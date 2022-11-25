Read full article on original website
wabi.tv
Driver Charged in August Death of Maine Mom in Sanford Crash
The driver of a Jeep Wrangler that hit a Wells mother of two daughters head-on in an August crash has been arrested and charged with her death. Sanford police said Ann Sinclair, 32, was traveling west on Country Club Road (Route 4) in a Scion XA SUV near the intersection with Channel Lane around 7:30 a.m. on August 21, where she was hit by an eastbound Jeep Wrangler driven by Cody Michaud, 32, of Sanford.
WMTW
lcnme.com
Whitefield Pair Arrested, Charges Follow Alleged Criminal Threatening Incident
A 19-year-old Whitefield man has been charged with criminal threatening with a dangerous weapon after he allegedly pulled a gun and pointed it in the direction of two teenagers during an altercation at Maritime Farms in Jefferson last week. According to the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office, Casey D’Orio was arrested...
WMTW
Citizens save woman, baby from burning van following crash in Topsham
TOPSHAM, Maine — A woman and her 2-month-old child were pulled from a burning van by citizens who spotted the crash in Topsham last week. The Topsham police and fire departments were called to a crash around 6:20 p.m. Nov. 22 on Middlesex Road for a car that crashed into a tree and caught fire.
Man arrested, accused of stealing police cruiser in Augusta
AUGUSTA, Maine — A 27-year-old man was arrested Saturday after Augusta police said he stole a cruiser from the station. An unnamed officer with the Augusta Police Department was taking a report inside the station around 1:30 p.m. and when the officer came back outside, the cruiser was gone, according to an email by Deputy Chief Kevin D. Lully.
Police: Tractor-trailer driver found dead after I-95 crash in Wells
WELLS, Maine — The operator of a tractor-trailer was found dead after a crash early Monday afternoon along I-95 in Wells. At approximately 1:31 p.m., Maine State Police were notified of a crash at mile marker 23 southbound in Wells, according to a Twitter post by the Maine State Police.
WMTW
New Gloucester teen seriously hurt in crash in Gray
GRAY, Maine — Officials with the Cumberland County Sheriff's Office say an 18-year-old from New Gloucester is being treated for serious injuries following a crash Saturday night. Deputies, along with first responders from Windham and Gray reported to the crash near West Gray Road (Route 115) and Pleasant View...
wabi.tv
Poland man charged with brother's murder
POLAND, MAINE, Maine — A Poland man is charged with murder after the body of his brother was found in his mobile home Thursday morning. Justin Butterfield, 34, of 14 Poplar Drive, was arrested Thursday evening and charged with murder in the death of 38-year-old Gabriel Damour of Poland, Maine Department of Public Safety spokeswoman Shannon Moss said. Moss said Damour and Butterfield were brothers.
WMTW
Deputies: Driver killed in Naples crash after fleeing separate collision
NAPLES, Maine — A young man is dead after he fled the scene of a crash and eventually collided with a tree, investigators say. According to the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office, Ethan Gardner, 19, rear-ended another car in the area of Routes 302 and 35 in Naples. Responders...
Woman arrested in connection with Lewiston arson case
LEWISTON, Maine — A woman was arrested on Thursday after police found evidence of arson at a Lewiston residence. Police found an unoccupied stroller on fire that was being stored on an outdoor porch in the Summer Street neighborhood just before 7 a.m., according to a news release from the Lewiston Police Department.
Police respond to a reported armed robbery at Waterville Goodwill Saturday morning
WATERVILLE, Maine — A man reportedly robbed the Goodwill store in Waterville with a firearm Saturday morning, according to police. A release from the Waterville Police Department said officers responded to the call of a reported armed robbery at Goodwill Industries located at 10 West Concourse around 11:35 a.m.
Two people accused of breaking into a Portland cannabis store
PORTLAND, Maine — Portland Police are searching for two people accused of breaking into a cannabis dispensary in Portland early Friday morning. No product was stolen from Sweet Dirt, located on Forest Avenue because the cannabis and other merchandise were locked in a safe, Sweet Dirt Senior Vice President of Operations Amanda Abelmann. said.
Q106.5
