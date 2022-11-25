Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
7 great places in San Antonio to see Christmas lightsAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
4 Great Burger Places in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
Jealousy Leads Texas Woman to Burn Boyfriend's Home DownAnthony J LynchSan Antonio, TX
Cuban Migrants Want to Stay in Texas Than Return Home to Their CountryTom HandySan Antonio, TX
What grocery stores are open in San Antonio on Thanksgiving?Ash JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Related
foxsanantonio.com
Expect sunny skies and temperatures in the upper 60s to mid 70s
SAN ANTONIO - Beautiful Monday! Sunny, highs low - mid 70s. We'll start to see some increasing clouds late this evening from the south. Humidity levels will climb and this will usher in a deck of low clouds with a spot or two of fog possible & mist into Tuesday morning. Milder night ahead in the low 60s. Clouds will break apart from noon to 2pm allowing temperatures to spike Tuesday to 78 - 81 (still humid)
foxsanantonio.com
Sunshine finally returns to San Antonio
SAN ANTONIO - 0.52" of rain reported at SAT Airport overnight. The sun is back!! Lots of sunshine throughout the day. Breezy westerly winds gusting to 25-30mph. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Clear and cool overnight, dropping into the lower to middle 40s. Sunday. A beautiful day....
Best Areas Of San Antonio, Texas To Buy A Home
Planning to move to San Antonio, TX? Get to know the city's neighborhoods and surrounding towns, and learn the best places to buy a home.
travelawaits.com
11 Reasons This Texas City Is My Favorite Place To Visit During Christmas
Everything is bigger in Texas, and that includes Texas Christmas celebrations! While there are amazing Christmas celebrations taking place throughout Texas, there is one Texas city that I visit year after year during the holiday season: San Antonio! I guess you could say that San Antonio is my favorite place to visit during Christmas.
7 great places in San Antonio to see Christmas lights
It's less than a month until Christmas, which means holiday lights are on display around San Antonio. With Thanksgiving over and lights around San Antonio, it feels like Christmas.
foxsanantonio.com
San Antonio area has 8 of Top 100 most congested roads in Texas, recent report says
SAN ANTONIO - If you've ever driven on the roads in and around San Antonio, you know that gridlock is a fact of life. But in a recent report by the Texas A&M Transportation Institute , it was discovered that eight of the Top 100 most congested roads in the State of Texas were right here in the San Antonio area.
KSAT 12
Damp start to Thanksgiving Day in San Antonio with more rain on Friday
A broad storm system is coming together and will cause a variety of weather to affect South Texas in the days ahead. So, here’s what you need to know as you make your Thanksgiving, Friday, and weekend plans:. Wednesday Night. Widespread fog and drizzle becoming dense through the night.
foxsanantonio.com
New West side highway helps expand growth
“I feel like, I just fell intoa goldmine," says Sandra Garcia as she laughs explaining her 1/2 acre lot she calls home. Garcia moved to her home in the Legend Falls neighborhood three years ago. The neighborhood sits feet away from the new State Highway 211. According to a Bexar...
San Antonio’s Piñata Protest wins $7,000 grant through vote-based campaign
Piñata Protest, known for 'accordion powered Tex-Mex punk,' was the sole Alamo City act in the competition, run by Hopdoddy Burger Bar and music nonprofit Black Fret.
23-Year-Old Injured In A Motor-Vehicle Crash In San Antonio (San Antonio, TX)
According to the San Antonio Police, a motor-vehicle crash was reported on Sunday in San Antonio. Officials confirmed that one person was injured due to the accident. Authorities stated that the collision occurred in the 6000 block of IH-10 West.
foxsanantonio.com
Thanksgiving cold front expected to ruffle some feathers
SAN ANTONIO - We are starting off your Wednesday misty with light drizzle across the area. Expect another overcast, gray day with occasional drizzle and mist throughout the day. High temperatures will be in the upper 50s to low 60s. May climb into the middle 60s in our eastern zone counties where we may see some peaks of sunshine.
foxsanantonio.com
Regional Finals for four area football teams
Brennan, Smithson Valley, Boerne and Poth are the last football teams standing from the San Antonio area. One more win for any of them and it's on to state. Here's what the schedule looks like for the week ahead. Brennan vs. Westlake/Saturday at 2 pm Alamodome. Smithson Valley vs. College...
9 holiday markets bringing Christmas cheer to San Antonio
Make sure to bring your list and check it twice.
KTSA
Man In Critical Condition After Shooting On San Antonio’s Southwest Side
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — An altercation on San Antonio’s Southeast side ends with a man in critical condition. KSAT-12 reports that it happened on Hicks Avenue at around 11:30 P.M. Sunday. The victim, a man in his 40’s, was with a group of people in a car....
A guide to San Antonio's beloved Southtown neighborhood
San Antonio's Southtown neighborhood has it all.
foxsanantonio.com
Car riddled with bullets as man was hit several times during East Side drive-by shooting
SAN ANTONIO - A man is in critical condition after being shot multiple times during a drive-by shooting on the East Side. The shooting happened around 11:30 p.m. Sunday off Hicks Street Avenue near Clark Avenue. Police said the victim was inside his vehicle in front of his home when...
Guess the rent of this San Antonio 2-bedroom quadruplex in Midtown
Like attic rooms? This apartment might be for you.
travelawaits.com
My 8 Favorite Places For Mexican Food In San Antonio
We enjoyed simply amazing food on our recent visit to San Antonio. If you’re a foodie of any sort, I highly recommend you put San Antonio on your bucket list. The food scene here is on another level, with fabulous restaurants around every corner. Here are some of my favorites for Mexican food specifically.
foxsanantonio.com
Brackenridge, Taft, Highlands, and Lanier's SA Sports All-Star game jersey presentation
SAN ANTONIO - Congratulations to Brackenridge's Rogelio Peralta, Highlands' Deanthony Johnson and Malachi Sias, Lanier's Jacob Cruz, and Taft's TJ Andrews and Clay Porter as they will represent the Team Black in the 2023 San Antonio Sports All-Star football game presented by HEB. The game will be played on Saturday January 7th.
Comments / 0