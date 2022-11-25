ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hampton, VA

Police searching for suspect after man dies in Hampton shooting on Thanksgiving

By Kelsey Kendall, Daily Press
Daily Press
 3 days ago
Hampton police are seen at the intersection of Aberdeen Road and West Mercury Boulevard after a fatal shooting Thursday night, Nov. 24, 2022. Ian Munro/Daily Press/TNS

Police are seeking the public’s help identifying a suspect in connection to a shooting in which a man was killed on Thanksgiving.

According to a press release , gunshots were reportedly heard in the 1500 block of Aberdeen Road at approximately 8:40 p.m. Thursday. Police located a silver four-door sedan at the intersection of Aberdeen Road and W. Mercury Boulevard and found a man inside the vehicle suffering from gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene. He was identified as Kyson Lymon, 21, of Hampton.

The preliminary investigation revealed the vehicle had been traveling northbound on Aberdeen Road when it was struck by gunfire. Police believe this caused the driver to travel off the road and strike a fire hydrant before coming to a stop at the intersection.

As of 8:30 Friday morning, the motive and circumstances of the shooting are under investigation.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting is encouraged to contact Hampton Police at 757-727-6111 or the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP. Anonymous tips can be sent through a secure tip form at P3Tips.com . Crime Line callers remain anonymous are never appear in court, and if a tip results in an arrest, the caller may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.

Kelsey Kendall, kelsey.kendall@virginiamedia.com

Daily Press

Daily Press

Newport News, VA
