRACKER | Track crime and safety in your neighborhood

Comments / 134

Carol Maczka
3d ago

We need to get our focus back to our present and future and leave the past behind us. Can’t change history and allWe have done is further divide us. How do people not see we are destroying our nation.

Reply(27)
57
Pat McCarthy
3d ago

These sanctimonious actions by the Influenced, to impose today's moral compass on a situation from 160 years ago puts their ignorance on full display here.

Reply(11)
47
Raven 421
3d ago

Lincoln had a choice. he could either wipe out 500 or he could wipe out 38 and those 38 volunteered. I'm not saying it's right but there's more to this history than is being reported. If you're p***** off about a statue you've got more issues then just anger over past history.

Reply(2)
36
 

MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Chicago mobster Al Capone’s grave defaced by vandals

CHICAGO, Ill. (WTVO) — The grave of notorious Chicago gangster Al Capone was defaced last week after vandals spray-painted the word “EVIL” on the headstone. According to the Chicago Sun-Times, the paint was found around 1 p.m. on November 23rd at Mount Carmel Catholic Cemetery in Hillside. A photo of the damage was shared by […]
CHICAGO, IL
Fox 32 Chicago

Al Capone’s grave defaced in Hillside

HILLSIDE, Ill. - The grave of notorious Chicago gangster Al Capone was defaced last week in suburban Hillside. The paint was discovered about 1 p.m. Nov. 23 at Mount Carmel Catholic Cemetery, where the Capone family is buried, Hillside police said. A photo first posted on the Chicago History Instagram...
HILLSIDE, IL
WSPY NEWS

Aurora father celebrates a thankful weekend, finding daughter after 51 years

After 51 years, an Aurora man has been reunited with his daughter, who was kidnapped as a baby in Fort Worth, Texas. Melissa Highsmith was just 22 months old, when a babysitter, responding to a newspaper ad for child care, abducted her from her home when the mother was at work, the mother’s roommate allowing the taking.
AURORA, IL
wjol.com

Joliet Woman Flown to Chicago Hospital with Serious Burns

File photo. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco) A 41-year-old Joliet woman was taken to a Cook County hospital after suffering serious burn injuries at a residence. It was around 10:00 am on Monday that the Joliet Fire Department was called to the 1200 block North Raynor Avenue after receiving a call of smoke coming from a house. Shortly after arriving firefighters were informed that a person may be inside the building.
JOLIET, IL
cwbchicago.com

6-time felon boarded a CTA bus with a long gun, prosecutors say

Chicago — A six-time convicted felon is facing new charges after allegedly boarding a CTA bus with a long gun on Friday evening. Chicago police responded to a call of a person boarding a bus with a long gun around 9:30 p.m. They pulled the bus over in the 3200 block of West Chicago and found a passenger who matched the description of the man who allegedly had a weapon, Assistant State’s Attorney Michael Bagnowski said.
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

5 young men become Eagle Scouts in Arlington Heights

ARLINGTON HEIGHTS, Ill. — Five young men from Troop 34 in Arlington Heights have completed their climb to become Eagle Scouts. It’s something less than 4% of Scouts in the United States do. “We’ve worked our whole lives for this so it’s a pretty big day for us,” Jacob Koclanis said. Jacob Bigelow said he’s […]
ARLINGTON HEIGHTS, IL
WGN TV

The Buttcracker: A Nutcracker Burlesque

The Buttcracker: A Nutcracker Burlesque is back this holiday season with the sixth edition of Chicago’s favorite alternative holiday show, a twist on the original story. Producer Jaq Seifert and director Miguel Long join us now with the details. December 1st – 31st. Greenhouse Theater Center. 2257 N....
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

2 Illinois Sisters Get Probation After Capitol Riot Pleas

Two Chicago-area sisters have been sentenced to 30 months of probation after pleading guilty to joining in the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol. Federal prosecutors requested that Trudy Castle and Kimberly DiFrancesco serve at least 30 days in jail, followed by 36 months of probation and 60 hours of community service.
CHICAGO, IL
suburbanchicagoland.com

“It’s time,” says McCook top cop Svetich

McCook Police Chief Steve Svetich to retire in June. Saying the time has come after 35 years on duty, McCook Police Chief Steve Svetich is planning to retire on June 30. Appointed chief in June of 2021, Svetich has submitted a letter notifying the village board of his plans. Svetich...
MCCOOK, IL
thechicagogenius.com

Not Good: Rats Building Something in Alley

Bridgeport — In an alley near the intersection of S Halsted and W 35th street, several residents reported over the weekend that they saw a sizable assortment of rats putting together some sort of mechanical contraption, which they mostly agreed was not a great sign. “It’s not uncommon to...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Light Up The Lake at Navy Pier starts Friday

CHICAGO (CBS) – If you're by Navy Pier today you will be in for a holiday treat. The Light Up The Lake event is happening Friday. This will feature two interactive light displays - both designed in Quebec, Canada.Navy Pier says the light shows fuse technology and art to transform a space into awesome holiday memories.The displays will run through Jan. 7.
CHICAGO, IL
ABC 7 Chicago

ABC 7 Chicago

