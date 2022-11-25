ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

Thousands of veterans deluge VA with claims for toxic exposure benefits, health care

By Jennifer Shutt
Arizona Mirror
Arizona Mirror
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40QrUS_0jNNE7qw00

U.S. President Joe Biden hands a pen to Brielle Robinson, daughter of the late Sgt. First Class Heath Robinson, after he signed The PACT Act in the East Room of the White House on Aug. 10, 2022. The bill is the biggest expansion of veteran's benefits since the Agent Orange Act of 1991 and will expand health care benefits to millions of veterans exposed to toxic substances during their military service. Photo by Chip Somodevilla | Getty Images

WASHINGTON — The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs is processing claims at the fastest rate in its history, hoping to avoid a significant backlog as hundreds of thousands of veterans apply for health care and benefits under the landmark toxic exposure law Congress passed earlier this year.

The day after President Joe Biden signed the bill into law in August, veterans set an all-time record for benefits claims filed online and more than 136,000 have applied for benefits under the toxic exposure law as of mid-November. The VA expects the number of veterans and surviving family members applying could reach more than 700,000 in the coming months.

To address the surge in claims, VA is hiring more employees to provide health care and process applications, but officials do expect an increase in the backlog in the short term.

Joshua Jacobs, who is performing the delegable duties of the VA under secretary for benefits, said in mid-November that the VA is “in a better position to tackle this increased workload” than it was in 2013 when the agency was widely rebuked for letting the backlog swell to more than 600,000.

“For members who followed the claims backlog for that long, you may be asking, ‘Are we about to watch the same story unfold here today?,’” he told members of the U.S. Senate at a hearing. “I’m happy to say that today, we are in a better position to tackle this increased workload.”

Jacobs said the VA moving to a paperless system and hiring of thousands more people will help avoid a significant backlog in the months to come as hundreds of thousands of veterans likely apply for the health care and benefits that are part of the toxic exposure law, known as the PACT Act .

“As we continue to encourage more veterans and survivors to apply for their PACT Act benefits, we do expect an increase to the inventory and the backlog in the short term,” he said at an oversight hearing of the Senate Veterans’ Affairs Committee.

Jacobs noted the VA has gotten the total backlog down to its lowest in years, below 150,000 claims as of this month. He also said the VA is encouraging veterans and eligible surviving family members of deceased veterans now covered under the toxic exposure law to apply before Aug. 10, 2023, on the VA’s website or with an accredited representative at a veterans service organization in order to get the earliest possible effective date.

The VA has set up a website at va.gov/pact as well as a phone number, 800-698-2411, for veterans to call for more information or to file a claim.

‘There are going to be hiccups’

Montana Democratic Sen. Jon Tester, chairman of the committee, said that everyone expects “there are going to be hiccups” implementing the sweeping law that’s the largest expansion of health care and benefits in the VA’s history.

“Veterans who previously filed claims will now hear of many more of their brothers and sisters joining them in line,” Tester said. “But the VA must ensure that each of them gets the right decision as quickly as possible.”

As more new faces show up in hospital waiting rooms, Tester said, “VA must ensure they get the quality care they deserve.” He also noted that while the panel will work on some new legislation during the next Congress, the committee’s primary focus will be on oversight of the VA.

Kansas Sen. Jerry Moran, the top Republican on the committee, said his main priority for the panel is the “appropriate, sufficient implementation of the legislation” Congress has passed, including the PACT Act.

Shereef Elnahal, under secretary for health, said the VA is working to “reach every veteran who may qualify for new benefits and care to make sure they are aware” of what the toxic exposure law does and how to apply for benefits.

Department leaders are looking to increase staffing to handle the influx of veterans and to start on “groundbreaking new research on toxic exposure,” Elnahal said.

The department is reaching out to more than 300,000 veterans who have put information into the burn pits registry and planning to hold more than 80 events the week of Dec. 10 to let veterans know about the new law.

They’ve started a standard toxic exposure screening for veterans going to primary care clinics and in “just over one week, this clinical screening has already reached 166,000 veterans with over 37% reporting exposures,” Elnahal told the panel.

The VA, Elnahal said, is working on a plan to boost hiring in rural areas, though he told the committee that might be easier if Congress implements a section of the president’s budget request that lifts the $400,000 cap on salaries.

“In order to recruit the right folks — on the physician, dentist and podiatrist side — it’s becoming much more difficult, especially in rural areas, as salaries go up and the health care labor market becomes more difficult,” he said. “And we would be able to pay more innovatively as well, to incentivize the right behavior among these clinicians.”

More outreach needed

The Iraq and Afghanistan Veterans of America believes the very beginning of the implementation has gone well so far.

But the organization that represents more than 425,000 members says both the VA and the U.S. Department of Defense need to do a lot more to reach all the veterans who are eligible.

“IAVA played a lead role along with our VSO partners in getting this landmark legislation passed into law, so we are greatly vested in its success,” IAVA Executive Vice President for Government Relations Tom Porter said in a written statement.

“We are encouraged by the energy in the initial roll-out of the new law by VA Secretary McDonough and his team, as well as the commitment to oversight by the House and Senate Veterans Committees,” he said. “All parties, including VSOs, must make every effort to inform veterans of their new benefits.”

SUPPORT NEWS YOU TRUST.

The post Thousands of veterans deluge VA with claims for toxic exposure benefits, health care appeared first on Arizona Mirror .

Comments / 0

Related
Arizona Mirror

Maricopa County found a solution to the ballot-tabulating problem. Unscanned votes will still be counted.

There were problems tabulating ballots at nearly a third of all vote centers in Maricopa County all morning on Election Day, but by the afternoon, county officials had figured out a fix. Vote-counting machines were having trouble tabulating the ballots because the timing marks on the ballot — the black lines on the sides that […] The post Maricopa County found a solution to the ballot-tabulating problem. Unscanned votes will still be counted. appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
Arizona Mirror

Student loan repayment pause extended by White House amid legal battles over relief plan

WASHINGTON — The Department of Education announced on Tuesday it is extending the pandemic-era pause on federal student loan repayments until June 30 while legal challenges to the administration’s student debt relief program are fought over in the courts. The agency said if the student debt relief program has not been put in place by […] The post Student loan repayment pause extended by White House amid legal battles over relief plan appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
IOWA STATE
Arizona Mirror

In campaigning, Kari Lake modeled herself on Donald Trump. In losing, she’s doing so too.

Many of the Republican candidates who staked their campaigns this midterm year on questioning the integrity of U.S. elections have lost and conceded — a low bar for democratic norms but one that political observers weren’t certain would be cleared. But Kari Lake, one of the most prominent election deniers of the cycle, has so […] The post In campaigning, Kari Lake modeled herself on Donald Trump. In losing, she’s doing so too. appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
ARIZONA STATE
Arizona Mirror

Arizona counties will be forced to certify election despite ‘political theater’

Amid a GOP campaign to pressure county supervisors across Arizona not to certify their elections, two counties have postponed their vote until the eleventh hour, raising questions about what happens if they fail to meet their deadline to finalize results. There’s a simple answer, according to election attorneys in the state: If counties do not […] The post Arizona counties will be forced to certify election despite ‘political theater’ appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
ARIZONA STATE
Arizona Mirror

With ‘democracy itself’ on the ballot, Biden warns of ‘path to chaos’ by election deniers

President Joe Biden asked voters Wednesday night to focus on the threats candidates aligned with his predecessor pose to the foundation of U.S. democracy in the midterm elections. In a 20-minute speech at Washington, D.C.’s  Union Station, before a Democratic audience, Biden decried a rise in political violence, and blamed former President Donald Trump for […] The post With ‘democracy itself’ on the ballot, Biden warns of ‘path to chaos’ by election deniers appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
WASHINGTON, DC
Arizona Mirror

Cochise County supervisors sue elections director to get access to ballots for hand count

Two Republican supervisors in Cochise County are suing the county’s elections director, asking a judge to order her to give access to midterm election ballots so the county recorder can conduct an expanded hand count audit. It’s the latest development in a months-long saga in which Supervisors Tom Crosby and Peggy Judd, along with Republican […] The post Cochise County supervisors sue elections director to get access to ballots for hand count appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
COCHISE COUNTY, AZ
Arizona Mirror

Future pitfalls: 2022 ballot proposals tightening citizen-led efforts threaten abortion initiative in 2024

An initiative to protect abortion access planned for the 2024 ballot may face an uphill battle if voters approve a series of initiatives this year that critics say make it easier for legislators to reject citizen-led changes.  Just weeks after the Roe v. Wade ruling was leaked in early May, Arizonans for Reproductive Freedom launched […] The post Future pitfalls: 2022 ballot proposals tightening citizen-led efforts threaten abortion initiative in 2024 appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
ARIZONA STATE
Arizona Mirror

Biden student debt relief plan thrown out by Texas judge; new applications halted

WASHINGTON — Late Thursday a federal judge in Texas struck down the Biden administration’s student debt relief plan, ruling that the program is unlawful, in a blow to 16 million student debt borrowers already approved for relief. The U.S. Department of Education now is no longer accepting applications for the program, according to the student […] The post Biden student debt relief plan thrown out by Texas judge; new applications halted appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
TEXAS STATE
Arizona Mirror

Kari Lake files suit against Maricopa County election officials

Republican Kari Lake has filed a lawsuit against Maricopa County election officials, demanding they provide information about voters whose ballots were affected by tabulation mishaps in the county on Election Day in a last-ditch attempt to cast doubt on the results that determined she lost her bid for governor. In a video interview with former […] The post Kari Lake files suit against Maricopa County election officials appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
Arizona Mirror

White House asks Congress for billions in Ukraine, COVID-19 funding during lame duck

WASHINGTON —  The Biden administration on Tuesday asked Congress for billions more in funding this year to address COVID-19 and the ongoing war in Ukraine, suggesting lawmakers attach it to a spending bill that must pass before Dec. 16.  The $9 billion request for COVID-19 operations and nearly $38 billion in additional relief for Ukraine […] The post White House asks Congress for billions in Ukraine, COVID-19 funding during lame duck appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
WASHINGTON STATE
Arizona Mirror

Congressional Hispanic Caucus welcomes new House members, reflects on Latino vote

The campaign arm of the Congressional Hispanic Caucus welcomed the highest number of Democratic Latino lawmakers elected to Congress, during a Friday event at the Democratic National Committee headquarters. CHC BOLD PAC chair, Democratic U.S. Rep. Ruben Gallego of Arizona, said continuing to reach out to Latino communities and young voters will be key to […] The post Congressional Hispanic Caucus welcomes new House members, reflects on Latino vote appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
COLORADO STATE
Arizona Mirror

Little appetite for Manchin permitting bill in congressional lame-duck session

Among the items on Congress’ lengthy to-do list by the end of the year is U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin’s proposal to speed up the federal government’s permitting process that certifies energy projects do not harm the environment. But the bill, which was a condition of the centrist West Virginia Democrat’s support for his party’s larger […] The post Little appetite for Manchin permitting bill in congressional lame-duck session appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
Arizona Mirror

Judge blocks Cochise County plan for full hand count of ballots

A judge ruled Monday that Cochise County cannot conduct a hand count of all ballots cast in the midterm election, saying that it is not legal in Arizona. The decision blocks, for now, the latest effort by GOP leaders to hand-count ballots, a method experts say is slower and less accurate than machine counts. Republicans […] The post Judge blocks Cochise County plan for full hand count of ballots appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
COCHISE COUNTY, AZ
Arizona Mirror

The Republican threat to contraception is real

For 57 years, men and women across the country have had the right to access, use and receive contraception. The Supreme Court recognized this constitutional right in 1965 when it ruled in Griswold v. Connecticut that families could buy and use birth control without government interference.  The use of contraception is a private, personal decision […] The post The Republican threat to contraception is real appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
ARIZONA STATE
Arizona Mirror

Abe Hamadeh and Kris Mayes separated by just 143 votes in attorney general race

Republican Abe Hamadeh, who trails by dozens of votes in the race for attorney general, is the only candidate endorsed by former President Donald Trump in a statewide contest that still had a chance to come out ahead.  Fellow Trump-endorsed Republicans Kari Lake and Mark Finchem have refused to concede in races for governor and […] The post Abe Hamadeh and Kris Mayes separated by just 143 votes in attorney general race appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
ARIZONA STATE
Arizona Mirror

Bill protecting same-sex marriage gains bipartisan support in U.S. Senate

WASHINGTON —  The U.S. Senate cleared a key hurdle to passing a marriage equality bill Wednesday, garnering even more than the 60 senators from both political parties needed to move past a legislative filibuster.  The bill, which could win final passage in the Senate as soon as this week, would ensure same-sex and interracial couples […] The post Bill protecting same-sex marriage gains bipartisan support in U.S. Senate appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
WISCONSIN STATE
Arizona Mirror

Pinal County rejected a push for an expanded hand-count of 2022 ballots

Pinal County won’t follow in the footsteps of Cochise County to expand a standard post-election hand-count audit of ballots this month.  The Pinal County Board of Supervisors on Wednesday voted down a proposal to expand the post-election audit after lengthy, and at times contentious, public comments — the majority of which were against an expanded […] The post Pinal County rejected a push for an expanded hand-count of 2022 ballots appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
PINAL COUNTY, AZ
Arizona Mirror

U.S. House GOP picks leadership team for next Congress: McCarthy, Scalise and Emmer

WASHINGTON — U.S. House Republicans elected their slate of leaders for the 118th Congress on Tuesday, even though the party hadn’t yet secured the seats needed to take the majority come January.  The new leadership team emerged from several contested races decided during an hours-long secret ballot voting session, including a three-way campaign for whip […] The post U.S. House GOP picks leadership team for next Congress: McCarthy, Scalise and Emmer appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
INDIANA STATE
Arizona Mirror

A quarter of local election officials received violent threats after 2020 election, survey finds

One in four local election officials and nearly two-thirds of those in large cities received violent threats after the 2020 election, and nearly one in five plan to leave their jobs before the next presidential election, according to a survey released Wednesday. The survey was the fourth since 2018 from the Elections and Voting Information […] The post A quarter of local election officials received violent threats after 2020 election, survey finds appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
Arizona Mirror

Arizona Mirror

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
480K+
Views
ABOUT

The Arizona Mirror is an independent, nonprofit news organization that is focused on connecting public policy with the people it affects and bringing a fresh perspective to coverage of the state’s biggest issues. We strive to tell untold stories; amplify the voices of Arizonans whose stories are unheard; shine a light on the relationships between people, power and policy; hold public officials to account; and provide a platform for progressive opinions. We view news as a vital community service, and are supported by the generosity of those who believe an informed Arizona is a better Arizona. We have no paywalls, no subscription fees. Arizona Mirror is part of States Newsroom, a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit supported by grants and a coalition of donors and readers. The Mirror retains full editorial independence.

 https://www.azmirror.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy