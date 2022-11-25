Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade 2022 Photos: Leah Michelle, Mariah Carey, and more

On Thursday, Nov. 24, 2022, Macy’s kicked off its 96th annual Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York City’s Herald Square. The parade included 16 giant character balloons, 28 floats, 12 marching bands, and millions of spectators who came out to enjoy this iconic and traditional holiday staple.

This year, Lea Michele and the cast of ‘Funny Girl’ opened the event with an amazing performance of ‘Don’t Rain On My Parade.’ Mariah Carey, the ‘Queen of Christmas’ also joined the celebration by performing her holiday hit, ‘All I Want For Christmas Is You.’ Plus, many celebrities joined the holiday fun, the Estefans, Paula Abdul, Mario Lopez , Jimmy Fallon, Sarah Hyland , Adam DeVine , and more.

RELATED:

Scroll down for the best photos from the 96th annual Macys‘ Thanksgiving Day Parade.

Macy's Annual Thanksgiving Day Parade Dancers Dancers pose for a photo at the start of the 96th-annual Macys Thanksgiving Day Parade.

Macy's Annual Thanksgiving Day Parade The exciting moment when the parade kicked off and confeti flew into the air!

96th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade Ribbon Cutting Will Coss, Executive Producer, Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade cuts the ribbon to start the 96th Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade on November 24, 2022 in New York City.

The Tom Turkey Float Tom Turkey by Macy’s float at the 96th Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade 2022 in New York City.

Mario Lopez and daughter Mario Lopez rode the Tom Turkey float with his adorable daughter Gia.

Lea Michele Lea Michele was one of the singers to open the parade’s show.

Mariah Carey The “Queen of Christmas” looked stunning at the parade wearing a tiara and red dress. Of course, she performed her holiday hit “All I want for Christmas is You.”

Gloria Estefan and Emilio Estefan Gloria Estefan and Emilio Estefan who attended the famous parade with their entire family.

Jimmy Fallon Feeling the love, The Tonight Show host is seen making a heart gesture during the parade.

Sarah Hyland, Adam DeVine and Flula Borg Sarah Hyland, Adam DeVine and Flula Borg having fun and posing on a parade float. Is this a Titanic moment?

Paula Abdul Paula Abdul look fab at the parade in a long gold puffer coat.

Emma Broyles Miss America full of joy waving at the crowds during the 2022 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade.

Ziggy Marley Ziggy Marley who performed during the parade and rode the Baby Shark float with his kids.

Joshua Dela Cruz Joshua Dela Cruz is seen at the 2022 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade on the Blue’s Clues & You! float.

2022 Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade Dancers perform during the 2022 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade on November 24, 2022 in New York City.

Snoopy by Peanuts Balloon The Astronaut Snoopy by Peanuts Worldwide balloon is seen during the 2022 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade on November 24, 2022 in New York City.