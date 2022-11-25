This is “Cyber Monday”, the day retail businesses of many sizes hope to reap a bonanza in on-line sales. At Ladles and Linens Kitchen Shoppe in downtown Roanoke, owner Sarah Nicholas says on-line sales became much more important when COVID kept many shoppers away from stores. Now, with Black Friday and Small Business Saturday back as before, she expects Cyber Monday to fall behind them in total sales — but still helpful, especially so for one group of customers. More from WFIR’s Evan Jones:

ROANOKE, VA ・ 14 HOURS AGO