Man stabbed to death in apartment complex in Fresno, police say. Cops seek witnesses

UPDATE: Stabbing victim ID’d. He was looking for recyclables when killed, police say

ORIGINAL STORY: A man was fatally stabbed near an apartment complex Friday in Fresno, police said.

Callers to 911 reported finding the 60-year-old man near a recycling bin in the complex on Cornelia near Shaw avenues west of Highway 99 after midnight, Fresno Police Lt. Mike Gebhart said.

Officers arrived to find the man unresponsive and despite life-saving efforts he was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Gebhart said the victim was believed to be a resident at the apartment complex, The Courtyard at Central Park Apartments.

Police did not provide a suspect description, and were canvassing the area for witnesses, Gebhart said. Homicide detectives were on scene for several hours.

The fatal stabbing marks the 54th homicide so far this year in Fresno.

Anyone with information is asked by police to call 559-621-7000 .

Anyone with information can remain completely anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 559-498-7867 .

Police investigate a fatal stabbing outside an apartment building Friday, Nov. 25, 2022, near Cornelia and Shaw avenues. ANTHONY GALAVIZ/agalaviz@fresnobee.com