Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade 2022 Photos: Leah Michelle, Mariah Carey, and more

By Andrea Pérez
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qNb88_0jNNEGiE00

On Thursday, Nov. 24, 2022, Macy’s kicked off its 96th annual Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York City’s Herald Square. The parade included 16 giant character balloons, 28 floats, 12 marching bands, and millions of spectators who came out to enjoy this iconic and traditional holiday staple.

This year, Lea Michele and the cast of ‘Funny Girl’ opened the event with an amazing performance of ‘Don’t Rain On My Parade.’ Mariah Carey, the ‘Queen of Christmas’ also joined the celebration by performing her holiday hit, ‘All I Want For Christmas Is You.’ Plus, many celebrities joined the holiday fun, the Estefans, Paula Abdul, Mario Lopez , Jimmy Fallon, Sarah Hyland , Adam DeVine , and more.

RELATED:

The Estefans add Latin flavor to the iconic Thanksgiving parade in New York

Scroll down for the best photos from the 96th annual Macys‘ Thanksgiving Day Parade.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RWaqT_0jNNEGiE00

Macy's Annual Thanksgiving Day Parade Dancers

Dancers pose for a photo at the start of the 96th-annual Macys Thanksgiving Day Parade.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48XpF6_0jNNEGiE00

Macy's Annual Thanksgiving Day Parade

The exciting moment when the parade kicked off and confeti flew into the air!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17CUrR_0jNNEGiE00

96th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade Ribbon Cutting

Will Coss, Executive Producer, Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade cuts the ribbon to start the 96th Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade on November 24, 2022 in New York City.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00caEq_0jNNEGiE00

The Tom Turkey Float

Tom Turkey by Macy’s float at the 96th Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade 2022 in New York City.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YTLuc_0jNNEGiE00

Mario Lopez and daughter

Mario Lopez rode the Tom Turkey float with his adorable daughter Gia.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bkdKO_0jNNEGiE00

Lea Michele

Lea Michele was one of the singers to open the parade’s show.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0V7aRt_0jNNEGiE00

Mariah Carey

The “Queen of Christmas” looked stunning at the parade wearing a tiara and red dress. Of course, she performed her holiday hit “All I want for Christmas is You.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18Puos_0jNNEGiE00

Gloria Estefan and Emilio Estefan

Gloria Estefan and Emilio Estefan who attended the famous parade with their entire family.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25Yrog_0jNNEGiE00

Jimmy Fallon

Feeling the love, The Tonight Show host is seen making a heart gesture during the parade.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4boBiI_0jNNEGiE00

Sarah Hyland, Adam DeVine and Flula Borg

Sarah Hyland, Adam DeVine and Flula Borg having fun and posing on a parade float. Is this a Titanic moment?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4APuia_0jNNEGiE00

Paula Abdul

Paula Abdul look fab at the parade in a long gold puffer coat.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lNS3i_0jNNEGiE00

Emma Broyles

Miss America full of joy waving at the crowds during the 2022 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0oOXwZ_0jNNEGiE00

Ziggy Marley

Ziggy Marley who performed during the parade and rode the Baby Shark float with his kids.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Dq8fF_0jNNEGiE00

Joshua Dela Cruz

Joshua Dela Cruz is seen at the 2022 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade on the Blue’s Clues & You! float.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VYPjx_0jNNEGiE00

2022 Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade

Dancers perform during the 2022 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade on November 24, 2022 in New York City.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Ajpbr_0jNNEGiE00

Snoopy by Peanuts Balloon

The Astronaut Snoopy by Peanuts Worldwide balloon is seen during the 2022 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade on November 24, 2022 in New York City.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VhFHS_0jNNEGiE00

Minion Balloon

Stuart The Minion by Universal Pictures balloon is seen during the 2022 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade on November 24, 2022 in New York City.

Comments / 4

Guest
3d ago

It SUCKED!!!!!! Did not show enough of the floats or bands on CBS!!!!!!!

Reply
7
 

