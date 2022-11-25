ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Poland, ME

wabi.tv

Lawyer: Maine murder suspect may not understand why he is charged

LEWISTON, Maine (WABI) - The man accused of killing his brother in Poland on Thanksgiving made his first court appearance virtually in District Court in Lewiston Monday. Justin Butterfield is charged with murder in the death of 38-year-old Gabriel Damour. Butterfield’s lawyer told the judge Monday his client understands what...
LEWISTON, ME
97.5 WOKQ

Driver Charged in August Death of Maine Mom in Sanford Crash

The driver of a Jeep Wrangler that hit a Wells mother of two daughters head-on in an August crash has been arrested and charged with her death. Sanford police said Ann Sinclair, 32, was traveling west on Country Club Road (Route 4) in a Scion XA SUV near the intersection with Channel Lane around 7:30 a.m. on August 21, where she was hit by an eastbound Jeep Wrangler driven by Cody Michaud, 32, of Sanford.
WELLS, ME
WMTW

Man charged with OUI following deadly August crash in York County

SANFORD, Maine — A man has been arrested following a crash that killed a woman in August in York County. The Sanford Police Department announced the arrest of 32-year-old Cody Michaud on a charge of operating under the influence involving a death. Officials say Michaud hit another car on...
YORK COUNTY, ME
Q106.5

19 Year Old Otisfield Man Dies Allegedly Fleeing a Hit and Run

An Otisfield man died in a single-vehicle crash over the weekend, while allegedly fleeing the scene of a hit-and-run. The Cumberland County Sheriff's Office was called to the scene of a single-vehicle crash late Sunday evening and found 19-year-old Ethan Gardner of Otisfield deceased. An investigation into the crash led them to connect Gardner to another incident that had happened just prior.
OTISFIELD, ME
WMTW

Citizens save woman, baby from burning van following crash in Topsham

TOPSHAM, Maine — A woman and her 2-month-old child were pulled from a burning van by citizens who spotted the crash in Topsham last week. The Topsham police and fire departments were called to a crash around 6:20 p.m. Nov. 22 on Middlesex Road for a car that crashed into a tree and caught fire.
TOPSHAM, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

Man arrested, accused of stealing police cruiser in Augusta

AUGUSTA, Maine — A 27-year-old man was arrested Saturday after Augusta police said he stole a cruiser from the station. An unnamed officer with the Augusta Police Department was taking a report inside the station around 1:30 p.m. and when the officer came back outside, the cruiser was gone, according to an email by Deputy Chief Kevin D. Lully.
AUGUSTA, ME
WMTW

New Gloucester teen seriously hurt in crash in Gray

GRAY, Maine — Officials with the Cumberland County Sheriff's Office say an 18-year-old from New Gloucester is being treated for serious injuries following a crash Saturday night. Deputies, along with first responders from Windham and Gray reported to the crash near West Gray Road (Route 115) and Pleasant View...
NEW GLOUCESTER, ME
wabi.tv

Waterville Goodwill robbed, police still searching for suspect

WATERVILLE, Maine (WABI) - Police in Waterville are investigating a reported armed robbery at the Goodwill store located at 10 West Concourse. According to the agency, dispatchers received a report of the armed robbery around 11:30 a.m. Saturday. The suspect is described as a white male, around 5′9″ tall with...
WATERVILLE, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

Poland man charged with brother's murder

POLAND, MAINE, Maine — A Poland man is charged with murder after the body of his brother was found in his mobile home Thursday morning. Justin Butterfield, 34, of 14 Poplar Drive, was arrested Thursday evening and charged with murder in the death of 38-year-old Gabriel Damour of Poland, Maine Department of Public Safety spokeswoman Shannon Moss said. Moss said Damour and Butterfield were brothers.
POLAND, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

Woman arrested in connection with Lewiston arson case

LEWISTON, Maine — A woman was arrested on Thursday after police found evidence of arson at a Lewiston residence. Police found an unoccupied stroller on fire that was being stored on an outdoor porch in the Summer Street neighborhood just before 7 a.m., according to a news release from the Lewiston Police Department.
LEWISTON, ME
B98.5

A 19 Year Old Maine Man Dead Following Sunday Crash

According to News Center Maine, a 19 year old man is dead following a Sunday afternoon crash in the Naples area. The article explains that 19 year old Ethan Gardner, of Otisfield, reportedly rear-ended a vehicle in the area of Route 302 and Route 35 in Naples. He, and his...
NAPLES, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

Two people accused of breaking into a Portland cannabis store

PORTLAND, Maine — Portland Police are searching for two people accused of breaking into a cannabis dispensary in Portland early Friday morning. No product was stolen from Sweet Dirt, located on Forest Avenue because the cannabis and other merchandise were locked in a safe, Sweet Dirt Senior Vice President of Operations Amanda Abelmann. said.
PORTLAND, ME
Q106.5

