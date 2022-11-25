ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

foxsanantonio.com

Expect sunny skies and temperatures in the upper 60s to mid 70s

SAN ANTONIO - Beautiful Monday! Sunny, highs low - mid 70s. We'll start to see some increasing clouds late this evening from the south. Humidity levels will climb and this will usher in a deck of low clouds with a spot or two of fog possible & mist into Tuesday morning. Milder night ahead in the low 60s. Clouds will break apart from noon to 2pm allowing temperatures to spike Tuesday to 78 - 81 (still humid)
SAN ANTONIO, TX
foxsanantonio.com

Sunshine finally returns to San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO - 0.52" of rain reported at SAT Airport overnight. The sun is back!! Lots of sunshine throughout the day. Breezy westerly winds gusting to 25-30mph. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Clear and cool overnight, dropping into the lower to middle 40s. Sunday. A beautiful day....
SAN ANTONIO, TX
travelawaits.com

11 Reasons This Texas City Is My Favorite Place To Visit During Christmas

Everything is bigger in Texas, and that includes Texas Christmas celebrations! While there are amazing Christmas celebrations taking place throughout Texas, there is one Texas city that I visit year after year during the holiday season: San Antonio! I guess you could say that San Antonio is my favorite place to visit during Christmas.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
foxsanantonio.com

New West side highway helps expand growth

“I feel like, I just fell intoa goldmine," says Sandra Garcia as she laughs explaining her 1/2 acre lot she calls home. Garcia moved to her home in the Legend Falls neighborhood three years ago. The neighborhood sits feet away from the new State Highway 211. According to a Bexar...
BEXAR COUNTY, TX
foxsanantonio.com

Thanksgiving cold front expected to ruffle some feathers

SAN ANTONIO - We are starting off your Wednesday misty with light drizzle across the area. Expect another overcast, gray day with occasional drizzle and mist throughout the day. High temperatures will be in the upper 50s to low 60s. May climb into the middle 60s in our eastern zone counties where we may see some peaks of sunshine.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
foxsanantonio.com

Regional Finals for four area football teams

Brennan, Smithson Valley, Boerne and Poth are the last football teams standing from the San Antonio area. One more win for any of them and it's on to state. Here's what the schedule looks like for the week ahead. Brennan vs. Westlake/Saturday at 2 pm Alamodome. Smithson Valley vs. College...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
travelawaits.com

My 8 Favorite Places For Mexican Food In San Antonio

We enjoyed simply amazing food on our recent visit to San Antonio. If you’re a foodie of any sort, I highly recommend you put San Antonio on your bucket list. The food scene here is on another level, with fabulous restaurants around every corner. Here are some of my favorites for Mexican food specifically.
SAN ANTONIO, TX

